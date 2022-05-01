a sneaky snake
Can You Find The Copperhead In This Photo? Most People On Twitter Can't
199 reads | submitted by Jared Russo
It took me a little bit but I found the copperhead, can you spot it? pic.twitter.com/GFmvu1ez4J— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) April 30, 2022
We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.
Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.
Comments