A Politico Reporter Who Invented A Scandal Over Kamala Harris Using Wired Headphones, And More Of This Week's 'One Main Character'

Every day, somebody says or does something that earns them the scorn of the internet. Here at Digg, as part of our mission to curate what the internet is talking about right now, we rounded up the main characters on Twitter from this past week and held them accountable for their actions.

This week's characters include an NFL team's embarrassing Photoshop job, a Politico reporter with a so-called bombshell report about Vice President Kamala Harris using wired headphones and a Congresswoman with an ill-advised family Christmas photo.

Sunday

Arizona Cardinals

The character: The Arizona Cardinals, the NFL's fourth-least popular team.

The plot: Following Arizona's 33-22 victory over the Chicago Bears, the team's social media account decided to gloat about the win by photoshopping a cardinal sitting on top of Chicago's landmark Cloud Gate sculpture.

The repercussion: The tweet went viral but not as the team's social media editor had hoped: football fans were left flabbergasted by the bizarre photoshop job, with many wondering why they had twisted Chicago's famous "Bean" into a, uh, provocative shape.

Imagine



1. Creating this image

2. Approving this image

3. Posting this image https://t.co/Jg5Q4BSGXF — Austin F (@PodGuyFuges) December 6, 2021

We'll accept your defeat of our football team, but we will NOT accept you turning The Bean into a penis. https://t.co/z5G8HwGAr3 — Sarah Spain (@SarahSpain) December 5, 2021

They're REALLY happy about the win https://t.co/DyIrZctiFn — Sarah Kezele (@SarahKezele) December 6, 2021

why did you make the bean a penis, arizona cardinals? — eric, fr❄️m ❄️nline™ (@ericisbad_) December 5, 2021

The team later clarified that their botched photoshop was "an L."

"Get your minds out of the gutter," they added.

It's an L guys... get your minds out of the gutter. — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) December 6, 2021

Monday

Alex Thompson

The character: Alex Thompson, White House correspondent for Politico, co-author of the West Wing Playbook newsletter, headphone police.

The plot: On Monday, Thompson published an exposé on Vice President Kamala Harris centered on how she refuses to wear Bluetooth-connected earbuds out of concern for potential security breaches.

"Kamala Harris is Bluetooth-phobic," trumpeted the West Wing Playbook headline, and Thompson tweeted a compilation of photos of Harris using wired headphones, including a shot from the famous viral video where she exclaimed, "We did it, Joe!"

"If you look closely, you'll see the clump of wires in hand," Thompson observed.

NEW: Kamala Harris has long felt that Bluetooth headphones are a security risk.

So, she insists on using wired ones, 3 fmr campaign aides told @rubycramer and me.

That Bluetooth phobia remains (if you look closely, you'll see the clump of wires in hand)https://t.co/9poyMTQrU2 pic.twitter.com/HtscTWm1sF — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) December 6, 2021

The repercussion: Politico's report was widely mocked across Twitter, with some netizens coming up with future Kamala Harris scandals dreamt up by the publication.

Politico be like:



Kamala Harris Office in Turmoil Over VP's Brazen Decision to Inhale Oxygen, Exhale Carbon Dioxide — Michael Harriot (@michaelharriot) December 7, 2021

NEW from Politico: Former aides say Kamala Harris prefers drumsticks to flats, Pepsi to Coke, and Crystal hot sauce to Tabasco.



Read more to find out how this telegraphs doom for Democrats in 2024 — chris evans (@chris_notcapn) December 7, 2021

Technology security experts also weighed in, saying Harris was right to be wary about a possible Bluetooth breach.

Kamala is smart.



And she's right about the risks. https://t.co/TL71eKoASR — John Scott-Railton (@jsrailton) December 7, 2021

Bluetooth peripherals are a security risk. If they don't rotate their unique identifier, they can easily be sniffed and tracked. If there are flaws in the security, they can be compromised. Most people don't have to worry about these things but high level federal officials should https://t.co/oe5FAnbbmS — Byron Tau (@ByronTau) December 6, 2021

Others were baffled that a supposedly serious political publication would make such a big deal out of Harris being wary of security lapses, especially following the highly publicized Hillary Clinton email scandal.

This piece reads like it was written in a world where the 2016 election didn't turn on both real and imagined questions of email security. https://t.co/QsQfkarbuf — Ezra Klein (@ezraklein) December 7, 2021

The Vice President choosing to use secure headphones is not a story, not even on a slow news day — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 7, 2021

But

Her

Headphones https://t.co/TOCPME04Ce — Paul Waldman (@paulwaldman1) December 7, 2021

I'm sorry, let me attempt to summarize this: VP Kamala Harris is now being criticized for using wired headphones instead of Bluetooth because she's worried about security risks and this is bad because… we don't want a Vice President who goes the extra mile in national security? — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) December 6, 2021

The Kamala Harris "Bluetooth scandal" is just further evidence that it was never "but her emails," it was always "but they're females." — The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) December 7, 2021

Had the Vice President worn ear buds the story would have been 'Kamala Harris jeopardizes national security by using dangerous Bluetooth' — vii (@lvisxvii) December 7, 2021

But the response to Thompson's report wasn't limited to indignation. White House digital director Rob Flaherty had some fun with the story, tweeting a screenshot of a Wall Street Journal article about Generation Z ditching wireless headphones for the old school ones.

Tuesday

Lauren Boebert

The character: Congresswoman Lauren Boebert, Ilhan Omar antagonist, QAnon conspiracy theorist, chief proponent of the campaign to "Imeach Biden (sic)," main character emeritus with the hot take that coronavirus was comparable to a headache.

The plot: On the heels of the outcry over Congressman Thomas Massie's photo showing his family holding guns around the Christmas tree, Boebert decided to tweet out her own family's Christmas card with her children holding assault rifles, mere days after the Michigan school shooting.

"The Boeberts have your six, @RepThomasMassie!" Boebert tweeted.

The Boeberts have your six, @RepThomasMassie!



(No spare ammo for you, though) pic.twitter.com/EnDYuXaHDF — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) December 8, 2021

The repercussion: Boebert's Christmas photo became a top trending topic, with many liberal commentators taking her to task. Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeted: "Tell me again where Christ said 'use the commemoration of my birth to flex violent weapons for personal political gain'?"

Tell me again where Christ said "use the commemoration of my birth to flex violent weapons for personal political gain"?



lol @ all the years Republicans spent on cultural hysteria of society "erasing Christmas and it's meaning" when they're doing that fine all on their own https://t.co/TOKE1SmY4C — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 8, 2021

AOC added that the Congresswoman could name all of her guns, but not the gifts of the Three Wise Men.

Others tweeted that Boebert's tweet struck a sour note, especially coming so recently after a deadly school shooting.

5,986 kids have been killed or wounded due to gun violence this year.



We shouldn't be celebrating kids with guns just days after another school shooting. https://t.co/xK6tcUKxH0 — Melanie D'Arrigo for NY3 (@DarrigoMelanie) December 8, 2021

Gun safety = Gun Responsibility. @laurenboebert, the monster who murdered my daughter and 16 others was inspired by photos like this. Because of your incompetence as a parent, as a responsible gun owner and as an American I definitely see a future school shooter in this photo. https://t.co/AfMB2ZnK8I — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) December 8, 2021

The right-wing in this country is a horror show. This is obvious child endangerement. No other country would tolerate this kind of insanity. Conservatives raise their children in a culture of violence and bloodlust. Then we wonder why there is non-stop massacres in our schools. https://t.co/QV2Tg2j0j1 — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) December 8, 2021

This is just nuts. I feel bad for those kids. https://t.co/hLRNoUjlen — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) December 8, 2021

If a Black woman did this, CPS would be called and those kids would be taken away in 2.5 seconds. But if you're an elected official in this country, you're apparently immune to accountability. https://t.co/sE1D9Pe5Cl — Elizabeth Spiers (@espiers) December 8, 2021

Boebert didn't back down from her controversial tweet, and fired back at AOC, saying she was using her position as Congresswoman to "attack [her] boys with their Christmas presents."

.@AOC uses her position as a Congresswoman to attack my boys with their Christmas presents.



Not a good look, Sandy... https://t.co/Yii8VUPHrV — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) December 8, 2021

