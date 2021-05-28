An Insurance Company That Said It Uses AI To Catch Liars, And More Of This Week's 'One Main Character'

Each day on twitter there is one main character. The goal is to never be it — maple cocaine (@maplecocaine) January 3, 2019

Every day somebody says or does something that earns them the scorn of the internet. Here at Digg, as part of our mission to curate what the internet is talking about right now, we rounded up the main characters on Twitter from this past week and held them accountable for their actions.

This week's characters include a Georgia gubernatorial candidate who said people cared more about George Floyd dying than Jesus, an insurance company that suggested it uses artificial intelligence to scan its customers' faces to see if they are lying, a pop culture journalist that compared a vulgar nickname given to her by her critics to genocide, a film editor who thought "Seven Samurai" was too long and a politician with a grammatically questionable tweet vowing to "cancel" cancel culture.

Monday

Vernon Jones

The character: Vernon Jones, former Georgia state representative, candidate in the Republican primary for Georgia's 2022 gubernatorial election, guy who crowd-surfed maskless during a pandemic.

The plot: On Monday, Jones weighed in on the one-year anniversary of the police killing of George Floyd by tweeting, "I wish people recognized the death of Jesus Christ as much as they do George Floyd. That's all I have to say."

I wish people recognized the death of Jesus Christ as much as they do George Floyd.



That's all I have to say. — Vernon Jones (@RepVernonJones) May 25, 2021

The repercussion: Jones's tweet was decried across the web, including by many Christians who condemned the abrasive tweet.

Christian minister here. What is wrong with you? — Rev. Dr. Chuck Currie (@RevChuckCurrie) May 25, 2021

Funny, the rest of America wishes the alleged followers of the rabbi Jesus of Nazareth would pay as much attention to his actual teachings as they do to using their churches to promote bigotry, false witness, divisiveness & hate. — William F Tulloch 🏳️‍🌈 (@CPTDoomDC) May 25, 2021

I really had to come over here to see if you actually said this. So extremely sad. Not unexpected. It was never about GF being a martyr or a saint it was only about him being a human being who didn't deserve his life snuffed out. How tragic you are. But it's owning libs so…🤦🏽‍♀️ — Holly Robinson Peete😷🥰 (@hollyrpeete) May 25, 2021

Some poked fun at Jones for seemingly forgetting about Easter.

Like If there was an annual holiday for it, maybe, and 40 days of associated remembrance every year before that? Imagine. — JRehling (@JRehling) May 25, 2021

Maybe Christians could have a whole week dedicated just to the events leading up to Christ's death and resurrection. We could even give this very holy week a catchy name like "Really Important Religious Week For Christians." Just spitballing here. — Dr. James G. Gilmore (@jamesggilmore) May 25, 2021

David Cross also cheekily pointed out that Jesus is still recognized and worshipped widely around the world.

That massive sculpture of George Floyd overlooking Rio De Janeiro is a great example. https://t.co/3qtz9bup89 — david cross✍ (@davidcrosss) May 27, 2021

Tuesday

Lemonade

The character: Lemonade, a digital insurance company valued at $5 billion, not to be mistaken for the seminal Beyoncé album or refreshing beverage.

The plot: On Tuesday, Lemonade tweeted a lengthy thread describing how its app used artificial intelligence to detect fraud.

"[W]hen a user files a claim, they record a video on their phone and explain what happened," the company tweeted. "Our AI carefully analyzes these videos for signs of fraud. It can pick up non-verbal cues that traditional insurers can't, since they don't use a digital claims process."

hey boss, how about we make our insurance company even more racist with the help of



✨✨✨ AI ✨✨✨ pic.twitter.com/KPFN76PC6g — Science Drama Queen (@drama_science) May 25, 2021

The repercussion: Lemonade's tweet thread explaining how it scanned customer's faces in an effort to uncover fraud left a sour taste in people's mouths (h/t to Recode's Sara Morrison for incorporating that turn-of-phrase), and sparked a public relations nightmare. Some netizens were so incensed that they terminated their service with the company.

As an educator who collects examples of AI snake oil to alert students to all the harmful tech that's out there, I thank you for your outstanding service. https://t.co/kkIS35J0yy — Arvind Narayanan (@random_walker) May 25, 2021

"We're more likely to stiff you on a claim because of pseudoscience," sign me up bro!!!! — Charter School of the Americas (@drinkandpogo) May 25, 2021

I am canceling my policy and taking my business elsewhere. This is vile. — Maladroithe (@Maladroithe) May 26, 2021

Thanks for explaining why I should never do business with you in such vivid detail! — Jon (@jcsilliman) May 25, 2021

This sounds like complete nonsense. — Chris Fischer (@cfischer6) May 25, 2021

sounds dystopian — 📻 friend baby (@nailheadparty) May 25, 2021

After receiving a torrent of criticism, the company said it had deleted its self-described "awful thread" which "caused more confusion than anything else."

So, we deleted this awful thread which caused more confusion than anything else.



TL;DR: We do not use, and we're not trying to build AI that uses physical or personal features to deny claims (phrenology/physiognomy) (1/4) — Lemonade (@Lemonade_Inc) May 26, 2021

Despite Lemonade's attempt to backpedal, eagle-eyed netizens observed that the company's SEC filing noted that its AI technology might "lead to unintentional bias and discrimination."

Lemonade: we're not using AI to reject insurance claims based on physical characteristics



Lemonade in its SEC filing: we use proprietary AI and we might do a little phrenology, as a treat :))))https://t.co/ZeZcNllmPz pic.twitter.com/g5Cv6YSRoH — The PS1 startup sound, but as a person (@zenalbatross) May 26, 2021

this is not true, according to the @Lemonade_Inc inc. s-1, filed with the SEC, which says on page 128, "AI Jim handles the entire claim through resolution in approximately a third of cases, paying the claimant or declining the claim without human intervention". https://t.co/CSfgXdsjVa — Rachel Metz (@rachelmetz) May 26, 2021

Lemonade's epic faux pas served as a case study in how not to communicate what your technology does on social media.

Really excited to start my first day as social media manager at @Lemonade_Inc — Ryan Mac🙃 (@RMac18) May 26, 2021

Wednesday

Eve Barlow

The character: Eve Barlow, pop culture journalist, staunch defender of Israel's bombing campaign against Gaza.

The plot: Barlow, whose outspoken defense of Israel's deadly bombing campaign earned her the crude nickname "Eve Fartlow" from her detractors, wrote a 2,500-word essay in the American Jewish online magazine Tablet arguing that the the moniker amounted to the "world's first social media pogrom."

instantly legendary lede lmfao pic.twitter.com/S2ITxlNhuv — Brandy Jensen (@BrandyLJensen) May 26, 2021

The repercussion: Barlow's essay comparing her crude nickname to organized massacre inspired ridicule, with the offending epithet becoming a trending topic and inspiring countless memes. Most notably, Seth Rogen poked fun at the journalist by tweeting a gust of wind.

💨 — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) May 26, 2021

a pogrom is when you call me eve fartlow pic.twitter.com/BHWB7nExPy — Mohammad (@MargBarAmerica) May 26, 2021

eve fartlow be like: pic.twitter.com/mL6CEsMrfA — Frightening COVID Statistics (@ShafaRameez) May 26, 2021

You're laughing? They're calling her Eve Fartlow and you're laughing? pic.twitter.com/233kIdoxDl — Edward Ongweso Jr (@bigblackjacobin) May 26, 2021

eve fartlow is so funny because making a joke out of someone's name is literally elementary school level teasing and she compared it to genocide — ♡ spooky ♡ (@comradespooky) May 27, 2021

this exactly what someone named eve fartlow would say pic.twitter.com/YTX623rVu6 — cliff (@MrDumbBitch) May 26, 2021

Barlow's essay appeared only to add fuel to the fire and made social media mentions of her derogatory sobriquet spike.

Usage of "Eve Fartlow" online has nearly quadrupled since the publication of the article complaining about people using it. pic.twitter.com/ivfo5OIAl6 — Jared Holt (@jaredlholt) May 27, 2021

Barlow didn't back down from being trolled, screenshotting her entry on Twitter's trending topics and declaring herself a "Jewish woman who won't shut up."

Just a Jewish woman who won't shut up. pic.twitter.com/RIuKkeHeLD — Eve Barlow (@Eve_Barlow) May 27, 2021

Dishonorable Mention

Ashley Lynch

The character: Ashley Lynch, film editor, advocate for short films.

The plot: On the heels of the news that director Zack Snyder was still interested in making a "Seven Samurai"-inspired sci-fi film, Lynch weighed in, saying Akira Kurosawa influenced filmmakers to think longer movies are more high-brow.

I'm watching SEVEN SAMURAI and realizing this is THE movie that masturbatory filmmakers incapable of telling a story in 100 minutes cling to as an excuse for their worst impulses on why it's okay to waste the audience's time because they believe they discovered capitol C cinema. — Ashley Lynch™ ✂️🎬 (@ashleylynch) May 26, 2021

The repercussion: Lynch's tweet went viral but for all the wrong reasons, with her insinuation that "Seven Samurai" is too long going over like a lead balloon on Film Twitter. "Seven Samurai," of course, is frequently cited as one of the greatest films of all time.

Honestly if you can't tolerate the "excesses" of Seven Samurai, a film that moves more lightly on its feet than maybe any other canonized epic, you either have the attention span of a child or you just do not like film that much. Hard to think of a more fleet or fun 3+ hour film. — ryusuke hamaguchi gang (@thamosdeaf) May 27, 2021

We live in hell pic.twitter.com/qAXCqGi7j3 — Jesse Hawken (@jessehawken) May 27, 2021

Thankfully, Disney already made a version of SEVEN SAMURAI for babies who think the original is too long pic.twitter.com/rq8ZkZDrUC — Lance St. Laurent (@LanceStLaurent) May 27, 2021

seven samurai? SEVEN?? I'm frankly too busy — JP (@jpbrammer) May 27, 2021

seven samurai is better than the avengers imo — Shaun (@shaun_vids) May 27, 2021

If your hatred of Zack Snyder runs so deep that you're having a go at Seven Samurai then you have no real love of cinema. You just love hating Zack Snyder. — Scott of Rivia (@DerfelMacGuffin) May 27, 2021

To add insult to injury, Peter Ramsey, the director of "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," simply replied, "Nope."

This is the funniest part of the Seven Samurai film twitter controversy that nobody is talking about pic.twitter.com/AN1GX7rCRa — Matthew Sclafani (@NEEMOAHTOAD) May 27, 2021

Lynch protested that "Seven Samurai" was a "very meandering film" and "overly indulgent," prompting Ramsey to politely demure.

Uhhhh…hard, hard, hard disagree. But to each his/her/their own. — Peter Ramsey (@pramsey342) May 26, 2021

Thursday

Caitlyn Jenner

The character: Caitlin Jenner, Olympian, "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star and California gubernatorial hopeful in the upcoming special election, currently polling at 6 percent.

The plot: On Thursday, Jenner tweeted a grammatically curious tweet: "When elected Governor of California, I will CANCEL, cancel culture and wake up the woke."

When elected Governor of California, I will CANCEL, cancel culture and wake up the woke. — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) May 27, 2021

The repercussion: Jenner's tweet declaring she'd "CANCEL" cancel culture didn't win her many prospective supporters, but instead earned her a humbling smackdown by Grammar Twitter over her baffling use of commas.

you can't make this stuff up folks https://t.co/dFvjtaQALi — B.R.O.theR. ?uestion (@questlove) May 27, 2021

Not sure where the commas in your tweet go? Our Grammar Coach tool is free to use: https://t.co/F8tPBaGmNO https://t.co/BHUqfDZtsX — Dictionary.com (@Dictionarycom) May 27, 2021

Caitlyn killing grammar the same way she killed that woman with her car https://t.co/AG4eyJF3f9 — Adam ElIis (@adamtotscomix) May 27, 2021

Girl! You will never, ever be elected governor of California. Not ever. You're running on vanity. You don't know how to use commas. https://t.co/aVdt8ktvFE — roxane gay (@rgay) May 27, 2021

