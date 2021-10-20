This Reddit Thread Of The Worst Assholes From r/AmITheAsshole Might Make You Question Your Faith In Humanity

Sometimes in life, you encounter an ethical dilemma. Should you tell your sister's boyfriend that your dog and him share the same name? Should you clean out the fridge without telling your significant other?

And then there's just undeniable assholery.

The popular subreddit r/AmITheAsshole regularly polls users about various contentious situations and whether they were the asshole for their actions in the story. Sometimes there can be ambiguity while conducting social graces. Other times, there's no debate.

Redditor u/SmokeAndCannon asked the r/AskReddit community about the biggest asshole post from r/AITA, and users enthusiastically listed off some of the greatest hits from the history of the forum.

Here are a few of the worst offenders we could find from the thread.

The Mom Who Gave Her Daughter A Nintendo Switch In The Middle Of Another Girl's Birthday

The Girlfriend That Ruined Her Boyfriend's Rice By Consolidating It All Into One Container

One Redditor hilariously made the r/AITA story into a children's story in a top upvoted comment.

The Guy Who Ate Way More Than His Fair Share Of A Six-Foot Party Sub

The Boyfriend Who Never Took His Girlfriend Out To Dinner Because She Cooked Better Food At Home

The Boyfriend Who Invited His Girlfriend On An Expensive Vacation And Made Her Pay All Of Her Share

The Husband Who Missed The Birth Of His Son Because He Was Watching A Game And Then Lied About It

The Guy Who Blamed His Fiancée, Just Diagnosed With Cancer, For Not Having Kids Earlier

The Mother-In-Law Who Made Necklaces Out Of Her Dead Grandson Against The Wishes Of His Mother

[Read more of the worst r/AmITheAsshole assholes of all-time from r/AskReddit]