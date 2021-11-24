Pete Davidson's Bewildering Appeal, Two Guys On A Bus And More Of The Week's Best Memes

I WON'T HEAR IT AND I WON'T INVEST IN IT

Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream and instead just bounce around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit.

Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked. This week, we've got the fictional character crypto graph, the image of two guys on a bus and Pete Davidson's bewildering appeal.

3. Fictional Character Crypto Graph

The meme

Not all crypto memes are good, but this one is. We're still not entirely sure what the blockchain is, but this crypto matrix meme charts your favorite pop culture characters as either ignorant or fully cognizant fools dipping their toes into the crypto scene.



Examples

My favorite of these so far pic.twitter.com/m75J66QO0K — Zack Budryk (@BudrykZack) November 20, 2021





Adwait Patil

2. Two Guys On A Bus

The meme

A cartoon of two guys looking out the window on a bus — one sad and one happy — has taken the internet by storm this week.

The image was originally sketched as a motivational comic by Brazilian artist Genildo Ronch back in 2013, according to The Daily Dot's Audra Schroeder, and captioned in Portuguese as "As vezes só depende de nós" — roughly translated as "Sometimes it just depends on us." A viral Reddit post got the image rolling as a meme earlier this month:

Soon, everyone was jumping on the two-guys-on-a-bus bandwagon and creating their own dualisms with hilarious captions.



Examples

central jersey is real pic.twitter.com/0BPqHveYXm — New Jersey (@NJGov) November 19, 2021

did i do this right pic.twitter.com/9V2ixOC0X9 — youngmi mayer (@ymmayer) November 22, 2021





James Crugnale

1. Pete Davidson's Bewildering Appeal

The meme

The season is changing, the year is coming to a close, but one thing remains constant: Pete Davidson keeps bagging A-list women and no one can quite figure out why. Let this week's Pete Davidson discourse and memes shed some light on the matter.



Examples



This is what life is like for Pete Davidson https://t.co/dduUuzasfV — Caleb Cassell (@ItsLikeCastle) November 21, 2021

Is there a way to buy stock in Pete Davidson? — Ben Luthi (@benluthi) November 23, 2021

If you're still in line to date Pete Davidson STAY IN LINE — Shenanigans (@Shenanigans_luv) November 23, 2021

Oh no. Am I dating Pete Davidson? pic.twitter.com/391arwRrSj — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) November 24, 2021

Pete Davidson has been spotted on a date with the person on the bus pic.twitter.com/U7pTLbqPmx — Hurt CoPain (@SaeedDiCaprio) November 22, 2021

She's gonna show up holding hands with Pete Davidson https://t.co/sbgkrpDZ9T — Mohanad Elshieky (@MohanadElshieky) November 19, 2021

the feminine urge to date pete davidson — Meghan Rienks (@meghanrienks) November 19, 2021

Somebody give Pete Davidson a go at the supply chain crisis — G. L. DiVittorio (@gldivittorio) November 22, 2021

pete davidson, travis barker, and machine gun kelly are the manic pixie dream girl of men..... the chaos goblin line cook — yeehaw meg (@yeehaw_meg) November 20, 2021

I'm setting a plate at Thanksgiving for Pete Davidson just in case. — Jessie (@mommajessiec) November 24, 2021

Pete Davidson is just Cara Delevingne for straight women — nina oyama (@ninaoyama) November 24, 2021

Pete Davidson won't impress me until he bangs Ellen Degeneres. — Josh Denny (@JoshDenny) November 24, 2021

I think Pete Davidson just texts back real quick — cat (@WinningByARose) November 21, 2021





Molly Bradley

