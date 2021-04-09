Mike Huckabee Says He Identifies As 'Chinese' And More Of This Week's 'One Main Character'

Each day on twitter there is one main character. The goal is to never be it — maple cocaine (@maplecocaine) January 3, 2019

Every day somebody says or does something that earns them the scorn of the internet. Here at Digg, as part of our mission to curate what the internet is talking about right now, we rounded up the main characters on Twitter from this past week and held them accountable for their actions.

This week's characters include a former Arkansas governor's racist joke about identifying as Chinese, a CEO who lets her assistant do all her work, a TV doctor who doesn't like vaccine passports, a US senator who's a little too enthusiastic about locking people up and a CBS Sports social media editor with an unfortunate double entendre.

Saturday

Mike Huckabee

The character: Mike Huckabee, former Arkansas governor, twice-failed presidential candidate, guy who really wants to send your kids a free pamphlet on Donald Trump.

The plot: On Saturday, Huckabee tweeted that he would begin to "identify as Chinese" to garner support from corporations like Coke and Delta, two companies that spoke out against Georgia's restrictive new voting law.

I've decided to "identify" as Chinese. Coke will like me, Delta will agree with my "values" and I'll probably get shoes from Nike & tickets to @MLB games. Ain't America great? — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) April 3, 2021

The repercussion: Huckabee's racist joke went over like a lead balloon on Twitter, with many people noting the impropriety of the former governor's tweet at a time when the Asian-American community is experiencing a significant rise in hate crimes.

Given what the Asian American community is going through right now, this is truly astonishing. https://t.co/WttnynShuW — Daniel Dae Kim (@danieldaekim) April 4, 2021

Elderly Asian women are getting beaten up on the street and you say this? — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) April 4, 2021

I've decided that you're a fucking clown. https://t.co/jKcDfumMpz — o l i v i a (@oliviamunn) April 4, 2021

The comment even inspired Congressman Ted Lieu to call upon Huckabee's daughter, former press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, to condemn his comments.

Dear @SarahHuckabee: You defended the former President's use of racist phrases like Kung Flu. Do you condone Mike Huckabee adding fuel to anti-Asian hate? Asking on behalf of Americans everywhere who drink Coke, fly Delta, wear Nikes and watch baseball.#StopAsianHate https://t.co/Zs9spYu9GL — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) April 4, 2021

After the backlash, Huckabee responded to evangelical author Beth Moore, who called his tweet "antithetical to the gospel," saying he didn't "take Twitter or [himself] that seriously" and wishing her a happy Easter without offering an apology.

Hi @BethMooreLPM I love you & appreciate your ministry. I don't take Twitter or myself that seriously but I do take gospel seriously. I truly wish you only joy & continued blessings. May the power of the resurrection lift you to high places this Easter weekend my dear sister! https://t.co/VwFcAefden — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) April 4, 2021

Sunday

Christine Carrillo

The character: Christine Carrillo, CEO of Butlr Health, avid surfer.

The plot: On Sunday, Carrillo tweeted that she was able to run a tech startup and still write and surf every day thanks to the help of her intrepid executive assistant. "My EA saves me 60% of the time," she said. In subsequent tweets, Carrillo went on to say that her EA checks her emails, manages her fundraising, handles sales meetings, onboards new employees and numerous other tasks.

The most undervalued asset of a CEO is an Executive Assistant.



My EA saves me 60% of time.



I'm able to run a tech startup, coach 7 CEO's every month, write & surf every day, take @david_perell's intense WOP course, cook dinner and read every night.



Here's how: — Christine Carrillo (@ChristineCarril) April 4, 2021

4. Build Playbooks – This is a big one. Anything we do more than 3x's gets a playbook.



5. Ops – All the things I have no time to do. Xero, updating finance models, run & manage payroll, etc



6. Recruiting & onboarding new employees — Christine Carrillo (@ChristineCarril) April 4, 2021

The repercussion: Carrillo's viral thread caught the wrath of the internet who called out the executive for having her assistant seemingly do her entire job while she got to enjoy leisure activities.

It's extremely bold for the CEO of a company to effectively admit someone else does their job.



If your EA is responding to emails to the CEO, recruiting & onboarding new employees, talking to investors and running sales then what are you doing as CEO besides tweeting? — Dare Obasanjo (@Carnage4Life) April 5, 2021

I love the idea that other CEOs pay for coaching and it's just "hire an assistant to do all the work and then surf lol" https://t.co/N3CVBBFNBj — Sophia Benoit (@1followernodad) April 5, 2021

good argument for Universal Basic Executive Assistants https://t.co/MH2aM8A7Ez — Christopher Mims (@mims) April 4, 2021

the most overvalued asset of a company is a CEO https://t.co/ShsIhlzq9H — sonia (@soniasaraiya) April 6, 2021

Her EA is so vital to her company that she doesn't even have them listed on her LinkedIn page https://t.co/wdyn4uLME8 pic.twitter.com/KReMCGQpf1 — Zach Silverman (@zsilvs303) April 5, 2021

Despite the negative attention, Carrillo continued to keep her thread up and responded only to people who agreed with her advice.

Monday

Dr. Drew Pinsky

The character: Dr. Drew Pinsky, host of MTV's Loveline, frequent downplayer of the coronavirus.

The plot: On Monday, Pinsky tweeted against the need for vaccine passports, saying they "segregate people and strip [people] of their freedom to travel internationally." He asked, "how would you feel if international travel also required other vaccinations?"

These vaccine passports segregate people and strip them of their freedom to travel internationally. Vaccinations are important, and I encourage everyone to get the Covid vaccine, but how would you feel if international travel also required other vaccinations? — Dr. Drew (@drdrew) April 5, 2021

The repercussion: Pinsky's tweet drew flak from doctors and other medical professionals who pointed out that travel to many parts of the world requires proof of vaccination, especially against yellow fever and polio.

Vaccination proof accredited internationally is required for travel to and between the following countries for: Yellow Fever, Polio, and Meningococcal meningitis. https://t.co/jics0A22jb pic.twitter.com/Y64uYWYxWg — Matt Kilcoyne (@MRJKilcoyne) April 5, 2021

Some international travel does require other vaccinations. Yellow Fever, Polio, meningitis to name just a few. And why shouldn't they be? Vaccines are safe and effective for the VAST majority of the population. This is a very irresponsible message to be sending to people. — Cassandra_Paige (@Cassandra0Paige) April 5, 2021

Proof of yellow fever vaccination is required to travel to many African & South American countries. I literally have a card I've had to show at passport control or for visa applications. https://t.co/gOcRBT60lo — Rachel Alexander (@rachelwalexande) April 5, 2021

International travel requires vaccinations, & has for decades.

I had to get them to visit Brazil in 1999, & India in 2015.

The USA requires foreign nationals to be vaccinated: https://t.co/gHhA4VKnMX

I felt fine.

Vaccines work.

I want to be protected against preventable disease. pic.twitter.com/iGmI7Erwe6 — Alex Howard (@digiphile) April 5, 2021

So that "Dr." before your name is completely ceremonial, right? Because I refuse to believe that an actual medical doctor doesn't know about required vaccinations for international travel. — DogDadBod (@DogsDadBod) April 5, 2021

After being thoroughly dragged by the medical community on social media, Pinsky went on "Daily Blast Live," where he claimed his son had written the tweet and vehemently defended himself from the widespread criticism. "I didn't say anything about my position, and of course, I know the sky is blue. I know that certain countries require certain kinds of vaccines, but the CDC actually breaks down travel into 'routine,' 'suggested' and 'required,' and there's very few 'required' vaccines," he said.

Tuesday

Tom Cotton

The character: Tom Cotton, Arkansas Republican senator, proponent of sending America's military in to shut down Black Lives Matter protests.

The plot: On Tuesday, Cotton tweeted a link to a CNN story about crime skyrocketing in major American cities and quipped, "We have a major under-incarceration problem in America. And it's only getting worse."

We have a major under-incarceration problem in America.



And it's only getting worse. https://t.co/guYdE7aHdb — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) April 6, 2021

The repercussion: Cotton's tweet proclaiming that America didn't have enough people in prison struck a nerve, with critics pointing out that America had, by far, the highest incarceration rate in the world, with more than 2 million people behind bars. Max Berger noted that despite making up 5% of the world's population, America had 25% of the world's prisoners.

America has 25% of the world's prisoners, but only 5% of the world's population. https://t.co/brCSHwmLgZ — Max Berger (@maxberger) April 7, 2021

Fixed it for you. pic.twitter.com/TfHaYwEF3N — Don Moynihan (@donmoyn) April 6, 2021

One netizen also observed that if Cotton's home state of Arkansas were its own country, it would have one of the highest incarceration rates in the world.

Worth noting that Tom Cotton's Arkansas itself has one of the highest rates of incarceration in the entire WORLD. pic.twitter.com/LSO3n52dPf — T-Bone Slim (@TBoneSlimIWW) April 6, 2021

Tom Cotton has bad opinions and is a bad person. https://t.co/KrPL65TAYR — Eliza Orlins (@elizaorlins) April 6, 2021

Thursday

CBS Sports

The character: CBS Sports, the sports division of CBS.

The plot: On Thursday, to promote its coverage of The Masters golf tournament in Augusta, Georgia, CBS Sports' Twitter account tweeted, "An iconic group of holes." It was quickly deleted.

Lol they deleted this pic.twitter.com/znUJh7IUab — Carey O'Donnell (@ecareyo) April 8, 2021

The repercussion: Someone took a screenshot of CBS Sports' double entendre, and many people had a field day at their social media manager's expense. It was proof that nothing is truly deleted from the internet.

Name a more iconic group of holes. I'll wait https://t.co/MdD5VR2bnQ — Elizabeth Dumb (@gayh0rney) April 9, 2021

me and my friends post vax https://t.co/S2yHaXPIrO — ave (@girljoys_) April 9, 2021

RIP the iconic group of holes tweet… gone too soon 💔 — Charlotte Shane (@CharoShane) April 8, 2021

