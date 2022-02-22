GOOSE YOURSELF
We Can't Get Enough Of This Goose Parade Marching Down The Street In Denmark
Submitted by James Crugnale
A gaggle of Toulouse geese goose-steping down the block in Odense, Denmark to the amusement of passerby has captured the imagination of the internet.
@dogan.2021 ♬ orijinal ses - DOĞAN
h/t Laughing Squid
