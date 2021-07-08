The TikTok Outage, Devin Booker's 'BOOK' Water Bottle, And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked

Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream and instead just bounce around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit.

4. TikTok Outage

The meme

This Tuesday, TikTok was down for at least five hours in what appeared to be a widespread technical outage. While the issue was being resolved, some people waited, some people logged anxiously onto TikTok every few minutes to see if it was back on, and some people did the best thing you could do in a content drought like this: they made memes.



Examples

Saw charli on my fy page and I ran to twitter to see if tiktok was down because my algorithm was all messed up #tiktokdown pic.twitter.com/podB2kwbVz — Janet (@JanetM355) July 6, 2021

Cussed my wifi out thinking it was the reason tiktok wasn't working #tiktokdown pic.twitter.com/naNqazpdUk — Zᴏʟᴀɴsᴋɪɪఌ︎Mɪʀᴀᴊ✞︎⚪️ (@Zolanskiii_) July 6, 2021

us trying to turn our wifi and cellular data off to see if it will make tiktok work: #tiktokdown pic.twitter.com/9hRkmGhe2G — lia (@liawasnothere) July 6, 2021

Minute 15: TikTok is down and another human made eye contact with me for the first time in 2 years. Don't know how much longer I will last. #tiktokdown pic.twitter.com/AstpfhhpWU — 𝙂𝙞𝙤𝘿🕺 (@onGioD) July 6, 2021

when tiktok isn't working and i actually have to talk to other people on my phone #tiktokdown pic.twitter.com/4YJA8Pla9v — 🌊 (@litgarlicdad) July 6, 2021





BJ Pang-Chieh Ho

3. Devin Booker's 'BOOK' Water Bottle

The meme

Devin Booker, a star player for the Phoenix Suns, sent a clear message to his teammates, fans and haters via his water bottle: that his bottle belongs to him alone. Booker, AKA Book, was seen sipping on a custom-labeled bottle with the word "BOOK" inscribed on it, either because some thirsty teammates on the bench were continuously draining his aqua or because he knew the Internet would lap it up. Either way, it worked. The Suns won game one by a comfy margin and Twitter had fun with it.



Examples

tfw you're an English lit major pic.twitter.com/HRcsdnFCHO — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) July 7, 2021

Her: I like guys who read



Me: pic.twitter.com/XrBkm2kjrc — Blake Murphy (@BlakeMurphyODC) July 7, 2021

Devin Booker is the new Virgil Abloh. pic.twitter.com/OlnSRJAtaR — Rachel Roderman (@rachelroderman) July 7, 2021

Me the night before every test in college pic.twitter.com/x8IwXMJuic — Vik Chokshi (@docksquad33) July 7, 2021





Adwait Patil

2. The Queer Indigo In The Wild

The meme

Around the fourth of July holiday weekend, Twitter user @mylobotomy was lucky enough to glimpse a beautiful sight: a group of people clad all in black strutting rhythmically along the Williamsburg waterfront in Brooklyn, NY.

The group appeared to be filming content for The Queer Indigo, an Instagram account run by Barry Brandon that features videos of Barry himself and members of the queer community walking — dancing? — walk-dancing? — toward the camera in very fashionable, and usually all-black, clothing. The Queer Indigo is also behind a video that went viral in the fall of 2019, which makes this instance feel like a real celebrity sighting.

group of white gays strutting walking down the sidewalk fashion modeling posing coven like all black clothes witch hats ahs coven be like do it again by robyn tik tok tiktok thequeerindigo park green trees pic.twitter.com/8gtsFT3Pw7 — reaction videos (@findurmeme) October 8, 2019

But what's captivated Twitter most about the Williamsburg waterfront sighting is catching a behind-the-scenes glimpse of a video in the making, sans soundtrack, from an angle that makes the whole thing look a little more awkward than the final version. From the person uttering an uninspired "Yas" from behind the camera to the particular moves of each member of this dance (walk??) crew, Twitter users have pointed out the many ways in which @mylobotomy's video is truly a gift that keeps on giving.



Examples

Rice Krispies when u add the the milk pic.twitter.com/oKvFR6CZEz — isaac (@ass_dentata) July 4, 2021

Nobody:



The kernels in my bag of microwave popcorn: pic.twitter.com/lc6mZFR4Cn — Jadzia Vaxx (@Philip_Ellis) July 5, 2021

the volturi arriving in forks washington https://t.co/HWyFKcZQq3 — josh (@joshfruito) July 5, 2021

sephora employees on they break https://t.co/50SBgfN5iy — 𝓛eka🪐 (@hongsooyas) July 4, 2021

it's the soft, tired "yas" for me https://t.co/tJ4v4tiR0a — eric eidelstein (@ericeidelstein) July 7, 2021

MAC employees getting ready in the back to bully u https://t.co/Km15bwStKH — soup af (@soupiesocks) July 5, 2021





Molly Bradley

1. Vin Diesel Family Memes

The meme

The internet lit up this week with Vin Diesel's character Dominic Torretto from "The Fast and The Furious" franchise being inserted into various movies, saving the day in the end by utilizing the power of "family."

KnowYourMeme pinpointed the first known use of this meme to a June 28th post on the Geek Culture Facebook group, which had Diesel quip, "You don't need logic when you got family."



Examples

These Vin Diesel Family meme's are killing me joe 😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/q7UwUPXgxg — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) July 5, 2021

These Vin Diesel memes are killing me dude 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/401lqqSVel — Rozstradamus (@RozkieSan) July 4, 2021

Vin Diesel in John Wick universe. pic.twitter.com/MATwe9FRnh — Shivam (@ShivamChatak) July 5, 2021

Vampires ain't got shit on Vin Diesel pic.twitter.com/FQ62jf8KwZ — ⚡⚡ (@King2Wesley) July 5, 2021

"Poor Peter Parker. No mother, no father, no uncle. All alone"



"He's not alone" pic.twitter.com/kUpy7JB6V2 — Yassin (@YassinLNey) July 5, 2021

But after a while, everyone had effectively beat the meme into the ground, and the internet had just about enough of the Vin Diesel shenanigans.





James Crugnale

