The TikTok Outage, Devin Booker's 'BOOK' Water Bottle, And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked
Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream and instead just bounce around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit.
Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked. This week, we've got the TikTok outage, Devin Booker's "BOOK" water bottle, The Queer Indigo in the wild and Vin Diesel family memes.
4. TikTok Outage
The meme
This Tuesday, TikTok was down for at least five hours in what appeared to be a widespread technical outage. While the issue was being resolved, some people waited, some people logged anxiously onto TikTok every few minutes to see if it was back on, and some people did the best thing you could do in a content drought like this: they made memes.
Examples
BJ Pang-Chieh Ho
3. Devin Booker's 'BOOK' Water Bottle
The meme
Devin Booker, a star player for the Phoenix Suns, sent a clear message to his teammates, fans and haters via his water bottle: that his bottle belongs to him alone. Booker, AKA Book, was seen sipping on a custom-labeled bottle with the word "BOOK" inscribed on it, either because some thirsty teammates on the bench were continuously draining his aqua or because he knew the Internet would lap it up. Either way, it worked. The Suns won game one by a comfy margin and Twitter had fun with it.
Examples
Adwait Patil
2. The Queer Indigo In The Wild
The meme
Around the fourth of July holiday weekend, Twitter user @mylobotomy was lucky enough to glimpse a beautiful sight: a group of people clad all in black strutting rhythmically along the Williamsburg waterfront in Brooklyn, NY.
The group appeared to be filming content for The Queer Indigo, an Instagram account run by Barry Brandon that features videos of Barry himself and members of the queer community walking — dancing? — walk-dancing? — toward the camera in very fashionable, and usually all-black, clothing. The Queer Indigo is also behind a video that went viral in the fall of 2019, which makes this instance feel like a real celebrity sighting.
But what's captivated Twitter most about the Williamsburg waterfront sighting is catching a behind-the-scenes glimpse of a video in the making, sans soundtrack, from an angle that makes the whole thing look a little more awkward than the final version. From the person uttering an uninspired "Yas" from behind the camera to the particular moves of each member of this dance (walk??) crew, Twitter users have pointed out the many ways in which @mylobotomy's video is truly a gift that keeps on giving.
Examples
Molly Bradley
1. Vin Diesel Family Memes
The meme
The internet lit up this week with Vin Diesel's character Dominic Torretto from "The Fast and The Furious" franchise being inserted into various movies, saving the day in the end by utilizing the power of "family."
KnowYourMeme pinpointed the first known use of this meme to a June 28th post on the Geek Culture Facebook group, which had Diesel quip, "You don't need logic when you got family."
Examples
But after a while, everyone had effectively beat the meme into the ground, and the internet had just about enough of the Vin Diesel shenanigans.
James Crugnale
And if you're hungry for more memes, here's last week's "The Week's Best Memes, Ranked" article, where we rank corporations at the end of Pride month, NYC versus ConEd's emergency alert, a Switzerland soccer fan's emotional rollercoaster and Matt Hancock's hot girl summer.