Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Photos
This Reddit Thread Of The Worst Assholes From r/AmITheAsshole Might Make You Question Your Faith In Humanity
YEAH, YOU ARE THE ASSHOLE
·Updated:

Sometimes in life, you encounter an ethical dilemma. Should you tell your sister's boyfriend that your dog and him share the same name? Should you clean out the fridge without telling your significant other?

And then there's just undeniable assholery.

The popular subreddit r/AmITheAsshole regularly polls users about various contentious situations and whether they were the asshole for their actions in the story. Sometimes there can be ambiguity while conducting social graces. Other times, there's no debate.

Redditor u/SmokeAndCannon asked the r/AskReddit community about the biggest asshole post from r/AITA, and users enthusiastically listed off some of the greatest hits from the history of the forum.

Here are a few of the worst offenders we could find from the thread.

Redditors who fequent AITA what's the biggest asshole post you remember? from AskReddit

The Mom Who Gave Her Daughter A Nintendo Switch In The Middle Of Another Girl's Birthday

Comment from discussion GearFr0st's comment from discussion "Redditors who fequent AITA what's the biggest asshole post you remember?".
AITA for giving my baby girl a big birthday gift? from AmItheAsshole

The Girlfriend That Ruined Her Boyfriend's Rice By Consolidating It All Into One Container

Comment from discussion kathrynjean97's comment from discussion "Redditors who fequent AITA what's the biggest asshole post you remember?".
AITA for "ruining" the rice that my boyfriend cooks with by consolidating the multiple bags of rice which he claims are "different" into a single container? from AmItheAsshole

One Redditor hilariously made the r/AITA story into a children's story in a top upvoted comment.

Comment from discussion SelectNetwork1's comment from discussion "AITA for "ruining" the rice that my boyfriend cooks with by consolidating the multiple bags of rice which he claims are "different" into a single container?".

The Guy Who Ate Way More Than His Fair Share Of A Six-Foot Party Sub

AITA because I ate more than "my share" of a 6 foot party sub last night? from AmItheAsshole

The Boyfriend Who Never Took His Girlfriend Out To Dinner Because She Cooked Better Food At Home

AITA for very rarely/almost never wanting to go to restaurants because my girlfriend makes food that's just as good, if not better, than restaurant food? from AmItheAsshole

The Boyfriend Who Invited His Girlfriend On An Expensive Vacation And Made Her Pay All Of Her Share

AITA for inviting my (29M) Girlfriend (28F) on an expensive vacation and expecting her to pay all of her share? (I make a lot more than her) from AmItheAsshole

The Husband Who Missed The Birth Of His Son Because He Was Watching A Game And Then Lied About It

AITA for telling my Inlaws exactly where my husband was when I was in labor? from AmItheAsshole

The Guy Who Blamed His Fiancée, Just Diagnosed With Cancer, For Not Having Kids Earlier

Comment from discussion art_mor_'s comment from discussion "Redditors who fequent AITA what's the biggest asshole post you remember?".
AITA for walking out of the hospital after hearing my wife's diagnosis? from AmItheAsshole

The Mother-In-Law Who Made Necklaces Out Of Her Dead Grandson Against The Wishes Of His Mother

AITA For refusing a necklace with my son's ashes after my husband let his mother take the urn? from AmItheAsshole

[Read more of the worst r/AmITheAsshole assholes of all-time from r/AskReddit]

James Crugnale
James Crugnale is an associate editor at Digg.com.

Want more stories like this?

Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample

x