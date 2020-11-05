The Nintendo Switch has now sold more than the NES

...and more stats from Nintendo's Q2 2020 financial results.

Blown the lead...

Nintendo today shared their second quarter 2020 financial results (their Q2 financial year runs from July through to the end of September).

The big takeaway is that the Nintendo Switch has now sold more than the Nintendo Entertainment System (NES), making it Nintendo's second most popular console to date — the Wii still holds the top spot.

The Nintendo Entertainment System came out stateside in 1985 and went on to sell 61 million units worldwide. With the Switch now having beaten that, eyes turn to 2006's Wii, which sold a massive 101 million units.

Nintendo's hybrid now stands at 68.3 million hardware units sold since launch. This breaks down to just shy of 58 million regular Switch models, and 10 million of the newer Switch Lite machines.

Beyond the hardware story, Nintendo also updated us on a number of software sales, and it's fair to say 2020 is the year of Tom Nook as Animal Crossing, the game of the pandemic, has done crazy numbers.

Since its launch in March the island life sim has sold in excess of 26 million units, making Animal Crossing: New Horizons the second best selling Nintendo Switch game ever. Only Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has sold more (although I'd wager that AC:NH will surpass MK8D this holiday).

Another sales success is the fairly recent launch of Super Mario 3D All-Stars. This Mario collection launched in the middle of September and has already sold over 5 million units. Considering this new data only includes sales up to the end of September, this means the 3D bundle sold this staggering number in less than two weeks!

Nintendo also provided sales updates on other 2020 titles, including the latest Paper Mario (2.82M), Clubhouse Games (1.81M), and Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition (1.4M).

An update on the life-to-date sales of several other, older titles was also shared:

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 28.99M Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 21.10M The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – 19.74M Super Mario Odyssey – 18.99M Pokemon Sword and Shield – 19.02M Pokemon Let’s Go Pikachu/Eevee – 12.49M Splatoon 2 – 11.27M Super Mario Party – 12.1M New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe – 8.32M Ring Fit Adventure – 5.84M Luigi’s Mansion 3 – 7.83M

So, it's fair to say Nintendo are doing pretty well, all things considered.

These rosy figures, in what's been a quieter than usual year for the company, paint a pretty picture. With next-gen looming, and a pandemic showing no signs of going away pretty soon, Nintendo weathers on.

Love Nintendo?

Get Chris Brandrick's weekly digest and stay up-to-date.