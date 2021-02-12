A Self-Described Feminist Who Thinks Phoebe Bridgers' Guitar Smashing Went Too Far, And More Of This Week's 'One Main Character'

Each day on twitter there is one main character. The goal is to never be it — maple cocaine (@maplecocaine) January 3, 2019

Every day somebody says or does something that earns them the scorn of the internet. Here at Digg, as part of our mission to curate what the internet is talking about right now, we rounded up the main characters on Twitter from this past week and held them accountable for their actions.

This week's characters include a "Will and Grace" star who misidentified a congresswoman, a Gen-X dad who thinks Phoebe Bridgers went too far doing a banal thing all rock stars do, a lawyer with a hilarious Zoom mishap, a Trump lawyer who completely dropped the ball and a Star Wars actress who got herself fired after offending the entire internet.

Friday

Debra Messing

The character: Debra Messing, "Will and Grace" star and Twitter gaffe machine.

The plot: Messing was so moved by Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib's testimony about her experience during the riot at the Capitol on January 6 that she tweeted that she was "grateful" Tlaib was a "strong voice in our Congress." However, Messing erroneously addressed her tweet to actress Rashida Jones, aka Ann Perkins on "Parks and Recreation." Oops.

@iamrashidajones thank you and I am so so sorry you have been forced to selflessly serve our country with a fear for your physical safety, your family's, it's unthinkable and shameful. I am grateful you are a strong voice in our Congress. https://t.co/HyeXOgUfw1 — Debra Messing✍🏻 (@DebraMessing) February 5, 2021

The repercussion: Messing's gaffe went viral, with many people making hay out of the mix-up.

Step away from the mimosas. https://t.co/Ylco3xZCkx — Mrs. Sema (@_SemaHernandez_) February 8, 2021

Most people are ignoring that Pawnee was also raided in January 6th https://t.co/zm9s0SenRq — EPM101 (@EPM1011) February 8, 2021

this but unironically for Rashida Jones having to be a casualty of the awful screen romance that was Jim and Pam https://t.co/qJQUjn9yo0 — Lizard King (@rjonfsicher) February 8, 2021

Messing appeared to be oblivious to her mistake, as the tweet has remained up for a week, much to the incredulity of the Twitterati.

I cannot believe this tweet is still up. https://t.co/2HgZbEEwHv — Daniel D'Addario (@DPD_) February 8, 2021

Messing obviously doesn't read her replies any more and Rashida Jones hasn't been on Twitter since 2016 so there's a good chance that this tweet's gonna stay up for twenty years. https://t.co/Ho6VSqKft7 — The ASCII Shrugging Guy but Socialist ¯_(ツ)_/¯🌹 (@calamityjon) February 9, 2021

Sunday

'BrooklynDad_Defiant!'

The character: Majid Padellan, best known as @BrooklynDad_Defiant! on resistance Twitter and a self-described feminist.

The plot: Following her performance of "I Know the End" on "SNL," singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers proceeded to smash a monitor with a guitar, sparking @BrooklynDad_Defiant! to cry foul and say it "seemed extra."

Why did this woman, Phoebe Bridgers, destroy her guitar on SNL?



I mean, I didn't care much for the song either, but that seemed extra. pic.twitter.com/ayXgFXtex4 — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) February 7, 2021

The repercussion: @BrooklynDad_Defiant! was ratioed to the nth degree for his tweet criticizing Bridgers, with numerous people questioning whether he'd ever seen The Clash or The Who, who famously did the same thing after performances.

pic.twitter.com/xZO7aJu1np — Mara "Get Rid of the Nazis" Wilson (@MaraWilson) February 7, 2021

Dude has probably never heard of Pete Townshend lol — Radical Liberal Seth Bogen (@babbbacabbb) February 7, 2021

Others delighted in dunking on the "defiant" dad with hilarious captions.

I am so disappointed in Phoebe. There are millions of hungry kids out there who would have loved to eat that guitar. And now no one can eat it. I can't stop crying. https://t.co/x3qBzAP8qV — Drew Gooden (@drewisgooden) February 7, 2021

oh so phoebe bridgers can't smash a guitar but when this guy smashes pumpkins it's ok? i say no deal pic.twitter.com/iiMOf2Csep — james cassar 🅴 (@getcerebral) February 7, 2021

Will be thinking about this thread for years. It has replaced names of people I love in my brain. https://t.co/Z1gi8e2FDW — Cody Johnston (@drmistercody) February 7, 2021

The harshest cut had to come from Eddie Van Halen's son Wolfgang, who called him a dork.

If you have a problem with Phoebe Bridgers smashing her guitar on SNL, you're a fuckin' dork. https://t.co/JL7XbPpXmV — Wolf Van Halen (@WolfVanHalen) February 7, 2021

Phoebe Bridgers weighed in on the guitar smashing controversy by saying she did it after a dare.

I told danelectro I was going to do it and they wished me luck and told me they're hard to break — traitor joe (@phoebe_bridgers) February 7, 2021

Tuesday

Rod Ponton

The character: Rod Ponton, a lawyer from Presidio County, Texas, and definitely not a cat.

The plot: During a hearing on Tuesday in Texas's 394th Judicial District Court, a civil forfeiture case was thrown into chaos after Ponton could not remove a cat filter from his Zoom screen.

"I'm here live. I'm not a cat," Ponton quipped.

The repercussion: The hilariously wholesome mishap unified the entire internet and inspired numerous memes and jokes online. Soon #catlawyer became a top trend on Twitter as people shared their delight over the Zoom snafu.

This is the best thing I've seen in a long time…. i think it's the earnestness of the cat that gets me. https://t.co/JoYqnZOqas — Danny Fortson (@dannyfortson) February 9, 2021

"I'm here live, I'm not a cat…" makes me laugh EVERY. SINGLE. TIME. I hear it. #catlawyer pic.twitter.com/DkiDl0haPo — Kenneth Moton (@KennethMoton) February 10, 2021

This is how we all feel these days #catlawyer pic.twitter.com/72osJzeaTb — Mark Critch (@markcritch) February 9, 2021

I can't stop thinking about how the other two men on the #catlawyer zoom were not laughing AT ALL. — Weijia Jiang (@weijia) February 10, 2021

the cat lawyer video may be the first thing I've ever seen on twitter with a universal approval rating



it's *flawless* — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) February 9, 2021

Dishonorable Mention

Bruce Castor

The character: Bruce Castor, lead defense attorney on the first day of the second impeachment trial of Donald Trump.

The plot: On Tuesday, Castor made an inauspicious opening statement for Trump's defense, admitting that his team had changed its strategy after witnessing the prosecution's powerful argument.

Trump attorney Bruce Castor says what many were thinking – he's adlibbing Trump's defense, not realizing how powerful the prosecution's argument was going to be. He was expecting to argue about jurisdiction, not the case itself. pic.twitter.com/NJbagoMuKi — Scott McGrew (@ScottMcGrew) February 9, 2021

He appeared to struggle for the rest of the trial.

Here's Bruce Castor admitting that Trump lost fair and square pic.twitter.com/cNLUqkqDyo — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 9, 2021

Castor made other questionable statements during the trial that seemed apropos of nothing.

We truly have no idea what Trump's lawyer, Bruce Castor, is talking about right now. pic.twitter.com/Hio5JIPgwd — Public Citizen (@Public_Citizen) February 9, 2021

The repercussion: Castor's disastrous opening statement was rigorously mocked on Twitter, with many people imagining how unhappy Trump was likely to be with it.

I can't believe they assigned Trump such a shitty Public Defender. — Jon Stewart (@jonstewart) February 9, 2021

Bruce Castor's opening statement for the defense is like watching a student trying to bluff their way through an oral book report on a book they haven't read.#DefendingTheIndefensible — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) February 9, 2021

Trump keeps logging on to Twitter to try and fire Bruce Castor. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) February 9, 2021

Others made parodies of Castor's meandering defense of Trump.

Bruce Castor's legal defense in 2 minutes pic.twitter.com/8TAK64gyyn — Lord Anthony Walker (🔥 Hot Medic 🔥) 🇺🇸 (@anthonycwalker) February 9, 2021

CNN's Kaitlan Collins reported that Trump was indeed upset by Castor's performance.

Kaitlan Collins: "Trump was not happy with [Bruce Castor's] performance. He was borderline screaming over what was going on as he was talking to people about this." pic.twitter.com/TwGXeZ7KDs — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 9, 2021

Wednesday

Gina Carano

The character: Gina Carano, retired MMA fighter, actress and heretofore star of Disney+'s "The Mandalorian."

The plot: Carano, who previously ruffled feathers with tweets mocking trans people and mask wearing, shocked fans with an offensive Instagram story comparing being a Republican to the plight of Jews during the Holocaust: "Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighbors...even by children," the caption of the story said. "Because history is edited, most people today don't realize that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews. How is that any different from hating someone for their political views?"

The repercussion: Carano's post enraged many people on the internet and soon #FireGinaCarano became a top trend on Twitter.

did she just compare the holocaust to being a republican .. #FireGinaCarano pic.twitter.com/an3css7Kdr — janet (@djarinculture) February 10, 2021

I'm not about to support a franchise whose star compares being a Republican to being a victim of the Holocaust, sorry. #FireGinaCarano — jeeno (@jeenonamit) February 10, 2021

It's time. The Star Wars universe deserves better. @PedroPascal1 deserves better a co worker. #FireGinaCarano — BLACK LIVES MATTER ✊🏽 (@Arturo2566) February 10, 2021

The post was so inflammatory that Lucasfilm fired Carano from "The Mandalorian" and said it had no plans for her to be in any future projects.

"Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future," Lucasfilm said in a statement.https://t.co/az2M3xnYZa — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 11, 2021

Aaron Couch of The Hollywood Reporter also reported that Lucasfilm had planned to give Carano her own show, but that those plans were scrubbed after Carano's "erratic tweets in November."

According to sources, Lucasfilm planned to unveil Gina Carano as the star of her own show during December's investors day. They scrubbed those plans after erratic tweets in November https://t.co/GSZkoHqXal — Aaron Couch (@AaronCouch) February 11, 2021

Carano fired back after her firing, saying she was making a movie project with Ben Shapiro's The Daily Wire.

The Daily Wire is helping make one of my dreams — to develop and produce my own film — come true. I cried out and my prayer was answered. I am sending out a direct message of hope to everyone living in fear of cancellation by the totalitarian mob. I have only just begun using my voice which is now freer than ever before, and I hope it inspires others to do the same. They can't cancel us if we don't let them.

