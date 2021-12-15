Pondering The Orb, Keanu Laughing At NFTs And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked
Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream and instead just bounce around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit.
Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked. This week, we've got Keanu laughing at NFTs, "pondering the orb" and a "Sex and the City" character's death by Peloton.
(Warning: that first one contains spoilers for the "SATC" spinoff "And Just Like That," so skip it if you're planning on watching it.)
3. A 'Sex And The City' Character's Death By Peloton
The "Sex and the City" reboot "And Just Like That" got off to a bang with a shocking plot twist involving Carrie Bradshaw's on-again, off-again paramour-turned-husband Mr. Big (Chris Noth), and the internet had a field day.
In the first episode, Big is seen hopping on a Peloton bike for a ride led by an instructor named Allegra (played by real life Peloton instructor Jess King) — and, upon completing what was his 1,000th ride, he collapses on the floor from a heart attack. Carrie later returns to find him dying and holds him.
The scene triggered an 11 percent drop in Peloton's stock overnight and even forced the company to get former foe Ryan Reynolds to help produce an emergency ad in response, with Noth still alive.
Mr. Big's shocking death sparked numerous memes as "Sex and the City" fans came to grips with the unexpected turn of events — not to mention the questions that many people had about Carrie's refusal to call 911.
2. 'Pondering The Orb'
You may have seen orb-pondering proliferate on your timeline or For You pages across social media apps lately. But pondering the orb is not new. Orbs have been pondered for centuries upon centuries — or, at the very least, since the creation of the below artwork by illustrator Angus McBride, who created it for a "Lord of the Rings"-related gamebook released in 1988 called "Middle-Earth Quest: A Spy in Isengard."
In other words, the orbs have always been there for us to ponder, and now it seems we are finally ready to do so. If you're wondering what it actually means to ponder the orb, all I can say is don't overthink it: just find an orb and ponder.
1. Keanu Laughing At NFTs
Right now, at this very moment, Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss have currently taken over the internet, and rightly so. In an interview with The Verge ahead of the release of "The Matrix Resurrections" in theaters this week, Reeves broke character and let loose a joke about NFTs: when the reported asked him his thoughts on NFTs' perceived "digital scarcity," Reeves was helpless with laughter as he noted that they could be "easily reproduced." Reeves's endearing chuckle took Twitter by storm, and invariably the quote-tweet commentary elevated him to yet another stratosphere of cosmic lore.
