These Two Super Bowl Ads Inadvertently Used The Same Stock Footage
When you're spending $5.5 million for a 30-second commercial during the Super Bowl, every second counts — nearly $200,000 a second, as a matter of fact. But at least two companies appeared to have used the same stock footage in their ads.
A sharp-eyed viewer spotted the same clip of a dad giving his daughter a piggy-back ride in two ads scheduled to air during the big game.
The footage appears at 0:28 in this Indeed ad about finding a new job.
And at 0:52 in this ad for mortgage lender Guaranteed Rate.
