The Unrecognizable Leonardo DiCaprio, 'Nobody Wants To Work Anymore' And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked
Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream and instead just bounce around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit.
Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked. This week, we've got "Guess what. It goes to the economy," the unrecognizable Leonardo DiCaprio, "Nobody wants to work anymore," the out-of-control Chinese rocket, "written by Joss Whedon" and Dakota Johnson fact-checking Ellen DeGeneres.
6. The Out-Of-Control Chinese Rocket
The meme
On Sunday debris from an out-of-control Chinese rocket re-entered the earth's atmosphere. The problem beforehand, however, was that experts couldn't pinpoint exactly where these debris would hit Earth. But while scientists had no clear answers, people on Twitter did — with memes, of course. It's believed that the debris eventually fell into the Indian Ocean, just north of the Maldives.
Examples
Adwait Patil
5. Dakota Johnson Fact-Checking Ellen DeGeneres
The meme
After Ellen DeGeneres announced the end of her long-running talk show on Wednesday, netizens were quick to resurface her infamously cringeworthy 2019 interview with Dakota Johnson where she asked Johnson why she wasn't invited to her 30th birthday party. "Actually no, that's not the truth, Ellen," Johnson memorably replied. "You were invited."
To some, the awkward episode foreshadowed the unraveling of DeGeneres's squeaky clean image, as allegations of a toxic work environment on her show soon followed.
DeGeneres denied this week that she was ending her show because of the controversy. "When you're a creative person, you constantly need to be challenged — and as great as this show is, and as fun as it is, it's just not a challenge anymore," DeGeneres told The Hollywood Reporter.
Despite DeGeneres's explanation, her uncomfortable moment with Johnson was inescapable on social media, with some people simply posting a screenshot of the "50 Shades Of Gray" star's smirk from the interview.
Examples
James Crugnale
4. 'Guess What. It Goes To The Economy'
The meme
While answering questions from reporters last week at the White House, President Joe Biden defended his proposal to finance a $1.8 trillion education package by raising taxes on the wealthiest Americans. "What's going to help you and your security more?" Biden asked. "The super wealthy having to pay 3.9% less tax or having an entire generation of Americans having associate degrees?"
Then, in a whisper, he said, "Guess what. It grows the economy. Benefits everybody. Hurts nobody." Spendthrifts, however, got the message loud and clear, having been granted the perfect justification for their wasteful habits. As for me and my second latte of the day, guess what. It grows the economy!
Examples
Jon-Michael Poff
3. The Unrecognizable Leo DiCaprio
The meme
On Monday, we got our first glimpse of Martin Scorsese's upcoming Western epic "Killers of the Flower Moon," starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro. Unfortunately for the movie's publicists, the internet focused its attention not so much on the movie itself as on a tweet from the New York Post. It included an image of DiCaprio sitting beside "Flower Moon" co-star Lily Gladstone with the caption, "Leonardo DiCaprio unrecognizable in first photos of new Scorsese film."
Internet users swiftly ridiculed the Post, wryly pointing out that DiCaprio was far from "unrecognizable," unless you had absolutely no idea what the actor looked like.
Examples
BJ Pang-Chieh Ho
2. 'Written By Joss Whedon'
The meme
Though Joss Whedon is officially in poor standing due to alleged abuse of many of his actors and misconduct on set, he nonetheless haunts the airwaves in "The Nevers," a science fiction series on HBO that he created. HBO has tried to minimize his involvement in the show, but for better or worse, there's no getting away from that Joss Whedon touch. In case you're not especially familiar with his writing, it sounds a little like this:
The above tweet — which so brilliantly captures Whedon's style as to be, indeed, very on the nose — prompted a flurry of screenshots from other (non-Whedon) movies captioned with very Whedonesque quips.
The thing is, only a Whedon connoisseur could so accurately lambaste him. So let that be a lesson to all the writers and moviemakers out there: if you do something bad enough to turn your truest fans against you, they will roast you so cleverly you can't even be mad. And I think that's beautiful.
Examples
Molly Bradley
1. 'Nobody Wants To Work Anymore'
The meme
As the economy begins to reopen, many restaurant businesses have faced labor shortages, with employers pointing to expanded unemployment benefits from the federal government as the cause. The labor shortage issue came to a head a month ago when a TikTok video of a sign posted in a McDonald's drive-thru went viral; in the note, the restaurant apologized for being understaffed, claiming that "Nobody wants to work anymore" and requesting patience from customers to "the staff that did show up."
The phrase "nobody wants to work anymore," used by some employers to argue that stimulus payments have led to people choosing unemployment over working, gained new traction this week when Twitter users rebutted the reasoning behind this argument and excoriated the dismal conditions endured by many workers, especially those in the service industry. Perhaps, if nobody wants to work anymore, it's worth examining if there was something wrong with the workplace or the pay schedule instead?
Examples
BJ Pang-Chieh Ho
And if you're hungry for more memes, here's last week's "The Week's Best Memes, Ranked" article, where we rank Bill and Melinda Gates's divorce, "the way I am going to read your ass on Tuesday," Ben Affleck's DM to an influencer and comparing US transportation to European transportation.