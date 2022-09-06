Popular
LIGHTS OUT

The Average Sleep Patterns Of 40 Different Animals, Visualized

Adwait avatar
Adwait
From koalas to hedgehogs, here are the varied sleeping patterns of 40 different animals.

Designer and illustrator Giulia De Amicis visualized how much different animals sleep every day.

Using data from the Sleep Foundation, De Amicis's graphic shows the average lifespan of each mammal (in the purple dot), the average individual total sleep time as a percentage of 24 hours (in yellow) and the average total number of hours of sleep time (in blue).


Key Takeaways

  • On average, pythons, opossums, giant armadillos, brown bats and koalas spend over 75 percent of their day (more than 18 hours) sleeping.

  • Giraffes, Asiatic elephants, cows, sheep, donkeys, horses and African elephants spend less than four hours a day snoozing.

  • Some birds can navigate flight while sleeping or in rest mode. Octopuses have similar sleep patterns and protocols to humans. Other animals, like fish and reptiles, rest but don't really experience REM sleep.



Click to enlarge image

40 Animal Sleep Patterns Visualized



Via Giulia De Amicis, Visual Capitalist/Sleep Foundation.

