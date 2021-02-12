A Self-Described Feminist Who Thinks Phoebe Bridgers' Guitar Smashing Went Too Far, And More Of This Week's 'One Main Character'
Every day somebody says or does something that earns them the scorn of the internet. Here at Digg, as part of our mission to curate what the internet is talking about right now, we rounded up the main characters on Twitter from this past week and held them accountable for their actions.
This week's characters include a "Will and Grace" star who misidentified a congresswoman, a Gen-X dad who thinks Phoebe Bridgers went too far doing a banal thing all rock stars do, a lawyer with a hilarious Zoom mishap, a Trump lawyer who completely dropped the ball and a Star Wars actress who got herself fired after offending the entire internet.
Friday
Debra Messing
The character: Debra Messing, "Will and Grace" star and Twitter gaffe machine.
The plot: Messing was so moved by Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib's testimony about her experience during the riot at the Capitol on January 6 that she tweeted that she was "grateful" Tlaib was a "strong voice in our Congress." However, Messing erroneously addressed her tweet to actress Rashida Jones, aka Ann Perkins on "Parks and Recreation." Oops.
The repercussion: Messing's gaffe went viral, with many people making hay out of the mix-up.
Messing appeared to be oblivious to her mistake, as the tweet has remained up for a week, much to the incredulity of the Twitterati.
Sunday
'BrooklynDad_Defiant!'
The character: Majid Padellan, best known as @BrooklynDad_Defiant! on resistance Twitter and a self-described feminist.
The plot: Following her performance of "I Know the End" on "SNL," singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers proceeded to smash a monitor with a guitar, sparking @BrooklynDad_Defiant! to cry foul and say it "seemed extra."
The repercussion: @BrooklynDad_Defiant! was ratioed to the nth degree for his tweet criticizing Bridgers, with numerous people questioning whether he'd ever seen The Clash or The Who, who famously did the same thing after performances.
Others delighted in dunking on the "defiant" dad with hilarious captions.
The harshest cut had to come from Eddie Van Halen's son Wolfgang, who called him a dork.
Phoebe Bridgers weighed in on the guitar smashing controversy by saying she did it after a dare.
Tuesday
Rod Ponton
The character: Rod Ponton, a lawyer from Presidio County, Texas, and definitely not a cat.
The plot: During a hearing on Tuesday in Texas's 394th Judicial District Court, a civil forfeiture case was thrown into chaos after Ponton could not remove a cat filter from his Zoom screen.
"I'm here live. I'm not a cat," Ponton quipped.
The repercussion: The hilariously wholesome mishap unified the entire internet and inspired numerous memes and jokes online. Soon #catlawyer became a top trend on Twitter as people shared their delight over the Zoom snafu.
Dishonorable Mention
Bruce Castor
The character: Bruce Castor, lead defense attorney on the first day of the second impeachment trial of Donald Trump.
The plot: On Tuesday, Castor made an inauspicious opening statement for Trump's defense, admitting that his team had changed its strategy after witnessing the prosecution's powerful argument.
He appeared to struggle for the rest of the trial.
Castor made other questionable statements during the trial that seemed apropos of nothing.
The repercussion: Castor's disastrous opening statement was rigorously mocked on Twitter, with many people imagining how unhappy Trump was likely to be with it.
Others made parodies of Castor's meandering defense of Trump.
CNN's Kaitlan Collins reported that Trump was indeed upset by Castor's performance.
Wednesday
Gina Carano
The character: Gina Carano, retired MMA fighter, actress and heretofore star of Disney+'s "The Mandalorian."
The plot: Carano, who previously ruffled feathers with tweets mocking trans people and mask wearing, shocked fans with an offensive Instagram story comparing being a Republican to the plight of Jews during the Holocaust: "Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighbors...even by children," the caption of the story said. "Because history is edited, most people today don't realize that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews. How is that any different from hating someone for their political views?"
The repercussion: Carano's post enraged many people on the internet and soon #FireGinaCarano became a top trend on Twitter.
The post was so inflammatory that Lucasfilm fired Carano from "The Mandalorian" and said it had no plans for her to be in any future projects.
Aaron Couch of The Hollywood Reporter also reported that Lucasfilm had planned to give Carano her own show, but that those plans were scrubbed after Carano's "erratic tweets in November."
Carano fired back after her firing, saying she was making a movie project with Ben Shapiro's The Daily Wire.
The Daily Wire is helping make one of my dreams — to develop and produce my own film — come true. I cried out and my prayer was answered. I am sending out a direct message of hope to everyone living in fear of cancellation by the totalitarian mob. I have only just begun using my voice which is now freer than ever before, and I hope it inspires others to do the same. They can't cancel us if we don't let them.
