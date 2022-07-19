Someone Shared Photos Of A Cat Bed Their Dad Made Out Of An Old TV. Here's The Story Behind It

On Sunday, a woman named Audrey posted a DIY project her father, Tor, completed: a total gutting of a TV to create a little bedroom for their cats.







My dad bought an old tv and gutted it to turn it into a cat bed 😭🥺 pic.twitter.com/riGjC75jss — Audrey 🚨KS vote NO August 2nd🚨 (@biggestweiner) July 16, 2022







I reached out to Audrey to learn more about the cats and Tor's magnificent TV/cat bed. First things first: the cat testing out the bed in the photos is named Mipha, and she's a five-year-old rescue.

"She's pretty social and dainty but particular with who she really likes," Audrey said.

"She can also be very demanding and vocal when she wants attention or food. She's also very tiny, weighing less than five pounds."













Audrey said the renovation project was her dad's idea. He found the CRT (cathode-ray tube) TV at an estate sale in April this year, and between other projects, it took him about three months to complete it.













As the guardian of a very wary and picky cat, I wanted to know if Mipha took to the TV bed right away, or if it took some time for her to settle in. Indeed, Mipha wasn't so sure about it at first.

"I had to put her favorite bed in there and even then she didn't try it out until there was catnip in it," Audrey said. "Now she goes in and out as she pleases but does still use it."













Of the art on the back wall of the TV cat cave, Audrey said it was originally a stove pipe flue cap — something I hadn't known existed, or certainly not in a decorative capacity.

"In older homes when stove pipes were removed there would be a hole left in the wall, so these flue cover plates came into style as a decorative way to cover them up," Audrey said.

"My dad found this one at an estate sale and it's now covering up the hole in the back of the TV where the electronics used to be. He wanted it to be era-appropriate."

The light fixture inside the TV, too, is era-appropriate — "a bed light from the same general time period," Audrey said — but Tor wired it to a dimmer switch in place of the TV's former brightness knob.







The original brightness knob on the front also acts as a dimmer switch for the light pic.twitter.com/eHk1vKIhBB — Audrey 🚨KS vote NO August 2nd🚨 (@biggestweiner) July 16, 2022







It's such a sweet and special thing Tor made that I had to ask if he had always been a cat person.

"No actually! My dad really didn't care for cats until recently where he's begun to soften on them," Audrey said. "He's always been a supportive cat grandpa for my cats, though."





To those curious: Mipha is not our only cat! We also have Noodle, who doesn't quite understand the TV, and Juniper, who hasn't gone near it yet pic.twitter.com/AFXuIlh1V4 — Audrey 🚨KS vote NO August 2nd🚨 (@biggestweiner) July 17, 2022







Lastly, I asked Audrey if there was anything else she wanted to share along with these excellent photos and the story behind them. Her answer: adopt, don't shop.

"All three of my and my boyfriend's cats are rescues, and adopting or fostering pets is so rewarding," she said. I can second that wholeheartedly.

Thanks to Audrey and Tor for taking such great care of these sweet cats, and here's hoping this gives some other DIY-ers some good ideas for their own pets.

If it does, please send photos to [email protected] because I want them in my inbox stat.