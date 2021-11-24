In Case You Thought Trump Was Kidding About This Particular Thing, Here's Proof He Was Not

Donald Trump was awarded an honorary black belt in taekwondo over the weekend at Mar-a-Lago from World Taekwondo Academy president Lee Dong-seop. But the internet was completely fixated on an unusual object in Trump's office.

After the World Taekwondo Academy posted photos of the black belt ceremony to their Facebook, sharp-eyed netizens focused their attention on a miniature replica of Mount Rushmore underneath a desk in the former president's Mar-a-Lago office — with Trump's faced added to it.

Bemidji Pioneer reporter Christopher Vondracek first reported on the existence of the curious item in January after the US Office of Government Ethics confirmed that South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem had gifted it to him last summer.

The sculpture is reportedly a $1,100 replica of Mount Rushmore with Trump's face included next to the other four presidents. A spokesman told Vondracek that "private donations" had funded the gift.

Objects in Trump's office have previously been a source of media intrigue, but according to The Daily Beast's Tom Lawrence, Noem's gift has largely been kept under wraps.

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem added Donald Trump to a replica of Mount Rushmore that she commissioned and then presented when he delivered a speech at a controversial Mount Rushmore celebration last July.



Noem previously told the the Sioux Falls Argus-Leader that Trump had once revealed to her in the Oval Office that he always wanted his face on the monument.

"I said, 'Mr. President, you should come to South Dakota sometime. We have Mount Rushmore,'" she said. "And he goes, 'Do you know it's my dream to have my face on Mount Rushmore?'. I started laughing. He wasn't laughing, so he was totally serious."

