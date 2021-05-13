Celebs I Could Fight, Your Email Does Not Find Me Well, And More Of The Week's Funniest Tweets
Here at Digg, we make it our mission to curate the most interesting and well-reported stories and the most engaging videos for you, our readers. A side effect of this task is that, along the way, we have become what they call extremely online. And when you're extremely online, you inevitably find yourself on Twitter.
Frankly, folks, we're feeling a little existential this week. From the trials and tribulations of adulthood to the trials and tribulations of living in the US, we've grown quite weary of this life. But we'll hang on for the same reason we all still keep our Facebook accounts even though the place is trash: for the jokes.
- If you don't have anything relevant to say please don't say anything at all:
2. Please help this poor man receiving excellent healthcare from his government:
3. Hey, at least we had the important things:
4. Hate it but also kind of love it:
5. I'm looking to move:
6. Normalize emails not finding anyone well:
7. Feels like it was just yesterday:
8. I want what he has:
9. I'd do some rearranging among the tiers but this is generally a fair assessment, yeah:
10. lol
For more great tweets, check out last week's roundup.