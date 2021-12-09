A Politico Reporter Who Invented A Scandal Over Kamala Harris Using Wired Headphones, And More Of This Week's 'One Main Character'
This week's characters include an NFL team's embarrassing Photoshop job, a Politico reporter with a so-called bombshell report about Vice President Kamala Harris using wired headphones and a Congresswoman with an ill-advised family Christmas photo.
Sunday
Arizona Cardinals
The character: The Arizona Cardinals, the NFL's fourth-least popular team.
The plot: Following Arizona's 33-22 victory over the Chicago Bears, the team's social media account decided to gloat about the win by photoshopping a cardinal sitting on top of Chicago's landmark Cloud Gate sculpture.
The repercussion: The tweet went viral but not as the team's social media editor had hoped: football fans were left flabbergasted by the bizarre photoshop job, with many wondering why they had twisted Chicago's famous "Bean" into a, uh, provocative shape.
The team later clarified that their botched photoshop was "an L."
"Get your minds out of the gutter," they added.
Monday
Alex Thompson
The character: Alex Thompson, White House correspondent for Politico, co-author of the West Wing Playbook newsletter, headphone police.
The plot: On Monday, Thompson published an exposé on Vice President Kamala Harris centered on how she refuses to wear Bluetooth-connected earbuds out of concern for potential security breaches.
"Kamala Harris is Bluetooth-phobic," trumpeted the West Wing Playbook headline, and Thompson tweeted a compilation of photos of Harris using wired headphones, including a shot from the famous viral video where she exclaimed, "We did it, Joe!"
"If you look closely, you'll see the clump of wires in hand," Thompson observed.
The repercussion: Politico's report was widely mocked across Twitter, with some netizens coming up with future Kamala Harris scandals dreamt up by the publication.
Technology security experts also weighed in, saying Harris was right to be wary about a possible Bluetooth breach.
Others were baffled that a supposedly serious political publication would make such a big deal out of Harris being wary of security lapses, especially following the highly publicized Hillary Clinton email scandal.
But the response to Thompson's report wasn't limited to indignation. White House digital director Rob Flaherty had some fun with the story, tweeting a screenshot of a Wall Street Journal article about Generation Z ditching wireless headphones for the old school ones.
Tuesday
Lauren Boebert
The character: Congresswoman Lauren Boebert, Ilhan Omar antagonist, QAnon conspiracy theorist, chief proponent of the campaign to "Imeach Biden (sic)," main character emeritus with the hot take that coronavirus was comparable to a headache.
The plot: On the heels of the outcry over Congressman Thomas Massie's photo showing his family holding guns around the Christmas tree, Boebert decided to tweet out her own family's Christmas card with her children holding assault rifles, mere days after the Michigan school shooting.
"The Boeberts have your six, @RepThomasMassie!" Boebert tweeted.
The repercussion: Boebert's Christmas photo became a top trending topic, with many liberal commentators taking her to task. Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeted: "Tell me again where Christ said 'use the commemoration of my birth to flex violent weapons for personal political gain'?"
AOC added that the Congresswoman could name all of her guns, but not the gifts of the Three Wise Men.
Others tweeted that Boebert's tweet struck a sour note, especially coming so recently after a deadly school shooting.
Boebert didn't back down from her controversial tweet, and fired back at AOC, saying she was using her position as Congresswoman to "attack [her] boys with their Christmas presents."
