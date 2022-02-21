'A BIG BEAR BREAKOUT'
A 500-Pound Bear Is Terrorizing South Lake Tahoe And Residents Are Fed Up
Submitted by Adwait
A 500-pound black bear was put on notice by the South Lake Tahoe Police Department in California and repeated attempts to deter him with paintballs, tasers and other items have been futile, the New York Times reports.
CBS Sacramento reports that "Hank The Tank," a 500-pound black bear has been avoiding capture for six months, has ransacked over 30 homes and accounted for over 150 distressed calls from the neighborhood. Residents are now at their wits' end and want to find a solution for this mayhem.
"I'm tired of having to fear our lives quite frankly, because of what a bear may or may not do," said South Lake Tahoe resident Bridgett Marchetti Phillip.
