COVER STORY
Updated:

Recently, professor Tomer Hanuka at the School of Visual Arts in New York asked his third-year illustration students to design a "post-pandemic New Yorker magazine cover." Hanuka then shared the cover illustrations on Twitter.

Depicting both loss and reunion, the illustrations are equal parts evocative and beautiful. Here they are:

Note: Per Hanuka, The title atop the illustrations has been changed from The New Yorker to Old New World to avoid confusion.

Zoe Stengel
Milly Wen
Xiaoyi "Penny" Peng
Lauren V
Yushan Zhou
Ruoxi Jiang
Katrina Catacutan
Jungwoo Lee
Jane McIlvaine
Huahua Cui
Jiaci Grace Qiu
Fan Zhang
Dou Hong
Chenmiao Shi
April Xinyu Chen
Amy Young

Adwait Patil
Adwait is an Associate Editor at Digg.

