Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

a sneaky snake

Can You Find The Copperhead In This Photo? Most People On Twitter Can't

199 reads | submitted by Jared Russo

Can You Find The Copperhead In This Photo? Most People On Twitter Can't
Another viral tweet, another fun way to waste five minutes of your day!

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.