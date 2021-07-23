A Failed 'Today' Show Host Bullies A Tennis Star For Some Reason, And More Of This Week's 'One Main Character'

Each day on twitter there is one main character. The goal is to never be it — maple cocaine (@maplecocaine) January 3, 2019

Every day somebody says or does something that earns them the scorn of the internet. Here at Digg, as part of our mission to curate what the internet is talking about right now, we rounded up the main characters on Twitter from this past week and held them accountable for their actions.

This week's characters include a guy who took too much acid and went on a Twitter tirade about his mom giving him $100,000, a disgraced former cable news anchor who curiously decided to pick a fight with a tennis champion, a CNN anchor who thought Jeff Bezos' space publicity stunt could bring America together and a guy who correctly said he shouldn't have tweeted.

Friday

Qiaochu Yuan

The character: Qiaochu Yuan, a rich kid who inadvertently came up with the best anti-drug viral ad campaign ever.

The plot: Last week, Yuan, who goes by the Twitter handle "Magnificent Adult Baby," wrote an epic 35-part tweetstorm about how he resented his mother for spoiling him, explaining that he decided to take a "medium dose of acid" and write a stream-of-consciousness rant about his feelings about money.

"Let's start here: last august my mom gave me $100,000 for my birthday. i resented her for this and also suppressed the resentment," Yuan wrote. He later drew a comparison of himself to Harry Potter and also revealed his parents paid for his entire MIT $175,000 college tuition out of pocket. "I never talked about this with anyone, really."

a few days ago i took a medium dose of acid and wrote for several hours straight and admitted some things to myself, mostly about money



let's start here: last august my mom gave me $100,000 for my birthday. i resented her for this and also suppressed the resentment — Magnificent Adult Baby (@QiaochuYuan) July 15, 2021

"the truth is that for you money is a game you play with your parents. the most important thing you do to get money is to not piss off your parents so much that they cut you off" — Magnificent Adult Baby (@QiaochuYuan) July 15, 2021

my parents paid something like $175,000 of tuition to MIT out of pocket because they wanted me to have a good education and a good life. they were paying for all of my living expenses in both college and grad school. i never talked about this with anyone, really — Magnificent Adult Baby (@QiaochuYuan) July 15, 2021

The repercussion: Yuan's series of impassioned tweets about how his mom spoiled him rotten with thousands of dollars captured the imagination of the internet, with Twitter users equally swept up in schadenfreude and aghast by his lysergic Twitter saga.

Repeat after me: "I will not do acid and then post my 'realizations' on Twitter." https://t.co/EwywmCbEUr — Lil Uzi Hurt 🥺 (@lostblackboy) July 16, 2021

This one should've stayed in the drafts.



My family and I have been one paycheck away from homeless for my entire life. Millions of people live the same way. It's terrifying and exhausting and if someone gave me 1/100 of what you got for FREE I would shower them in gratitude. — Britley (@britley_adler) July 16, 2021

This was a really hard read. 100k is what my income would add up to after almost a *decade*. My parents had to skip meals to feed me when I was growing up. This thread might have been better to share with a therapist, not twitter. — caz! loki stan account! (@hijinkery_) July 16, 2021

Is this thread satire https://t.co/jUQZGlFBOR — The Disordered Cosmos by Chanda Prescod-Weinstein (@IBJIYONGI) July 16, 2021

Caught up on today's main character. The 100K from mom tweet was bad but the length of the following thread that I did not read gave me a deep and dark insight to the character disturbed me to the core — Bolu Babalola (@BeeBabs) July 16, 2021

Yuan later defended his Twitter thread, saying that scores of people, in fact, thanked him, and that others revealed they were in a similar situation.

in case people are still confused, last night i got something like a dozen DMs from people, maybe half of them strangers, being like "thank you for writing the money thread," several "i'm in this position too and it's so hard to talk about"



that's who i write these threads for https://t.co/nhAGqjtGEY — Magnificent Adult Baby (@QiaochuYuan) July 16, 2021

Monday

Megyn Kelly

The character: Megyn Kelly, failed "Today" show host, preeminent Black Santa Claus adversary.

The plot: Earlier this year, tennis champion Naomi Osaka was fined $15,000 for not fulfilling media interview requirements, later withdrawing from the French Open to tend to her mental health. On Monday, Kelly quote-tweeted conservative sports commentator Clay Travis's criticism of Osaka's decision to refuse press conferences by bringing up her appearance on the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue, adding, "Let's not forget the cover of (& interview in) Vogue Japan and Time Mag!"

Let's not forget the cover of (& interview in) Vogue Japan and Time Mag! https://t.co/PAAUEwAVi0 — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) July 19, 2021

Osaka shot back at Kelly, saying "Seeing as you're a journalist I would've assumed you would take the time to research what the lead times are for magazines, if you did that you would've found out I shot all of my covers last year. Instead, your first reaction is to hop on here and spew negativity, do better Megan. (sic)" She later deleted her tweet.

Osaka also blocked Kelly, which drew outrage from the fallen Fox News anchorwoman.

Poor @naomiosaka blocked me while taking a shot at me (guess she's only tough on the courts). She is apparently arguing that she shot her many covers b/4 publicly claiming she was too socially anxious to deal w/press. Truth is she just doesn't like Qs she can't control. Admit it. pic.twitter.com/izyRzOrUVm — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) July 19, 2021

The repercussion: Kelly's public spat with Osaka did not endear her to the internet as many people applauded the tennis champion for blocking the former Fox News anchor.

Megyn Kelly went out of her way to screenshot and tell everybody she's blocked by Naomi Osaka, she's losing her mind. — Ahmed🇸🇴 (@big_business_) July 19, 2021

Don't people like Megyn Kelly ever have their own business to mind instead of constantly being on Negro Patrol — A Shady Dame From Seville (@SorayaMcDonald) July 19, 2021

Everyone, take a cue from Naomi Osaka: Block and ignore every single Megyn Kelly you come across. And anyone else you don't like. You don't owe anyone shit and there's not a single opinion on this website that matters in your life.



Be happy. https://t.co/VUNZl2g18k — Josh Moon 🇺🇸 (@Josh_Moon) July 20, 2021

There's a lesson in here for us all: find the Megyn Kelly in your life and block them. https://t.co/M7UJeZS4vl — Max Kennerly (@MaxKennerly) July 20, 2021

Following the furor, the Sports Illustrated swimsuit editor M.J. Day told Kelly to actually do her job as a journalist and fact-check, instead of "jumping all over [Osaka] for attention."

Sports Illustrated swimsuit editor criticizes Megyn Kelly for her critical tweet of tennis star Naomi Osaka. https://t.co/qCmHggXyWP — NBC News (@NBCNews) July 22, 2021

Later in the week, Osaka lit the Olympic Torch, which delighted the internet following the curious saga.

Megyn Kelly watching Naomi Osaka light the Olympic Torch pic.twitter.com/LYr1TNIia8 — gifdsports (@gifdsports) July 23, 2021

Tuesday

Jim Sciutto

The character: Jim Sciutto, CNN's chief national security correspondent and co-anchor of CNN Newsroom, optimistic guy.

The plot: Following Jeff Bezos' highly publicized "space" flight this week, Sciutto earnestly quipped "could two successful private space launches in 9 days be something all Americans rally around together?"

Excuse my (mostly) incurable optimism, but could two successful private space launches in 9 days be something all Americans rally around together? — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) July 20, 2021

The repercussion: Sciutto's hot take that Bezos's publicity stunt would bring Americans together did not go over well on Twitter. His tweet was swiftly ratioed and earned dozens of quote-tweets criticizing the world's richest man for avoiding paying his workers fair wages and his share of taxes.

no I still feel hostile and bad https://t.co/fxjolZHYKv — JP (@jpbrammer) July 20, 2021

It can and should unite us in favor of raising marginal tax rates in the top brackets https://t.co/iqDpQVMMFZ — Adam Serwer 🍝 (@AdamSerwer) July 20, 2021

Jeff Bezos busted unions so that the personal wealth he gained as a shareholder from paying his workers lower wages would, among other things, fund his trip to space. https://t.co/JYJQYYVY3h — Matt Pearce 🦅 (@mattdpearce) July 20, 2021

Yes. Surely now we can all agree that the time has come to raise taxes on the wealthy. https://t.co/n5eAyMSLIk — Binyamin Appelbaum (@BCAppelbaum) July 20, 2021

Rally around the rich getting richer and playing with rockets while we all suffer sure Jim https://t.co/NQvLiLtgFR — El Oshcuro (@DaveOshry) July 21, 2021

Excuse my background as a writer, but you are confusing the definition of "optimism" with the definition of "a plutocracy." https://t.co/F4M7l1O0Dr — Jessica Ellis (@baddestmamajama) July 20, 2021

Wednesday

Ian Haworth

The character: Ian Haworth, editor for the Daily Wire, guy who shouldn't have said this.

The plot: On Wednesday, Haworth weighed in on the coronavirus vaccination moral dilemma by quipping, "I shouldn't have to say this: If you choose not to get vaccinated and then catch COVID-19, it's not your fault AND it doesn't make your original decision wrong."

I shouldn't have to say this:



If you choose not to get vaccinated and then catch COVID-19, it's not your fault AND it doesn't make your original decision wrong. — Ian Haworth (@ighaworth) July 21, 2021

The repercussion: Haworth found his tweet ratioed to the nth degree, with the Twitterverse making his tweet into a snarky copypasta of sorts with scores of people pointing out the logical inconsistency of his "argument."

I shouldn't have to say this:



If you choose not to wear a spacesuit in outer space and your blood starts to boil, you asphyxiate, and then die, it's not your fault AND it doesn't make your original decision wrong. https://t.co/P1JGVD0NBU — Joalda Morancy (@solarrsystem) July 21, 2021

"I shouldn't have to say this:



If you choose to barehand fight a great white shark in open waters and then you get eaten, it's not your fault AND it doesn't make your original decision wrong."



See how stupid you sound? https://t.co/Tc0sIZF8XO — DeVontaze Me Bro (@imcpheet) July 22, 2021

I shouldn't have to say this:



If you choose to poke a wild lion with a stick and he bites off your head and you die, it's not your fault AND it doesn't make your original decision wrong. https://t.co/sXLa59Kveh — Just a Guy (@clarkpdavidson) July 21, 2021

If you choose to walk in front of a bus, any broken bones don't make your intent to cross the street wrong. It's not your fault. https://t.co/RjfTRZG2ES — Michael Freeman (@michaelpfreeman) July 21, 2021

I shouldn't have to say this:



If you put peanut butter on your butt cheeks and get into a cage with a bear and say "check out my peanut butter butt cheeks" while taunting the bear and it attacks you, it's not your fault AND it doesn't make your original decision wrong. https://t.co/yIGjT8q9A2 — Matt Gudernatch (@gudernatchos) July 21, 2021

You didn't have to say it, and yet here you are with the worst take on this website today. https://t.co/xfUy6GeLpQ — Keith Edwards (@keithedwards) July 21, 2021

