Paramedic Demonstrates Why You Should Never Ever Remove An Impaled Object From A Person
It's not really rocket science.
[Via TikTok]
From "The Room" to "Eraserhead" to "Rocky Horror," these are the best movies to ever inspire deep obsession.
The former president has all but vanished from public view while his former team navigates an unforgiving job market.
More people are leaving than moving to California. Here's why people are departing the Golden State.
The conversation and the treatment are very different.
Covidvaxcount constantly checks the websites of both the Centers for Disease Control and the individual states as they report the current vaccination numbers. Here's how many people have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
Team chat apps are essential for online collaboration, but their very existence makes it hard to focus on longer-term projects.
Never before has the Windows "Error' message sounded so pleasant to our ears.
The young French writer Pauline Harmange proudly embraces misandry and makes a splash beyond the literary scene.
QAnon has started to merge with even more extreme conspiracy theories, including the "sovereign citizen" movement.
Ziyah Holman blew away the competition with this extraordinary comeback.
A roundup of the most interesting questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
One of the most famous video game characters in history almost never saw the light of day in the West.
For the first time since 1983, when Anheuser-Busch used all of its ad time to introduce a beer called Bud Light, the beer giant won't be advertising Budweiser during the Super Bowl.
For promotional purposes to get people to sign up for the Navy, a member of the Koninklijke Marine, or Royal Netherlands Navy, piloted a small drone inside a submarine.
The suit against Mr. Giuliani, a lawyer for former President Donald Trump who pushed to overturn the election results, accuses him of carrying out "a viral disinformation campaign."
Dr. Shira Doran, an epidemiologist at Tufts Medical Center, says that more layers are better, but that doesn't necessarily mean more masks.
Breaking with tradition, Budweiser won't be airing a Super Bowl ad for the first time in 37 years. Instead, the company will be redirecting their advertising budget to increasing COVID-19 vaccines awareness.
VICE asked doctors what the long-term concerns are for one really bad year of health habits.
Sanders had been seen as a likely candidate ever since she left the White House in the summer of 2019. The daughter of former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee will likely face a primary challenge — multiple top Republicans in the state have already announced a bid —but she is widely seen as an early favorite for the position.
The country has turned inward more than ever, leaving the true impact of the pandemic a mystery.
"It's way closer, way sharper and it has way more emotion."
A collection of texts, radio communications, quotes and scenes from the last hours of Kobe Bryant's life before the fatal helicopter crash in Calabasas.
Last year, Dennis gained viral attention when she performed a floor routine to Beyonce's "Crazy in Love," and this year, she served up an equally magnificent performance with music from different Black artists.
Amid a disastrous vaccine rollout, is it wrong to take advantage of technicalities and glitches?
Researchers and airlines that obsessed over efficiency have spent the past year worrying about safety too.
Five people and an unborn child were killed Sunday after an early-morning shooting in Indianapolis' northeast side, police said — an incident the mayor called "a mass murder."
YouTuber Zack Reaves Music managed to capture the essence of Radiohead's "Everything in Its Right Place" with his cello performances.
It's the same secret to navigating any American system.
YouTuber What's Inside? spent $650 on 16 Amazon return boxes. Here's what's inside.
A 28-inch screen, native 4K resolution, HDR10 support, built-in FreeSync and a highly adjustable stand for just $329? It's the best monitor we've ever had.
One shape fits all much to the chagrin of this increasingly stressed woman.
The new film "Cactus Jack" centers on a racist and sexist skinhead resembling some of the white nationalist MAGA maniacs who recently invaded the US Capitol.
Empty city centers. Bird songs. The 8 PM clap. Everything has changed during COVID-19.
In July, So Cal indie label Burger Records shut down after female fans and musicians accused some of bands of sexual misconduct. These are the women's stories.
After Pfizer and Moderna, a slew of other candidates could fill gaps in efficacy, production or distribution.
Directed by Adam Wingard and starring Alexander Skarsgård, and Millie Bobby Brown, the movie will stream exclusively on HBO Max and select theaters on March 26.
Governor Gavin Newsom is expected on Monday to lift regional coronavirus stay-at-home orders across California, a change that could allow restaurants and gyms in many counties to reopen outdoor dining.
President Joe Biden will be focused on two objectives: curbing the spread of COVID-19 and delivering economic assistance to families in need.
Claire Saffitz, author of the cookbook "Dessert Person," shares her ultimate party snack: Pigs in a Brioche blanket.
Two decades ago, our blind optimism dissolved as the real world fell into war. "Lord of the Rings" became the ultimate millennial comfort viewing: a fantasy world in which the good guys actually win.
The creation of an Iraq War vet, Steelhose is a versatile weight built from recycled firehose and steel pellets
A deep-dive into how this shiny ball is quintessential for creating many of the visual effects you see in Hollywood blockbusters.
Scientists say they've got 20-million-year-old evidence of giant worms that hunted in pretty much the most nightmarish way possible.
Sixty years ago, at the height of the Cold War, a B-52 bomber disintegrated over a small Southern town. An eyewitness recalls what happened next.
CNN anchor Pamela Brown repeatedly presses Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) for evidence of voter fraud.
They could save millions from poverty with what's left over, according to a new Oxfam report on inequality and the coronavirus.