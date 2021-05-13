The Unrecognizable Leonardo DiCaprio, 'Nobody Wants To Work Anymore' And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked

Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream and instead just bounce around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit.

Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked. This week, we've got "Guess what. It goes to the economy," the unrecognizable Leonardo DiCaprio, "Nobody wants to work anymore," the out-of-control Chinese rocket, "written by Joss Whedon" and Dakota Johnson fact-checking Ellen DeGeneres.

6. The Out-Of-Control Chinese Rocket

The meme

On Sunday debris from an out-of-control Chinese rocket re-entered the earth's atmosphere. The problem beforehand, however, was that experts couldn't pinpoint exactly where these debris would hit Earth. But while scientists had no clear answers, people on Twitter did — with memes, of course. It's believed that the debris eventually fell into the Indian Ocean, just north of the Maldives.



Partly cloudy with a chance of #ChineseRocket as we head into the morning pic.twitter.com/4QPaDuOaVv — s (@5trln) May 9, 2021

Honestly if this #ChineseRocket doesn't land on me, I'm going to be disappointed pic.twitter.com/xf9gWGmysd — Caity 🏳️‍🌈 (@AbsurdlyHappy) May 9, 2021

When you realize the #ChineseRocket didn't hit you and you have to go to work tomorrow pic.twitter.com/lbZAQzZpf0 — Chase Matthews 🎙 (@onairchase) May 9, 2021

me when i hear a plane thinking it's the rocket

#ChineseRocket pic.twitter.com/znvoGy7lIq — idk my name (@threads21354861) May 9, 2021

Me realising the #ChineseRocket is probably going to land in the Indian Ocean so I have to go to school tomorrow pic.twitter.com/pDgj7VD0xR — Ess_Kay (@_Sunnypan_) May 9, 2021

Adwait Patil

5. Dakota Johnson Fact-Checking Ellen DeGeneres

The meme

After Ellen DeGeneres announced the end of her long-running talk show on Wednesday, netizens were quick to resurface her infamously cringeworthy 2019 interview with Dakota Johnson where she asked Johnson why she wasn't invited to her 30th birthday party. "Actually no, that's not the truth, Ellen," Johnson memorably replied. "You were invited."

To some, the awkward episode foreshadowed the unraveling of DeGeneres's squeaky clean image, as allegations of a toxic work environment on her show soon followed.

DeGeneres denied this week that she was ending her show because of the controversy. "When you're a creative person, you constantly need to be challenged — and as great as this show is, and as fun as it is, it's just not a challenge anymore," DeGeneres told The Hollywood Reporter.

Despite DeGeneres's explanation, her uncomfortable moment with Johnson was inescapable on social media, with some people simply posting a screenshot of the "50 Shades Of Gray" star's smirk from the interview.



the ellen degeneres show ending further proves that in the end, dakota johnson will have the last laugh pic.twitter.com/Rb26wlpKJR — agapé, like the Love 🦋 (@agapethamar) May 12, 2021

Ellen DeGeneres says poor ratings and toxic workplace allegations didn't play a part in her decision to end The Ellen Show after 19 seasons.



(https://t.co/sADQIm5zC2) pic.twitter.com/lLmVV7ODKF — Film Updates (@TheFilmUpdates) May 12, 2021

ellen degeneres: "I'm ending show because it's not a challenge anymore."



dakota johnson: "Actually, no, that's not the truth, Ellen," pic.twitter.com/hpoSJ29NeQ — Andy Dandy Shitpost (@ANDYdrewME) May 12, 2021

dakota johnson has done more for society by ending ellen degeneres than most of your faves have in their careers and it shows

pic.twitter.com/KVslhRUfi0 — hi hi !! (@canaryfilmss) May 12, 2021

The moral of this story is if Dakota Johnson invites you to her birthday party you need to be truthful about that. — Bess Kalb (@bessbell) May 12, 2021

it will NEVER not be funny to me that Ellen's public downfall started when she lied about not being invited to Dakota Johnson's party, when in reality she couldnt come because she was at a football game with her good friend George W Bush. https://t.co/nVJHddeaSD — Bridget Todd 💁🏿 (@BridgetMarie) May 12, 2021

Dakota Johnson reading about the ellen show ending pic.twitter.com/R2xBWL8zAb — Nico Correia (@notn1co) May 12, 2021

James Crugnale

4. 'Guess What. It Goes To The Economy'

The meme

While answering questions from reporters last week at the White House, President Joe Biden defended his proposal to finance a $1.8 trillion education package by raising taxes on the wealthiest Americans. "What's going to help you and your security more?" Biden asked. "The super wealthy having to pay 3.9% less tax or having an entire generation of Americans having associate degrees?"

Then, in a whisper, he said, "Guess what. It grows the economy. Benefits everybody. Hurts nobody." Spendthrifts, however, got the message loud and clear, having been granted the perfect justification for their wasteful habits. As for me and my second latte of the day, guess what. It grows the economy!



justifying a Taco Bell order at 11:42pm pic.twitter.com/Qh9Zef8l3b — Tim Hogan (@timjhogan) May 10, 2021

Me explaining to FAFSA why the loan money went to Astroworld tickets pic.twitter.com/sdNIsOGQSg — e (@EnebongEphraim) May 10, 2021

i'm eating on a patio with my friends for every meal until at least 2024 pic.twitter.com/5LKZR64rYm — 𝗰𝗮𝗹𝗲𝗯 𝗵𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗼𝗻 (@calebsaysthings) May 10, 2021

Jon-Michael Poff

3. The Unrecognizable Leo DiCaprio

The meme

On Monday, we got our first glimpse of Martin Scorsese's upcoming Western epic "Killers of the Flower Moon," starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro. Unfortunately for the movie's publicists, the internet focused its attention not so much on the movie itself as on a tweet from the New York Post. It included an image of DiCaprio sitting beside "Flower Moon" co-star Lily Gladstone with the caption, "Leonardo DiCaprio unrecognizable in first photos of new Scorsese film."

Leonardo DiCaprio unrecognizable in first photos of new Scorsese film https://t.co/IZ08MWqbT8 pic.twitter.com/N7TFJyrsSs — New York Post (@nypost) May 10, 2021

Internet users swiftly ridiculed the Post, wryly pointing out that DiCaprio was far from "unrecognizable," unless you had absolutely no idea what the actor looked like.



Completely unrecognizable. I can't tell if Leo is the woman on the left or the one who looks exactly like Leonardo DiCaprio. https://t.co/w54gEHgM4q — The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) May 10, 2021

Nah I can see him: that's him right there pic.twitter.com/PLW17lgCHZ — Disappointed Optimist (@disappoptimism) May 10, 2021

the only way Leo is "unrecognizable" in this photo is if he's playing the woman, the bowl, or the salt shaker. https://t.co/u76zVcumO3 — Scott Weinberg (@scottEmovienerd) May 10, 2021

Not sure if I'm comfortable with Leonardo DiCaprio playing a Native woman https://t.co/XKZToHkgGA — Duncan Smith (@DuncanSmithNBA) May 10, 2021

The only way Leo would be unrecognizable is if he was with a woman his age. — Desi (@DesiJed) May 10, 2021

me recognizing him pic.twitter.com/OgWAct1J8I — Jenna Quigley (@JBomb11) May 10, 2021

New York Post: "we're all out of milk" pic.twitter.com/XXSf0yChAv — Kern County Indivisible (@IndivisibleKern) May 11, 2021

BJ Pang-Chieh Ho

2. 'Written By Joss Whedon'

The meme

Though Joss Whedon is officially in poor standing due to alleged abuse of many of his actors and misconduct on set, he nonetheless haunts the airwaves in "The Nevers," a science fiction series on HBO that he created. HBO has tried to minimize his involvement in the show, but for better or worse, there's no getting away from that Joss Whedon touch. In case you're not especially familiar with his writing, it sounds a little like this:

Saw (2004) if it was written by Joss Whedon pic.twitter.com/8sfaFq72G0 — meg "tonya harding" bitchell (@MeganBitchell) May 10, 2021

The above tweet — which so brilliantly captures Whedon's style as to be, indeed, very on the nose — prompted a flurry of screenshots from other (non-Whedon) movies captioned with very Whedonesque quips.

The thing is, only a Whedon connoisseur could so accurately lambaste him. So let that be a lesson to all the writers and moviemakers out there: if you do something bad enough to turn your truest fans against you, they will roast you so cleverly you can't even be mad. And I think that's beautiful.



Silence of the Lambs (1991) if it was written by Joss Whedon pic.twitter.com/OBgPr8Wmwd — meg "tonya harding" bitchell (@MeganBitchell) May 11, 2021

Mad Max: Fury Road (2015) if it was written by Joss Whedon. pic.twitter.com/FmNummdUbg — Mark Vernon (@TheMarkVernon) May 11, 2021

Parasite (2019) if it was written by Joss Whedon pic.twitter.com/nTuhl9zopC — Angelina Meehan (@whyangelinawhy) May 11, 2021

There Will Be Blood if it was written and directed by joss whedon pic.twitter.com/707fzW4uBy — Jared Gilman (@realJaredGilman) May 10, 2021

Alien (1979) if it were written by Joss Whedon pic.twitter.com/2kM2xVuVBh — brew the dude. (@brewthedude) May 11, 2021

FWWM if it was written by Joss Whedon pic.twitter.com/BXskbGOAVt — I mean it like it is, like it sounds (@wildbillpaxton) May 10, 2021

Hereditary (2018) if it was written by Joss Whedon https://t.co/2gQVCZmxj9 pic.twitter.com/lp2W1vbl0R — The Stinky Cheese Man (@burningwater24) May 10, 2021

Molly Bradley

1. 'Nobody Wants To Work Anymore'

The meme

As the economy begins to reopen, many restaurant businesses have faced labor shortages, with employers pointing to expanded unemployment benefits from the federal government as the cause. The labor shortage issue came to a head a month ago when a TikTok video of a sign posted in a McDonald's drive-thru went viral; in the note, the restaurant apologized for being understaffed, claiming that "Nobody wants to work anymore" and requesting patience from customers to "the staff that did show up."

The phrase "nobody wants to work anymore," used by some employers to argue that stimulus payments have led to people choosing unemployment over working, gained new traction this week when Twitter users rebutted the reasoning behind this argument and excoriated the dismal conditions endured by many workers, especially those in the service industry. Perhaps, if nobody wants to work anymore, it's worth examining if there was something wrong with the workplace or the pay schedule instead?



CEOs: we are closed, nobody wants to work anymore



also CEOs: pic.twitter.com/wWqBIKCusn — Indy 🐧 (@IndecisiveJones) May 13, 2021

Big corporations: WAAAAH NOBODY WANTS TO WORK ANYMORE… WE ARE CLOSED



Me: No they just don't want to work for a place that doesn't value their employees enough to pay them a living wage so they have to work multiple jobs while the CEO has a million dollar home and 10 fancy cars — Alt Bun Gaming (@AltBunGaming) May 13, 2021

'we are closed. no one wants to work.'



Interesting. I wonder why. pic.twitter.com/FTBhduP1da — roman 🇵🇸 (@mahxism) May 13, 2021

WE ARE CLOSED



NO ONE WANTS TO WORK ANYMORE



Might be because low wages, high stress, high anxiety, and bad management



Hmm? — Mr Genesis (@MillenialsUnite) May 13, 2021

WE ARE CLOSED.



NOBODY WANTS TO WORK ANYMORE.



ALL THEY WANNA DO IS CHARGE THEY PHONE, TWERK, BE BISEXUAL, EAT HOT CHIP AND LIE. — Zach Heltzel (@zachheltzel) May 13, 2021

WE ARE CLOSED.



NOBODY WANTS TO WORK ANYMORE.



WE ALL INVESTED IN DOG COIN.



DOES ANYONE KNOW HOW TO GET QUARTERS FROM A LABRADOODLE — That Mom Tho (@mom_tho) May 13, 2021

BJ Pang-Chieh Ho

