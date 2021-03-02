It's March, and Nintendo is taking away your Mario games soon...

For some inexplicable reason Nintendo is taking a page out of the old Disney playbook, sticking some of their games out of reach and back in the vault.

This means come April 1st you won't be able to buy Super Mario 3D All-Stars for the Nintendo Switch, you won't be able to get the throwback Mario-themed Game & Watch device, nor will you be able to play the battle-royale caper Super Mario Bros. 35.

Why? Well, 2020 was the 35th Anniversary of the Super Mario Bros. series, and to celebrate Nintendo released a whole slew of Mario-related games. However, folks noticed a weird, gratuitous deadline to all of this commemoration fun. Yup, all of the special 35th Anniversary announcements came with a cut-off of March 31st, 2021.

We're not sure why, especially considering that Nintendo games have shown to have ridiculously long lives — they will often sell well for years (remember Mario Kart 8 came out in 2014 on the Wii U, and the Deluxe version on Switch is still the best selling title for the hybrid console, with over 30 million copies sold to date).

The boring answer as to why this is all is happening is two-fold:

Nintendo wants to create a sense of event and celebration around the 35th anniversary. March 31st is the end of Nintendo's fiscal year, so ending things here is as neat a point as any to do so.

In fact, Nintendo of America President Doug Bowser (yes, that's his name) told Polygon in a recent interview:

"we felt it was an opportunity to release them for a limited period of time" — Doug Bowser, Nintendo of America

Many figured that come March Nintendo might have had a change of heart and do away with this limited-release plan, but it would appear not.

Recent tweets from Nintendo only reconfirm that these games and products will vanish from both physical and digital shelves at the end of the month.

A rough translation of the above is 'the production, sales and services of the Super Mario Bros. 35th Anniversary campaign will end at the end of March'. So yeah, it's happening.

As it's now March consider this is your reminder. By the end of the month these things are either going to be impossible to play, or super difficult to find.

So, what's going away on March 31st?

Well, here are the details you need to know:

Super Mario 3D All Stars — This Nintendo Switch collection brings together Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine, and Super Mario Galaxy in one bundle. It's currently around $55 on Amazon for a physical copy, and is $60 on Nintendo's digital eShop. Super Mario Bros. 35 — This is a unique battle-royale take on the very first Mario Bros. game. It sees you take on 34 other players online as you all compete to complete levels, grab coins, and chuck baddies at each other. It's only available to Switch Online members as a free download, but whether you've got it downloaded or not doesn't matter, as the servers will be going offline on Wednesday, March 31st. Game & Watch Super Mario Bros. — This feels like the true collectable in all of this. This hardware handheld puts the original Super Mario Bros. game in a one off system based on the Game & Watch devices of the early 1980s. It's $50 over on Amazon, but again, once March 31st hits no more stock will be heading to retailers. No more Mario Maker uploads on Wii U — Ok, this one isn't such a big deal, and is really just a bit of housekeeping from Nintendo. Games with online components are typically only supported for a set number of years. Super Mario Maker came out in 2015 for the Wii U, as of April 1st you won't be able to upload new courses for others to play.

That's what's happening. This is your reminder.

When Mario goes in the vault on Mario 31st prepare for non-stop meme's about Mario's demise....and let's hope Nintendo come back the day after and tell us all this was one big April Fools' joke.