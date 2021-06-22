If you're in the market for a game changing gizmo that will help you at home, the office or on the go, we've got you covered with all the coolest tools on Amazon. While everyone is busy with big Prime Day deals, we've picked out some of our favorite tools to help you get through this thing called life.

Have you ever been at a party and someone saved the day with a bottle opener on their keychain? This portable keychain pocket tool can do that — and a whole lot more, with features that include a screwdriver, wrench, spoke, and small rulers.

A five-star review from a happy customer:

It's super fun to open boxes with! —Emperor

Get it on Amazon for $6.99.

When doing some maintenance around the house or working on a personal project in your workshop, this magnetic wristband could be a godsend — helping you keep all of your nails and screws in check.

A five-star review from a happy customer:

This was Christmas gift for (my) hubby because I always find screws and nails in his pockets. He loved it and he also said it's strong enough to hold some tools like a wrench or screwdriver. Very happy with this purchase.—M&G

Get it on Amazon for $17.97.

If you're outside on a hot summer day, there's nothing more invigorating than having a cool breeze on your neck. Thankfully, there's a skin-friendly, bladeless portable neck fan from Craftersmark that is perfect for while you're on the go and easy to recharge via USB.

A five-star review from a happy customer:

I went to a theme park and brought this because I would be walking in the heat, it felt really nice and the cold air really helped cool me down in the sun. —Rishi

Get it on Amazon for $29.99.

When out in the woods or in your own backyard, it's handy to have one tool to rule them all. Cranach's 12-In-One stainless steel Hammer Multitool is the perfect gadget to have in an emergency or just getting a bottle cap open.

A five-star review from a happy customer:

Such a great multipurpose tool for the money! My husband loves that most items he has needed while doing a project are all in this one tool.—Kristin

Get it on Amazon for $16.99.





Sometimes you have a lot of heavy cords lying around your house and need a solution to keeping them organized. The Heavy-Duty Wrap-Storage Strap is the perfect solution for tying down unwieldy extension cords, hoses or rope.

A five-star review from a happy customer:

I purchased these to bundle some heavy duty extension cords so I could hang them on the garage wall. The quality was actually better than expected I would definitely purchase these again from this seller. —Dave

Get it on Amazon for $19.19

You're going to be attaching AirPods to all of your stuff this year, so you might as well have the sturdiest case available to keep them safe. Dsytom's rugged AirTag case promises to extend the service life of AirTags with powerful Thermoplastic Polyurethane material.

Get it on Amazon for $12.99.

