A Tech Guy With The Worst Website Launch In History, And More Of This Week's 'One Main Character'

Every day somebody says or does something that earns them the scorn of the internet. Here at Digg, as part of our mission to curate what the internet is talking about right now, we rounded up the main characters on Twitter from this past week and held them accountable for their actions.

This week's characters include a guy whose website self-destructed on the same day it launched, a sports reporter who fiercely defended the merits of unpaid internships, a governor whose tweet single-handedly got "I HATE IT HERE" to trend and two pundits with very bad opinions about Texas.

Sunday

Tom Redman

The character: Tom Redman, a Canadian product manager and engineer.

The plot: In an emoji-filled announcement, Redman proclaimed the launch of recipeasly.com, which would "fix online recipes" by filtering out "the ads or life stories."

Some personal news! ✨



Two friends and I created a new thing to fix online recipes 😄https://t.co/3ZNkSV82Y5 – your favourite recipes except without the ads or life stories 🍩



Feedback and RTs appreciated! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/WerUH34AGG — Tom Redman (@redman) February 28, 2021

The repercussion: The splashy announcement went over like a lead balloon as hundreds of food bloggers accused him of stealing content and exploiting the labor of others.

Some personal news! ✨



Two friends and I created a new thing to ***steal content from writers/creators and demonetize their platforms with the goal of enriching ourselves, likely never considering the implications because to us domestic labor isn't real labor*** 😄



FTFY, Tom https://t.co/ENdTdGkQ4h — Helen Rosner (@hels) March 1, 2021

Imagine a tech startup that let you watch Disney movies without paying Disney. You bet your ass there'd be an army of lawyers.



But this guy figured he could get away with basically that business model for recipes, because he's mostly stealing them from small-time women bloggers. https://t.co/VxcNV6DewQ — Matthew Chapman (@fawfulfan) March 1, 2021

cool cool cool. So you're just gonna steal our hard work. It a no from me https://t.co/n52xxYAWjn — Gaby Dalkin (@WhatsGabyCookin) March 1, 2021

Wait, so you are just stealing content, eliminating context and creator revenue, and diminishing the labor that is the only way these recipes exist in the first place because you have decided the humans behind them are annoying? — Kat Kinsman (@kittenwithawhip) March 1, 2021

While he initially attempted to defend his creation, he took recipeasly.com down within hours of launch, replacing it with this apology:

Redman acknowledged he messed up.

I'm sorry, we hear you.



Given the feedback, we are taking https://t.co/3ZNkSV82Y5 down as we re-examine our impact on the community.



Our goal is to amplify the voices & content of creators, not diminish them. And if we come back, it'll be with changes where we have fallen short — Tom Redman (@redman) March 1, 2021

Monday

Jane Slater

The character: Jane Slater, a sideline reporter for the NFL Network and fan of unpaid internships.

The plot: On Monday, Slater tweeted out an "exciting internship opportunity" to her 162,000+ followers with the caveat that it was unpaid.

Broadcast journalism students: exciting internship opportunity for you. Can you set up well lit zoom/Skype calls, record, edit them and want access to the league's top draft prospects? It's not with @BobbyBeltTX and I but it is in the DFW area. Unpaid. Great experience. Inbox me — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) March 1, 2021

After getting some initial blowback for her tweet, Slate decided to double down on her support for unpaid internships and said she would have "jumped at it in college."

I posted an opportunity for an unpaid internship and I'm amazed the comments I get. It's not even for me. It's for someone else and I would have jumped at it in college. I had 3 unpaid internships in school, double majored and had a job. SMH — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) March 1, 2021

The repercussion: Slater was ratioed into oblivion, with numerous media types pointing out that many people — especially people of color — can't afford to take an unpaid internship.

Whenever the unpaid internship conversation resurfaces, I think of Black/POC journalists who couldn't afford to take one & were unable to break into the industry. Unpaid internships are barriers for many, not a badge of honor. I almost didn't pursue journalism because of it. https://t.co/4VppvhCBja — Kat Stafford (@kat__stafford) March 1, 2021

we settled this in 2015 media twitter if you're still riding for unpaid internships it's because you don't wanna listen https://t.co/rETm1VrS63 — Steadman™ (@AsteadWesley) March 1, 2021

Stop asking people to be grateful for scraps and start demanding better from the institutions. https://t.co/CVnQ2TFkVj — May Ortega (@MayVOrtega) March 1, 2021

i also did 3 unpaid internships, double majored, and had a job (at your same school), and would simply never wish that shit upon anyone 🙂 because i'm nice and normal 🙂 https://t.co/US3vuqjIuv — hannah smothers (@hannahsmothers_) March 1, 2021

Slater was also called out for not acknowledging that she was privileged enough to take an unpaid internship given her family's wealth.

Your grandfather owns wolf brand chili, Jane. Sit the hell down, honestly. https://t.co/7o6aqh1oSA — Jessica Huseman (@JessicaHuseman) March 1, 2021

Did you miss the part where your grandfather supported you financially in college? Double major has nothing to do with whether or not you can afford to live while working an unpaid internship. https://t.co/CSgbNQpodU pic.twitter.com/awktpWqUjK — Lifelong catastrophic procrastinator (@FoxForceFlacco) March 1, 2021

After taking a significant drubbing from the internet, Slater later wrote a mea culpa acknowledging her privilege.

I have listened, engaged & now have some food for thought. Let me explain this "unpaid internship", how we all got here in the comments section & what I've learned. Twitter isn't the place but good & bad I always hope to learn something & hope you do too❤️ pic.twitter.com/NbMKuDCSvh — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) March 1, 2021

Tuesday

Greg Abbott

The character: Greg Abbott, Texas governor and blamer of windmills for his state's problems.

The plot: On Tuesday, Abbott suddenly decided to ditch all of Texas's coronavirus restrictions, including the statewide mask mandate, and allow all businesses to open with no capacity limits — using caps locks for emphasis.

I just announced Texas is OPEN 100%.



EVERYTHING.



I also ended the statewide mask mandate. — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) March 2, 2021

The repercussion: Abbott's tweet announcing the policy change sparked widespread outrage. Health experts excoriated him for terminating the mask mandate and rushing to reopen, calling his decision a mistake.

This is a mistake.



Yes, we need businesses to reopen & schools to be return in-person.



Mask mandates help us to do that. They don't restrict freedom–they enable it. https://t.co/ovxromg6Gy — Leana Wen, M.D. (@DrLeanaWen) March 2, 2021

Others called him a worse politician than Ted Cruz.

Honestly impressive to live in the same state as Ted Cruz and still be the worst politician https://t.co/kAaxbknWi8 — Jess Dweck (@TheDweck) March 3, 2021

Apparently the snow storm didn't kill enough people. https://t.co/qybuV23UBD — Stonekettle (@Stonekettle) March 2, 2021

What a moron looks like. https://t.co/G7BLaMQ9GC — Liam O'Brien (@VoiceOfOBrien) March 2, 2021

Abbott's move sparked "RIP Texas" and "I HATE IT HERE" to become trending topics, and other netizens openly worried about the imminent danger toward which the Lone Star State appeared to be heading.

"RIP Texas" is trending, this is embarrassing. pic.twitter.com/h2JnSTV3HZ — Paola Guevara (@paolaguevaara) March 2, 2021

When I HATE IT HERE is trending because our governor is trying to kill off his constituents. Again. #AbbottFailedTexasAgain #ihateithere #VoteAbbottOut pic.twitter.com/3bDqN0BQnb — sararoars (@sararoars) March 3, 2021

Everyone in Texas right now pic.twitter.com/J7QNtNJmFP — Jessi Jordan (@jezzacat) March 2, 2021

Wednesday

Michael Moore

The character: Michael Moore, Oscar-winning documentarian.

The plot: Following Tuesday's main character's announcement that Texas would operate full speed ahead without COVID restrictions, Moore tweeted that residents of the state didn't need to be given the vaccine.

Texas – we hear you. You didn't want to be part of our electrical grid. And now you've removed your mask mandate & are allowing large crowds to gather. We hear you! COVID is a hoax! So u don't need our precious vaccine. We'll send it to ppl who are saving lives by wearing masks. — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) March 3, 2021

The repercussion: While Abbott drew much flak for his decision to lift restrictions, Moore's tweet got the severe wrath of both liberals and conservatives for saying Texans should be denied the vaccine as a result, and many people slammed the filmmaker's comments as being unhelpful.

There are many of us who are really struggling under the lack of leadership in our state. Folks are dying and with this new deflection mandate from the gov, more will die. This comment is not helpful. Don't become the people you oppose. #horseshit https://t.co/ZkoB7L8hEK — Brené Brown (@BreneBrown) March 3, 2021

I dunno man I just don't want my family who lives in Texas to die https://t.co/VK1VMGpTC6 — Becca Lewis (@beccalew) March 3, 2021

Bad take. Every person has a right to be vaccinated, and excluding any group hurts us all in the end. https://t.co/Xj6s9omDY2 — Laura Bassett (@LEBassett) March 3, 2021

Others pointed out that based on Moore's logic, residents of Flint, Michigan, deserved the water they got for electing former Governor Rick Snyder, who has recently been charged for his role in the crisis.

I assume Mike's position on Flint water is that bc Michigan elected Snyder they deserved it



Oh no? https://t.co/cTaxsbYIYo — Eoin Higgins (@EoinHiggins_) March 3, 2021

imagine if someone said this about flint's water because they had a republican governor you absolute goon — homo erectx (@Lubchansky) March 3, 2021

Moore later tried to walk back his tweet, saying that of course we should "vaccinate the poor and people of color in Texas," but emphasized that Texans needed to hold their leader responsible.

Dishonorable Mention

Keith Olbermann

The character: Keith Olbermann, former MSNBC and ESPN commentator and progenitor of the recurring "Worst Person In The World" segment.

The plot: Olbermann asked his many Twitter followers why we were "wasting vaccinations on Texas if Texas has decided to join the side of the virus."

Why are we wasting vaccinations on Texas if Texas has decided to join the side of the virus? https://t.co/Yn2i7zT8KL — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) March 3, 2021

The repercussion: Olbermann's hot take was torn to shreds by the internet, with many people saying he was rooting for people to die over the actions of their governor.

…because this Texan + teams of scientists from @BCM_TropMed @bcmhouston @utmbhealth @TXMedCenter shaped coronavirus spike protein science over the last decade that made vaccinations a reality. No question we have issues, but America 🇺🇸 would not have COVID19 vaccines without us https://t.co/UBh4Yipd7J — Prof Peter Hotez MD PhD (@PeterHotez) March 3, 2021

Because Texas is one of these United States. And viruses don't respect state lines. And Texans have every right to have access to the same protections afforded to the rest of us. https://t.co/Ltq2GvWig5 — G O L D I E. (@goldietaylor) March 3, 2021

over the last five years or so there have been a lot of people i thought weren't stupid until they said something exactly like this https://t.co/w6cG6DL7g7 — Jon Bois (@jon_bois) March 3, 2021

After the massive backlash, Olbermann called his tweet "needlessly harsh" and apologized for it.

This was needlessly harsh and I apologize for it.



I want (and wanted) everybody in Texas to get the vaccine.



But it is heartbreaking to know its effect will be undermined by the idiots who run your state.



I've apologized. Now YOU guys get Abbott, Cornyn, Cruz, out of office. https://t.co/CeH4nlYqtz — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) March 3, 2021

