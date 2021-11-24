Black friday Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships
Pete Davidson's Bewildering Appeal, Two Guys On A Bus And More Of The Week's Best Memes
I WON'T HEAR IT AND I WON'T INVEST IN IT
·Updated:

Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream and instead just bounce around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit.

Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked. This week, we've got the fictional character crypto graph, the image of two guys on a bus and Pete Davidson's bewildering appeal.

3. Fictional Character Crypto Graph

The meme

Not all crypto memes are good, but this one is. We're still not entirely sure what the blockchain is, but this crypto matrix meme charts your favorite pop culture characters as either ignorant or fully cognizant fools dipping their toes into the crypto scene.


Examples


Adwait Patil

2. Two Guys On A Bus

The meme

A cartoon of two guys looking out the window on a bus —  one sad and one happy — has taken the internet by storm this week.

The image was originally sketched as a motivational comic by Brazilian artist Genildo Ronch back in 2013, according to The Daily Dot's Audra Schroeder, and captioned in Portuguese as "As vezes só depende de nós" — roughly translated as "Sometimes it just depends on us." A viral Reddit post got the image rolling as a meme earlier this month:

Me_irl from me_irl

Soon, everyone was jumping on the two-guys-on-a-bus bandwagon and creating their own dualisms with hilarious captions.


Examples


James Crugnale

1. Pete Davidson's Bewildering Appeal

The meme

The season is changing, the year is coming to a close, but one thing remains constant: Pete Davidson keeps bagging A-list women and no one can quite figure out why. Let this week's Pete Davidson discourse and memes shed some light on the matter.


Examples



Molly Bradley

And if you're hungry for more memes, here's last week's "The Week's Best Memes, Ranked" article, where we rank the New York Times's Kyle Rittenhouse tweet, yassification and Jake Gyllenhaal reacting to "All Too Well (10-Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)."

