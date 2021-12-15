Pondering The Orb, Keanu Laughing At NFTs And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked

Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream and instead just bounce around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit.

3. A 'Sex And The City' Character's Death By Peloton

The "Sex and the City" reboot "And Just Like That" got off to a bang with a shocking plot twist involving Carrie Bradshaw's on-again, off-again paramour-turned-husband Mr. Big (Chris Noth), and the internet had a field day.

In the first episode, Big is seen hopping on a Peloton bike for a ride led by an instructor named Allegra (played by real life Peloton instructor Jess King) — and, upon completing what was his 1,000th ride, he collapses on the floor from a heart attack. Carrie later returns to find him dying and holds him.

The scene triggered an 11 percent drop in Peloton's stock overnight and even forced the company to get former foe Ryan Reynolds to help produce an emergency ad in response, with Noth still alive.

Mr. Big's shocking death sparked numerous memes as "Sex and the City" fans came to grips with the unexpected turn of events — not to mention the questions that many people had about Carrie's refusal to call 911.



Kim cattrall should do a peloton ad — Natalie Walker (@nwalks) December 10, 2021

HBO: "We'd like to feature the use of a peloton in our upcoming season of Sex and The City, here's the script."$PTON : "Sounds Great!" (Doesn't read script*)



*Mr. Big has massive heart attack on the peloton.*$PTON : "Fuckkkkk" pic.twitter.com/07V8URCzmz — Chirps Ahoy (@Chirps_Ahoy) December 10, 2021

The PR person at Peloton having to make statement because Mr.Big died after using the bike... #AndJustLikeThat pic.twitter.com/U5ZLMfmrKV — Sarah Allegra Nehama (@NehamaSarah) December 9, 2021

"and Big is really obsessed with this peloton trainer named allegra, who is actually played by a real peloton trainer" https://t.co/9duFvaJL4d — David Mack (@davidmackau) December 10, 2021

Peloton on 8 Dec: Yay, we have a product placement on #AndJustLikeThat 🎉



Peloton on 9 Dec: pic.twitter.com/Zozf9ngblm — Ross Purves (@RossSPurves) December 9, 2021

as i looked at the ruins of the broken peloton, i couldn't help but wonder: had he been soul cycling when the cycle had taken his soul? pic.twitter.com/oWQOszwZUu — miccaeli ✍️ (@renegadeapostle) December 9, 2021

you want me to ride a peloton? you mean the thing that ****** *** — Chris Murphy (@christress) December 9, 2021





James Crugnale

2. 'Pondering The Orb'

You may have seen orb-pondering proliferate on your timeline or For You pages across social media apps lately. But pondering the orb is not new. Orbs have been pondered for centuries upon centuries — or, at the very least, since the creation of the below artwork by illustrator Angus McBride, who created it for a "Lord of the Rings"-related gamebook released in 1988 called "Middle-Earth Quest: A Spy in Isengard."

pondering my orb pic.twitter.com/obTvTOi7vo — 𝔻𝕖𝕖𝕡 𝕋𝕙𝕠𝕥 (@thatsgoodweb) October 16, 2021

In other words, the orbs have always been there for us to ponder, and now it seems we are finally ready to do so. If you're wondering what it actually means to ponder the orb, all I can say is don't overthink it: just find an orb and ponder.



yes i ponder the orb pic.twitter.com/rVl5GIoADv — Autumn, owed money by Uber 💰 (@arcane_huntress) December 2, 2021

The feminine urge to ponder orbs. pic.twitter.com/spLEkus25a — Georgina Rose 🔺🎄 (@daatdarling) December 6, 2021

crackin open a new orb to ponder pic.twitter.com/FdQlZSsTDz — polar (@p01arst0rm) December 6, 2021

pondering the orb

checking who's been naughty or nice pic.twitter.com/lZzeBaBAwf — grimsby ✎ (@impforhire) December 12, 2021

No Icarus, don't ponder too close to the orb! pic.twitter.com/qabw5c6gRY — Classical Studies Memes for Hellenistic Teens (@CSMFHT) December 1, 2021

making an orb pondering group chat pic.twitter.com/GDGGtZIypn — 𝕤𝕒𝕞 (@rockyourbroady) November 16, 2021

Pondering his orb NFT pic.twitter.com/pR3Ca87Tdl — Bottom of the Night 🌑 (@ItsKitVision) November 30, 2021

My bitch ex wife took the pondering orb in the divorce pic.twitter.com/29kbAeRebh — gender is a prison – whole (@amystevonnie) December 10, 2021

was pondering my orb and then this happened?? wtf pic.twitter.com/wReNRD86fH — evn (@cryb0i) December 8, 2021

hey everyone. due to illustration work not being enough to pay my rent, i've decided to become the Orb Pondering Vtuber pic.twitter.com/qnOkHTkdS9 — naps (@napstachill) December 7, 2021

Mfs be like "I'm pondering my orb" How bout you ponder getting a job — Jugs (@jokesdepartment) December 8, 2021





Molly Bradley

1. Keanu Laughing At NFTs

Right now, at this very moment, Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss have currently taken over the internet, and rightly so. In an interview with The Verge ahead of the release of "The Matrix Resurrections" in theaters this week, Reeves broke character and let loose a joke about NFTs: when the reported asked him his thoughts on NFTs' perceived "digital scarcity," Reeves was helpless with laughter as he noted that they could be "easily reproduced." Reeves's endearing chuckle took Twitter by storm, and invariably the quote-tweet commentary elevated him to yet another stratosphere of cosmic lore.

Keanu's laugh in response to NFTs in this @verge interview is everything I wanted for Christmashttps://t.co/v4pix60nX9 pic.twitter.com/1J5EcoijDs — David Zhou (@dz) December 10, 2021



listened to the full thing and honestly the real takeaway is that Keanu knows about OnlyFans but not that much and he calls it MembersOnly https://t.co/WVR1BN4IuI — M🔞 (@rhabarberei) December 14, 2021

Interviewer still trying to get his pitch in like, "uH wEll nO AcHtuaLLy..." https://t.co/atVCwOUkLn — Stephen Ford (@StephenSeanFord) December 12, 2021

based Keanu knows a scam when he sees it https://t.co/CqAel8DtDz — Weekend Warrior ☝️🐉 (@wwarrior_1) December 11, 2021

How's he laughing like Big Narstie 😂 https://t.co/uPtkAT4Nn8 — Merch Master 🇦🇴 (@MasterKieza) December 11, 2021

If someone laughed at me like that I would quit my job honestly https://t.co/CJVtamZIij — Vontélf on a Shelf (@NepSwirlRedux) December 11, 2021

The NFT Bros walking away from the internet after seeing Keanu Reeves laugh at their precious NFTs pic.twitter.com/2SXOwDXIIE — Leilani Münter (@LeilaniMunter) December 11, 2021





Adwait Patil

