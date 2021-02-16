This Twitter Thread About A Girl Conning Her Way Out Of Zoom School Is A Real-Life 'Ferris Bueller' Masterpiece
With schools going virtual during the pandemic, the videoconference platform Zoom has become the new classroom setting for many students. But just because school is virtual doesn't mean that playing hooky is obsolete.
Mike Piccolo, the chief technology officer of the web development company FullStack Labs, shared an epic Twitter thread about how his mischievous 8-year-old niece was able to get out of class by disabling her Zoom with an incorrect password exploit, which she brilliantly disguised as a software glitch.
[Via Twitter]