The News Sources That Republicans And Democrats Trust The Most, Visualized

A poll conducted by The Economist and YouGov asked 1,500 Americans about the news habits and opinions on famous anchors and media organizations. Here's what they found:

Americans on either end of the spectrum agree that The Weather Channel, followed by British Broadcasting Channel, PBS and The Wall Street Journal are quite trustworthy when it comes to media organizations.

Most older Americans still rely on cable TV news, while those under 30 have shown more interest in social media and YouTube as news sources.

Among media personalities, Anderson Cooper was highly trusted among Democrats and adult US citizens more broadly, whereas Tucker Carlson was judged to be the most trusted by Republicans.

The Weather Channel is the only source which has more than 50 percent trust with both Republicans and Democrats, while Fox News is the only source trusted by more than 50 percent of Republicans polled.

Broadcast and cable TV, followed by national newspapers, are leading sources for news among Democrats — which also have big gaps in audience among Democrats and Republicans, whereas the gulf between Republicans and Democrats is the smallest when it comes social media as a source.

Read more at YouGovAmerica.

[Photo by Roman Kraft on Unsplash]