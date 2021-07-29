This Reddit Thread About A Husband Freaking Out At His Wife Over A Mysterious Box In The Fridge Is Leaving Us All In Suspense

A viral post from the subreddit r/AmITheAsshole has people on the edge of their seats as a woman told the story of how she seemingly innocuously cleaned out the fridge and her husband threw into a rage because she had taken out a box of "freshly picked olives" from his friend's uncle's farm that he promised to keep safe.

"He got mad telling me I shouldn't have cleaned out the fridge nor even touched the box without telling him," she explains in the post.

She said he came back home, took the box somewhere to keep the box "cool" and later returned with it, telling her she should have never cleaned the fridge out without telling him.

The r/AmITheAsshole community largely agreed that the OP was not the asshole in this situation, but were fascinated by what her husband could be keeping in this mysterious box, because it sure didn't sound like "freshly picked olives."

Many Redditors theorized her husband was keeping illicit substances, body parts or some other non-olive related item in the box.

Others wondered why she still hasn't looked inside the box.

The intrigue over the contents of the box spilled over onto Twitter where people continued to speculate on what the husband was hiding.

If there is a single olive in that box I'll eat my favorite shoe https://t.co/AB7fKSpmZI — alexis nedd – DON'T HATE THE PLAYER out now 🎮 💙 (@alexisthenedd) July 29, 2021

OMG. Why did I read this on a trip with intermittent reception. THOSE ARE NOT OLIVES IN THE BOX. I'm going to need someone to text me if the op ever updates. https://t.co/kTozIS6k9A — Tessa Dare is off the grid until 8/1 (@TessaDare) July 29, 2021

She STILL hasn't looked in the box. Honestly, when her husband turns his serial killer gaze to her she's gonna be sorry she didn't look inside the box to find all the sliced-off lady ears. https://t.co/3WYqSXaKuL — AnnaMaria Stephens 🌸 (@annamaria1word) July 29, 2021

We'll keep you updated if the OP finally opens the box.



[Read the full Reddit thread here.]