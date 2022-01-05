The Best Amazon Picks In 2021 Chosen By You

Throughout the year, we pride ourselves on picking out books, gadgets and oddities we think you, the reader, will appreciate. Some items are much more successful than others though, so we've rounded up the top Digg Picks from 2021 as chosen by you — the audience reading this right now.

As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.

What do you really need to know? Skimmin' stones and tying knots. This collection of extremely useful skills has sold well over a million copies, and there's a good reason why: It's both incredibly entertaining and handy to have around.



On top of the incredibly useful data it's provided us, the Hubble Space Telescope also has given us the gift of incredible space photos. Truly, a must-have coffee table book even if you're not having guests over any time soon.



If you have a 4K television, you should really upgrade your streaming hardware. This affordable streaming stick from Amazon gives you access to all of the major streaming platforms along with built-in Alexa support. Alexa, let's watch something funny.



We liked this avocado slicer so much, we actually wrote up a whole post about it. Not only does it help remove the skin and pit, it breaks down the fruit itself into nice even slices.



When it comes to a fun, light-hearted gift, the screaming goat is a no-brainer. At this point, almost everyone in our families has a little goat figurine tucked away in their homes.



We enjoy the standard American candy found at the grocery store, but it's nice to expand our horizons as well. A nice selection of imported candy for under $20 is a bargain, frankly. It's just as much about discovery than it is about something tasty.



We discovered this goop by accident, and we're so happy it slimed its way into our lives. Cleaning vents, keyboards and other hard-to-reach places has gotten a whole lot easier with this sticky goo at hand.



There are many good wireless earbuds on the market, but it's hard to beat the AirPods Pro. The look, easy integration with Apple products, active noise cancellation and resistance to sweat make for one hell of a product.



The success of this knife is simple: It's priced fairly and works like a charm. There's no complication here — they just make an incredible knife for home cooks. Every kitchen needs one if you ask us.



Number one with a bullet is this miniature desk-sized tube guy. Who doesn't want to see his enchanting dance every single day while cranking through spreadsheets? All hail the waving tube guy!



If you buy something through our posts, we may receive a small share of the sale. Please buy a Ferrari. For more of Digg's suggestions on how to spend your money, check out Digg Picks.