This Reddit Thread About A Husband Freaking Out At His Wife Over A Mysterious Box In The Fridge Is Leaving Us All In Suspense
A viral post from the subreddit r/AmITheAsshole has people on the edge of their seats as a woman told the story of how she seemingly innocuously cleaned out the fridge and her husband threw into a rage because she had taken out a box of "freshly picked olives" from his friend's uncle's farm that he promised to keep safe.
"He got mad telling me I shouldn't have cleaned out the fridge nor even touched the box without telling him," she explains in the post.
She said he came back home, took the box somewhere to keep the box "cool" and later returned with it, telling her she should have never cleaned the fridge out without telling him.
The r/AmITheAsshole community largely agreed that the OP was not the asshole in this situation, but were fascinated by what her husband could be keeping in this mysterious box, because it sure didn't sound like "freshly picked olives."
Many Redditors theorized her husband was keeping illicit substances, body parts or some other non-olive related item in the box.
Others wondered why she still hasn't looked inside the box.
The intrigue over the contents of the box spilled over onto Twitter where people continued to speculate on what the husband was hiding.
We'll keep you updated if the OP finally opens the box.
[Read the full Reddit thread here.]