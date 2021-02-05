👋 Welcome to Digg

Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.

📩 Stay up-to-date

Email will be sent to:

Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.

🎉 You’re all set!

Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.

View account

Explore Merch
These Two Super Bowl Ads Inadvertently Used The Same Stock Footage
WHOOPS

· Updated:

When you're spending $5.5 million for a 30-second commercial during the Super Bowl, every second counts — nearly $200,000 a second, as a matter of fact. But at least two companies appeared to have used the same stock footage in their ads.

A sharp-eyed viewer spotted the same clip of a dad giving his daughter a piggy-back ride in two ads scheduled to air during the big game.

The footage appears at 0:28 in this Indeed ad about finding a new job.

And at 0:52 in this ad for mortgage lender Guaranteed Rate.


[Via Twitter]

James Crugnale
James Crugnale is an associate editor at Digg.com.

Want more stories like this?

Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample