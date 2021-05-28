An Insurance Company That Said It Uses AI To Catch Liars, And More Of This Week's 'One Main Character'
Every day somebody says or does something that earns them the scorn of the internet. Here at Digg, as part of our mission to curate what the internet is talking about right now, we rounded up the main characters on Twitter from this past week and held them accountable for their actions.
This week's characters include a Georgia gubernatorial candidate who said people cared more about George Floyd dying than Jesus, an insurance company that suggested it uses artificial intelligence to scan its customers' faces to see if they are lying, a pop culture journalist that compared a vulgar nickname given to her by her critics to genocide, a film editor who thought "Seven Samurai" was too long and a politician with a grammatically questionable tweet vowing to "cancel" cancel culture.
Monday
Vernon Jones
The character: Vernon Jones, former Georgia state representative, candidate in the Republican primary for Georgia's 2022 gubernatorial election, guy who crowd-surfed maskless during a pandemic.
The plot: On Monday, Jones weighed in on the one-year anniversary of the police killing of George Floyd by tweeting, "I wish people recognized the death of Jesus Christ as much as they do George Floyd. That's all I have to say."
The repercussion: Jones's tweet was decried across the web, including by many Christians who condemned the abrasive tweet.
Some poked fun at Jones for seemingly forgetting about Easter.
David Cross also cheekily pointed out that Jesus is still recognized and worshipped widely around the world.
Tuesday
Lemonade
The character: Lemonade, a digital insurance company valued at $5 billion, not to be mistaken for the seminal Beyoncé album or refreshing beverage.
The plot: On Tuesday, Lemonade tweeted a lengthy thread describing how its app used artificial intelligence to detect fraud.
"[W]hen a user files a claim, they record a video on their phone and explain what happened," the company tweeted. "Our AI carefully analyzes these videos for signs of fraud. It can pick up non-verbal cues that traditional insurers can't, since they don't use a digital claims process."
The repercussion: Lemonade's tweet thread explaining how it scanned customer's faces in an effort to uncover fraud left a sour taste in people's mouths (h/t to Recode's Sara Morrison for incorporating that turn-of-phrase), and sparked a public relations nightmare. Some netizens were so incensed that they terminated their service with the company.
After receiving a torrent of criticism, the company said it had deleted its self-described "awful thread" which "caused more confusion than anything else."
Despite Lemonade's attempt to backpedal, eagle-eyed netizens observed that the company's SEC filing noted that its AI technology might "lead to unintentional bias and discrimination."
Lemonade's epic faux pas served as a case study in how not to communicate what your technology does on social media.
Wednesday
Eve Barlow
The character: Eve Barlow, pop culture journalist, staunch defender of Israel's bombing campaign against Gaza.
The plot: Barlow, whose outspoken defense of Israel's deadly bombing campaign earned her the crude nickname "Eve Fartlow" from her detractors, wrote a 2,500-word essay in the American Jewish online magazine Tablet arguing that the the moniker amounted to the "world's first social media pogrom."
The repercussion: Barlow's essay comparing her crude nickname to organized massacre inspired ridicule, with the offending epithet becoming a trending topic and inspiring countless memes. Most notably, Seth Rogen poked fun at the journalist by tweeting a gust of wind.
Barlow's essay appeared only to add fuel to the fire and made social media mentions of her derogatory sobriquet spike.
Barlow didn't back down from being trolled, screenshotting her entry on Twitter's trending topics and declaring herself a "Jewish woman who won't shut up."
Dishonorable Mention
Ashley Lynch
The character: Ashley Lynch, film editor, advocate for short films.
The plot: On the heels of the news that director Zack Snyder was still interested in making a "Seven Samurai"-inspired sci-fi film, Lynch weighed in, saying Akira Kurosawa influenced filmmakers to think longer movies are more high-brow.
The repercussion: Lynch's tweet went viral but for all the wrong reasons, with her insinuation that "Seven Samurai" is too long going over like a lead balloon on Film Twitter. "Seven Samurai," of course, is frequently cited as one of the greatest films of all time.
To add insult to injury, Peter Ramsey, the director of "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," simply replied, "Nope."
Lynch protested that "Seven Samurai" was a "very meandering film" and "overly indulgent," prompting Ramsey to politely demure.
Thursday
Caitlyn Jenner
The character: Caitlin Jenner, Olympian, "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star and California gubernatorial hopeful in the upcoming special election, currently polling at 6 percent.
The plot: On Thursday, Jenner tweeted a grammatically curious tweet: "When elected Governor of California, I will CANCEL, cancel culture and wake up the woke."
The repercussion: Jenner's tweet declaring she'd "CANCEL" cancel culture didn't win her many prospective supporters, but instead earned her a humbling smackdown by Grammar Twitter over her baffling use of commas.
Did we miss a main character from this week? Please send tips to [email protected].