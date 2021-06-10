Prime Day 2021 Is Bringing Big Deals Early This Year

Nothing is normal anymore! Prime Day used to be in July, last year it was in October and this year it's taking place from June 21st to June 22nd. We're definitely surprised to see the big sale come early, but we're jumping in with both feet.



In the run up to Prime Day proper, we'll be highlighting early deals, tips for hitting the ground running and keeping you abreast of the latest information.



As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.

If you're not a paying Prime member yet, it's absolutely worth the investment. We'd recommend upgrading to Prime in general because of shipping, discounts and exclusive content, but if money is tight, you can start a free trial.



If you're a student, grab a six-month trial of Prime with a lower monthly cost after the trail is over. And if you have EBT or Medicaid, you might be eligible to save almost half off the monthly cost. Definitely worth



Have a family member or friend who doesn't have Prime? It's exceedingly easy to give them a gift membership. And considering that Father's Day is right before Prime Day, this is a very smart gift.

It's also worth remembering that free shipping, grocery delivery and a whole wealth of streaming content will come in very handy as we're still recovering from the pandemic.



In years past, Alexa has been one of the best ways to quickly find out early details about Prime Day deals. We wouldn't be the least bit surprised to find out that the Echo Dot or Fire Tablet have the lowdown about the specifics of certain sales in the lead up to the big day.

This page will serve as our Prime Day hub for 2021, so simply drag this link to your bookmarks bar: Digg Prime Day 2021. We'll be keeping track of the best deals and linking out to our other coverage when Prime Day finally arrives.



If you buy something through our posts, we may receive a small share of the sale. Please buy a Ferrari. For more of Digg's suggestions on how to spend your money, check out Digg Picks.

Have a product you think Digg Readers would want to know about? Email us at [email protected].