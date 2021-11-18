Yassification, Jake Gyllenhaal Right Now And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked

Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream and instead just bounce around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit.

Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked. This week, we've got the New York Times's Kyle Rittenhouse tweet, yassification and Jake Gyllenhaal reacting to "All Too Well (10-Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)."

3. The New York Times's Kyle Rittenhouse Tweet

The paper of record decided to construct a perplexing tweet about their profile of Kyle Rittenhouse, who is currently on trial for killing two and injuring one person in last year's protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Kyle Rittenhouse, who has idolized law enforcement since he was young, arrived in Kenosha on Aug. 25, 2020, with at least one mission: to play the role of police officer and medic. The night would end with him fatally shooting two men and wounding another. https://t.co/UuM8VJQGXR — The New York Times (@nytimes) November 10, 2021

The Times's approach and angle was quickly panned and dunked on in the quotes with the same energy their original tweet came with.



Jeffery Dahmer, a young man who grew up in Wisconsin. A shy, polite, loner who lived with his grandmother. Jeffery liked to go bar-hopping — where he occasionally brought home people for dinner. https://t.co/51zwycJnm3 — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) November 11, 2021

John Wilkes Booth, who has idolized theater since he was young, arrived at The Ford Theater with at least one mission: to catch a show from the balcony https://t.co/w0rsIKwcsG — 🦃OFFICIAL TURKEY BASTER😎 (@KennyDeForest) November 11, 2021

Charles Manson, who loved dune buggies and idolized The Beatles, arrived in Los Angeles with dreams of recording success. A thwarted record deal and an address mix-up led to him expressing his grievances in a way that many have issues with. https://t.co/TaMkZHlS51 — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) November 11, 2021

Did Kyle Rittenhouse write this? https://t.co/UZgvUHFfLU — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 11, 2021





Adwait Patil

2. Jake Gyllenhaal Reacting To "All Too Well (10-Minute Version) (Taylor's Version"

Last Friday, Taylor Swift released the long-anticipated "Red (Tayor's Version)" — a version of her 2012 album that she re-recorded as part of a project to create new masters of her own music, since her former manager Scooter Braun owns the originals. As we described last week, the song everyone was most excited for was a 10-minute version of "All Too Well" — not only as an expanded iteration of the acclaimed song, but as a vehicle for more information about the ex-boyfriend who features in the song, who is widely believed to be Jake Gyllenhaal.

Taylor Swift really said: "Jake Gyllenhaal welcome to your tape" pic.twitter.com/xW8d5kp2oN — Kaitlyn (Taylor's version) (@kaitlynmbenson0) November 13, 2021

Gleeful reactions to the song and speculation about how Gyllenhaal may have reacted to the song's release — and to the accompanying short film for the song starring young actors Dylan O'Brien and Sadie Sink — have continued to pour in since then, particularly in light of details in the song's lyrics that suggest he didn't show up for Taylor's 21st birthday and that he owned a keychain emblazoned with the words "fuck the patriarchy." Please enjoy — and if anyone sees Jake, could you ask him why he kept Taylor like a secret when she kept him like an oath?



Jake Gyllenhaal watching himself get cancelled over a 3 month long relationship he had 10 years ago pic.twitter.com/P5jAbVJwHF — Alyssa Huffman (@alyhuffman45) November 13, 2021

jake gyllenhaal lying awake at 3am asking himself why he didn't just go to the fucking birthday party pic.twitter.com/Luw03lJQ5M — rachie (@yelbucky) November 13, 2021

jake gyllenhaal is literally the worst person to be rn😭 pic.twitter.com/5EALucrnqk — ari🧣 (@newyearskarla) November 13, 2021

dylan o'brien and jake gyllenhaal if they ever come face to face pic.twitter.com/ykj0a8aRsx — Annie (taylor's gatekeeper) (@bolandswift) November 14, 2021

If blondie dropped a short film to end Jake Gyllenhaal, imagine what she's got up her sleeve for John Mayer. pic.twitter.com/r8afb6KNV6 — alltoounwell🧣 (@gopissgirl___) November 13, 2021

john mayer and jake gyllenhaal passing each other on their way into & out of witness protection pic.twitter.com/6FM1IpCCDH — stevie (@mteivets) November 13, 2021

if i was jake gyllenhaal i'd just post a selfie wearing that scarf then turn my phone off — alina (@loversinfilm) November 14, 2021





Molly Bradley

1. Yassification

This week, an effect called "yassification" reached a fever pitch as people challenged themselves to glam up anything and everything to the nth degree. As BuzzFeed's David Mack explains, "The yassify (or yassification) meme involves editing photos of figures from pop culture, history, or politics to resemble glamazons with smoky eyes and fabulous hair."

Loosely defined by Urban Dictionary as "the process of making someone more yass," the trend of "yassifying" photos took off after a tweet of Toni Colette from the movie "Hereditary" being before-and-after yassified went viral.

when the yasss pill hits pic.twitter.com/Pm5YSSSgIM — ☆ (@cowgirlprozac) November 7, 2021

An artist behind the Twitter account @YassifyBot took upon themselves to take things to even greater heights — yassifying such luminaries as Abraham Lincoln (or should we say Baberaham Lincoln) and Mrs. Doubtfire.



imagine explaining this to someone not on twitter pic.twitter.com/916DOJCEHg — 𝘴𝘸𝘦𝘦𝘵𝘣𝘪𝘵𝘤𝘩 (@AguillardTrevor) November 10, 2021

We're so lucky to have them in office 🙏 pic.twitter.com/UO38MemKTF — Yassify Bot (@YassifyBot) November 13, 2021





James Crugnale

