We cannot help but make lists. Digg loves lists, readers love lists, Digg loves its readers and lists are the easiest way to structure the highly chaotic and improbably irrational world we find ourselves living in these days. And since video games are the best medium to enjoy an art form and be entertained, and 2022 brings a slew of new shiny games, we are going to rank the ones you should be most excited for while offering you links to pre-order these fine games. If you like gambling that is, sometimes these games come out bad or unfinished or get delayed or cancelled, but we are not responsible for that. We don't make the games, we just get hype over them.

By the way, this list was put together by our resident video games guru Jared the Weekend Editor and if you don't like this article go onto Twitter and blame him (for "Bayonetta 3" not making the cut). Personally, it is all his fault your favorite or most looked forward to game isn't on here. He's always up to something, that mischievous devil, him.

2015 was the last time Rocksteady (makers of the "Batman" games we all played and loved) put out a game, and "Arkham Knight" was arguably the worst one! Finally, a few weeks ago we got to see gameplay of their latest entry in the DC Universe, with "Suicide Squad," a four player cooperative game where you kill members of the Justice League because they've been brainwashed by Brainiac. This one looks fun, colorful and different enough that we're getting "Sunset Overdrive" vibes (a highly underrated game you should try). So yeah, this one at number ten beats out a TON of other games that you can read below, in our very long and deserving honorable mentions.

A new IP from JRPG makers Square Enix, "Forspoken" is the elevator pitch of "what if a black woman from New York City randomly fell into a Final Fantasy game?" and also looked extremely good running on a PlayStation 5. Other than that, there's a lot of mystery left to discover, since we only have trailers to go by. But honestly the conceit of this game is intriguing enough to warrant heavy consideration for "best breakout candidate of 2022" since it's written by "Star Wars: Rogue One" co-writer Gary Whitta.

We love "Borderlands," specifically the first two games and all of their wildly innovative and twisted DLC. The third game and the new movie? Not so much. So hopefully this can channel the original "Tiny Tina" campaign, where she ran a "D&D" session that morphed your enemies and setting and gameplay on the fly based on her narration, and this game seems to be a good deviation from the standard "Borderlands" fair. So far, everything we've seen looks like it's going to be better than 3, which was very cringeworthy humor-wise.

"Dying Light" was a surprise smash hit, and a really good open world zombie game. That subgenre might sound extremely worn thin and boring, but it gave us some cool crafting and melee fights and lots of parkour. This time, all of that returns but with new narrative paths and story choices that change the environment, and a new day/night cycle system for those super fast zombies that only come out at night that chase you around. Man, those sucked. But it was a lot of fun to run away to a hideout until morning! We look forward to doing more of that soon, it's out in a few short weeks (that is, if you're reading this in January 2022 when this was written lol).

VAMPIRE "LEFT 4 DEAD!" Sorry, (*cough*) got too excited there. "Redfall" seems to be a four player co-op first-person shooter modeled after "Left 4 Dead." Arkane's second studio is venturing into uncharted territory for the company and delivering a multiplayer fiesta all about hunting the living undead with your friends, while upgrading your kit, collecting new guns and switching out different skills. There's some leaked gameplay snippets on the dark web, if you want to venture out there, but we are plenty pumped for a VAMPIRE "LEFT 4 DEAD!"

Some people think "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" is the greatest video game ever made. It's definitely up there, for sure, and the reason a direct sequel is only at number five is A) we doubt it's coming out this year B) it might use the same map as the first game C) you probably don't play as Princess Zelda and D) this game is probably not cooperative. If it was all that, then yeah sure number one with a bullet. But otherwise, we don't know nearly enough to just give Nintendo the win here. Give us a real name! An actual title, you cowards.

2022 might be the year of the open world game (see like, half of the games on this list for evidence) and one of the best on the PS4 was "Horizon: Zero Dawn." The follow-up, which comes out soon, brings protagonist Alloy to California (or what is left of it) to fight new robot dinosaurs. That's right, this game revolves around humanity's collapse at the hands of making robot dinosaurs that evolved into other robot animals and took over planet earth. You shoot electric bow and arrows and traps to hunt ROBOT DINOSAURS. Enough said.

Bethesda made two of the best open world franchises in the history of gaming with "Fallout" and "The Elder Scrolls." They're making a new IP set in space. That alone should be enough to warrant a high ranking on this list, and it being free day one to Game Pass subscribers should only sweeten the deal for people who are mildly interested. But we haven't seen gameplay, only an in-engine trailer with a release date and for that "Starfield" can't quite go any higher than number three on our hype list.

One of the best games from last generation, and a genuinely huge surprise reboot, was Sony Santa Monica's "God Of War" from 2018. It completely rewrote the rules for what to expect from this old franchise, one that maybe hadn't held up taste wise, by giving the game a new over-the-shoulder camera angle, a new weapon, a whole new story and a brand new Kratos (and actor portraying him). This sequel is promising the end to the Norse mythology run for Atreus aka Loki, and if murdering gods was up your alley, the slate now includes villains Thor, Odin and Freya.

"Praise the sun! If only I could be so grossly incandescent." Those words were spoken by Solaire of Astora more than a decade ago in From Software's immensely influential and controversial "Dark Souls" and after three games in that series, and several more in the same lineage, a spiritual successor has emerged with "Elden Ring." It's essentially "Dark Souls" but in an open world, to be crude, but that still sounds pretty awesome. It seems more accessible than any other Soulslike, it has horseback riding, new types of summons, new character classes and weapons and magic, traditional old school dungeons and the lore is written by George R.R. Martin (the "Game of Thrones" creator and author).

This is by far the most anticipated game of the year, and it comes out in February. Praise the sun, y'all. The "Elden Ring" is near.

