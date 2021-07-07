The Most And Least Happy Countries Around The World, Visualized

Eric Weiner, author of "The Geography of Bliss," once quipped, "I've always believed that happiness is just around the corner. The trick is fining the right corner." As happiness is specific to every individual person, it can be hard to measure it per capita and by location, but the World Happiness Report, put out by the United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network, has it all distilled down to a science using five categories: social support, freedom to make life choices, generosity, perceptions of government/ business corruption and recent experience of emotions (which have been measurably impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.)

Culling data from this survey, financial data site Visual Capitalist mapped the world based on how countries scored across these metrics around the globe. Boasting a score of 7.8, Finland was found to be the world's happiest country, while Afghanistan was deemed the world's unhappiest country with a score of 2.5.

