After A New Switch Game? Here Are The Games Out This Week

🛍 Monday, September 7 — Sunday, September 13



Looking for something new to play on your Nintendo Switch? This list can help.

Over the next seven days, just under 25 games will be hitting Nintendo's hybrid — the list below has them all, along with a link to more details, and a short description of each.

All dates are EU and US unless noted. A 🎮 emoji means a demo is available, and a 📦 box emoji means the title is also available physically.

If you want this list of upcoming games in your inbox every Sunday, then you can join 7,000 others and sign up to Switch Weekly to stay in the know.

🎮 Upcoming Releases

Monday, September 7

Circuit Dude — Top down puzzler with 120 levels. Quite like the look of this. Shaolin vs. Wutang — Everybody is casually kung fu fighting.

Tuesday, September 8

🎮📦 AVICII Invector — A rhythm action 'experience' from the late superstar DJ. Meganoid — Pixel platformer with new levels every time you play. OkunoKA Madness — Platformer with over 100 levels. Party Hard 2 — Deal with noisy partygoers in this stealth strategy game. First one was fun.

Wednesday, September 9

Minoria — Action platformer from the creators of Momodora. (September 10 in US)

Thursday, September 10

Friday, September 11

Doodle Derby — This toybox racer is the "least realistic car game ever." Firework — Save the facility from burning in this action platformer. Inertial Drift — An arcade 3D racer set in a "'90s retro future." 📦 RPG Maker MV — A rather involved looking tool of sorts to create your own RPG. WeakWood Throne — A budget 2D open world action RPG.

🎥 Trailers for some of this week's games can be seen here:

Via SwitchPlanet on YouTube