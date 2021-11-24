Pete Davidson's Bewildering Appeal, Two Guys On A Bus And More Of The Week's Best Memes
Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked. This week, we've got the fictional character crypto graph, the image of two guys on a bus and Pete Davidson's bewildering appeal.
3. Fictional Character Crypto Graph
The meme
Not all crypto memes are good, but this one is. We're still not entirely sure what the blockchain is, but this crypto matrix meme charts your favorite pop culture characters as either ignorant or fully cognizant fools dipping their toes into the crypto scene.
Examples
2. Two Guys On A Bus
The meme
A cartoon of two guys looking out the window on a bus — one sad and one happy — has taken the internet by storm this week.
The image was originally sketched as a motivational comic by Brazilian artist Genildo Ronch back in 2013, according to The Daily Dot's Audra Schroeder, and captioned in Portuguese as "As vezes só depende de nós" — roughly translated as "Sometimes it just depends on us." A viral Reddit post got the image rolling as a meme earlier this month:
Soon, everyone was jumping on the two-guys-on-a-bus bandwagon and creating their own dualisms with hilarious captions.
Examples
1. Pete Davidson's Bewildering Appeal
The meme
The season is changing, the year is coming to a close, but one thing remains constant: Pete Davidson keeps bagging A-list women and no one can quite figure out why. Let this week's Pete Davidson discourse and memes shed some light on the matter.
Examples
