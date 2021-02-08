Intel fires back at Apple over the performance of the M1 chip
Intel has found some benchmarks that allow it to demonstrate a performance advantage over Apple’s first home-grown Mac processor. But how trustworthy are their conclusions?
Tom’s Hardware has an in-depth look at Intel’s benchmarks and Jason Snell of Six Colors responded this way:
Inconsistent test platforms, shifting arguments, omitted data, and the not-so-faint whiff of desperation. Today’s M1 processor is a low-end chip for low-end systems, so Intel only has a small window to compare itself favorably to these systems before higher-end Apple silicon Macs ship and make its job that much harder.
My take? Apple and Intel sparring over performance benchmarks makes the game fun again. Apple could rightly be criticized for some of the ways they disclosed their performance claims for the M1, so I can’t fault Intel for doing something similar. Time to dust the long-dormant “Wintel” epithet off the shelf to refer to Apple’s PC hardware competition.