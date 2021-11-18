Yassification, Jake Gyllenhaal Right Now And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked
Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream and instead just bounce around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit.
Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked. This week, we've got the New York Times's Kyle Rittenhouse tweet, yassification and Jake Gyllenhaal reacting to "All Too Well (10-Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)."
3. The New York Times's Kyle Rittenhouse Tweet
The paper of record decided to construct a perplexing tweet about their profile of Kyle Rittenhouse, who is currently on trial for killing two and injuring one person in last year's protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
The Times's approach and angle was quickly panned and dunked on in the quotes with the same energy their original tweet came with.
2. Jake Gyllenhaal Reacting To "All Too Well (10-Minute Version) (Taylor's Version"
Last Friday, Taylor Swift released the long-anticipated "Red (Tayor's Version)" — a version of her 2012 album that she re-recorded as part of a project to create new masters of her own music, since her former manager Scooter Braun owns the originals. As we described last week, the song everyone was most excited for was a 10-minute version of "All Too Well" — not only as an expanded iteration of the acclaimed song, but as a vehicle for more information about the ex-boyfriend who features in the song, who is widely believed to be Jake Gyllenhaal.
Gleeful reactions to the song and speculation about how Gyllenhaal may have reacted to the song's release — and to the accompanying short film for the song starring young actors Dylan O'Brien and Sadie Sink — have continued to pour in since then, particularly in light of details in the song's lyrics that suggest he didn't show up for Taylor's 21st birthday and that he owned a keychain emblazoned with the words "fuck the patriarchy." Please enjoy — and if anyone sees Jake, could you ask him why he kept Taylor like a secret when she kept him like an oath?
1. Yassification
This week, an effect called "yassification" reached a fever pitch as people challenged themselves to glam up anything and everything to the nth degree. As BuzzFeed's David Mack explains, "The yassify (or yassification) meme involves editing photos of figures from pop culture, history, or politics to resemble glamazons with smoky eyes and fabulous hair."
Loosely defined by Urban Dictionary as "the process of making someone more yass," the trend of "yassifying" photos took off after a tweet of Toni Colette from the movie "Hereditary" being before-and-after yassified went viral.
An artist behind the Twitter account @YassifyBot took upon themselves to take things to even greater heights — yassifying such luminaries as Abraham Lincoln (or should we say Baberaham Lincoln) and Mrs. Doubtfire.
