Here at Digg, we make it our mission to curate the most interesting and well-reported stories and the most engaging videos for you, our readers. A side effect of this task is that, along the way, we have become what they call extremely online. And when you're extremely online, you inevitably find yourself on Twitter.

Frankly, folks, we're feeling a little existential this week. From the trials and tribulations of adulthood to the trials and tribulations of living in the US, we've grown quite weary of this life. But we'll hang on for the same reason we all still keep our Facebook accounts even though the place is trash: for the jokes.

If you don't have anything relevant to say please don't say anything at all:

y'all will really recommend any book for any reason like someone will be like "i'm looking for a sexy beach read!!!" and five ppl will rec The Picture of Dorian Gray — Roseanne A. Brown is on Hiatus!!!! ✨ (@rosiesrambles) May 12, 2021

2. Please help this poor man receiving excellent healthcare from his government:

Hi I'm in Australia and saw a specialist this morning, gave them my Medicare card and by 9pm the rebate showed up in my bank account oooh socialized medicine is terrifying I have no freedom please help me — Ben Lee (@benleemusic) May 10, 2021

3. Hey, at least we had the important things:

123movies and putlockers have done more good for our generation than any government — M (@michaelbonsujr) May 9, 2021

4. Hate it but also kind of love it:

being an adult is staring at medium screens all day to come home and stare at a little screen while a big screen is on in the background — Laurazepam (@andlikelaura) May 11, 2021

5. I'm looking to move:

Adulthood probably the worst hood I've ever lived in. Very ghetto here — LT 💫 (@bigphabe) May 11, 2021

6. Normalize emails not finding anyone well:

Your email is never going to find someone well.



They're answering their email. — Christina Garnett (@ThatChristinaG) May 12, 2021

7. Feels like it was just yesterday:

Wanna feel old? That kid who fucked the pie turned 43 today. — Jason Biggs (@JasonBiggs) May 13, 2021

8. I want what he has:

This student created his own cozy atmosphere today and I absolutely love it 😂 pic.twitter.com/xBQKeJAQxj — Ms. Mileham (@MariMilehamIHES) May 11, 2021

9. I'd do some rearranging among the tiers but this is generally a fair assessment, yeah:

This is why I can't quit Facebook pic.twitter.com/4tfLfN0kg1 — Edward Ongweso Jr (@bigblackjacobin) May 10, 2021

10. lol

I'll stop putting "lol" at the end of my sentences when my life stops being a joke lol — Iris 👾☻ (@Jest_Iris) May 11, 2021

For more great tweets, check out last week's roundup.