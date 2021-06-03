Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream and instead just bounce around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit.

Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked. This week, we've got Cruella de Vil's origin story, Irish uncle Matt LeBlanc, companies during Pride Month and Grimes's TikTok about AI and Communism.

4. Cruella de Vil's Origin Story

The meme

We always knew it would be tricky for Disney to portray Cruella de Vil in a more sympathetic light, which it set out to do in the recently released "Cruella," the live-action film starring Emma Stone that chronicles the early rise of one of Disney's most iconic villains. How do you get audiences to understand why Cruella hates Dalmatians so much that, in the animated classic, she feels no compunction about killing them and skinning them for coats? How do you get people to be on her side? (Spoilers ahead)

The answer, as it often is with Disney movies, is a dead parent. The movie had to try to explain the character's hatred of Dalmatians and this is what it went with: Cruella's mom was actually killed by a pack of vicious Dalmatian dogs when Cruella was young. Specifically, Cruella had to witness her mom being pushed off a cliff by the dogs and plummeting to her death. Yes, you read that right. That is not a joke and is something that actually happens.

Internet reactions to Cruella's mom's death were merciless. Many people had hilarious reactions to Disney's far-fetched solution to explain Cruella's motivations. We guess that while a dog may be a man's best friend, a CGI dog is a mother's worst nightmare.



Examples



this is the last thing cruella de vil's mother saw before she died pic.twitter.com/ewsbhHcBPS — !? (@notlucyb) May 29, 2021

Absolutely gutted to hear what happened to Cruella's mother, fucking heartbreaking pic.twitter.com/wCp9V4UQus — 3am Wizardless Wasteland (@FrightninTwit) May 31, 2021

You've seen JOKER, you've anticipated CRUELLA, well make way for GASTON, the story of a scrawny little French dreamer whose mother was killed by a giant egg. — Brendan Fraser Crane (@bf_crane) May 28, 2021

inclusivity win! dog that pushed cruella's mother off cliff was nonbinary — august 🔆 (@brightmyth) May 29, 2021

you're laughing. dalmatians killed cruella de vil's mother and you're laughing. — sir gay (@unclaspedKahuna) May 28, 2021

cruella deville's mother being killed by dalmatians is the funniest possible origin story. like what if batman had said "i am going to wear robbers" — soul nate (@MNateShyamalan) June 1, 2021

BJ Pang-Chieh Ho

3. Grimes's TikTok About AI And Communism

The meme

Yesterday, Grimes (or, on TikTok, @Waarnymph) posted a TikTok describing how AI could be the fastest route to an ideal communist existence.

"I have a proposition for the communists," she begins, and goes on to say:

If implemented correctly, AI could actually theoretically solve for abundance. Like, we could totally get to a situation where nobody has to work, everybody is provided for with a comparable state of being, comfortable living. AI could automate all the farming, weed out systematic corruption, thereby bringing us as close as possible to genuine equality. So, basically, everything that everybody loves about communism, but without the collective farm. 'Cause let's be real: enforced farming is really not a vibe.

Look, I don't pretend to understand communism beyond its basic tenets — which is exactly why I'm not posting videos explaining to actual communists how one of the most uncertain and possibly existentially threatening technologies is "actually theoretically" the answer to a communist society.

Grimes, however, attempted to do just that. Because Grimes herself is a self-proclaimed non-communist, and because she is currently dating the literal richest man in the world, and because she and Musk named their child after a CIA spyplane (and also some other letters), and because the TikTok just generally made very little sense, people responded with a big collective "lol."



Examples



what i understood of grimes AI Communism tik tok pic.twitter.com/nFOhe4wQgX — . (@Lettie4u) June 3, 2021

Grimes explaining Communism and Artificial Intelligence: 😂 pic.twitter.com/JjWQ34EzaN — In My Mind (@MeAloneInMyMind) June 3, 2021

Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels realizing communism won't work without Grimes' AI pic.twitter.com/ZDvmeWDM5P — brendanicus 🏳️‍🌈 🇵🇸 🇮🇪 (@YenFromHR) June 3, 2021

now why is grimes on tik tok talking about communism like her husband isn't lex luthor — shar ♡ (@sharloola) June 3, 2021

Grimes is trending but it's because she talked about robo-communism or something and not for ever dumping el*n pic.twitter.com/BwEzH7qdFZ — ✨🧡 JennaFan 🧡✨ (@HausofDuzzi) June 3, 2021

grimes went from quoting stalin and calling herself an anti-imperialist to "throwing the phuck down" with depraved con-man elon musk, so excuse me if I don't take her rambling musings about what communists ought to do seriously pic.twitter.com/6HebULrnsu — ☀️👀 (@zei_squirrel) June 3, 2021

Grimes is gonna be the high priestess for the Singularity cult that billionaires establish to ritually sacrifice us each year as a means of social control Post-collapse — Edward Ongweso Jr (@bigblackjacobin) June 3, 2021

Long story short: you can make whatever TikTok explainers you want, but that doesn't mean you won't get dragged for them.

Molly Bradley

2. Companies During Pride Month

The meme

At the stroke of midnight on June 1, social media managers everywhere logged on in unison to update the profiles of the accounts they manage, swapping out their companies' normal logos for ones cloaked in the LGBTQ pride flag. By 10 AM, visual merchandisers had done the same, installing rainbow-themed displays in store windows far and wide. There they would remain until precisely midnight on July 1, when the decor would be ceremoniously stuffed into a box in the back room.

Indeed, the corporate world's stark, often superficial embrace of Pride each June 1 — and its equally stark return to normal each July 1 — has become something of a meme online, with critics roasting not only the companies but capitalism itself.

And while the memes are funny, they underscore a difficult truth, which is that Pride Month has become a "branded holiday," as Vox's Alex Abad-Santos put it in 2018.

[I]t's hard to shake the feeling that this commercialized mass appeal has helped further dampen Pride Month's fiery political roots, and helped obfuscate the less-pleasant, less-talked-about issues that matter for many people in the LGBTQ community — and will continue to matter long after the rainbow T-shirts, socks, water bottles, and cute retail disappear from store windows.



Examples



Companies during Pride month pic.twitter.com/acI1jCWK1S — Ross Sayers (@Sayers33) June 1, 2021

Jon-Michael Poff

1. Irish Uncle Matt LeBlanc

The meme

When the "Friends: Reunion Special" premiered last week, Matt LeBlanc made a splash among Irish viewers who jokingly thought his folded arms and striped shirt on the show epitomized the middle-aged Irish uncle trope.

Netizens began adding witty captions to screenshots of the "Friends" star, some with Irish-isms sprinkled in.



Examples



I enjoyed Matt Le Blanc's "Da' sitting on the couch during a quick stop at your grans" performance pic.twitter.com/29v2NjKnm0 — Richie Morgan (@WretchedMorgan) May 28, 2021

And cmere to me what sort of jobs would you be getting with that arts degree? You wouldn't go into teaching no? pic.twitter.com/OSMwFKlqfK — ❀ Faye ❀ (@beyonfaye) May 29, 2021

Matt LeBlanc sits like my da whenever he's forced to go to my auntie's gaff pic.twitter.com/rm4aXlUYPt — Not the RTÉ News (@notthertenews) May 28, 2021

Matt LeBlanc is 5 seconds away from slapping his knees and going "well we ought to make a move who's ready to rock and roll" pic.twitter.com/WmAgtjjugX — Saz (@sarahlostctrl) May 30, 2021

"Pansexual is it? I'll hide the good skillet so – ah I'm only joking" pic.twitter.com/to6isccKFk — Bella (@Bellaknit) May 29, 2021

Never has a childhood of growing up in rural Ireland better prepared me for something more than it's prepared me for this Matt LeBlanc being your uncle meme — spochadóir (@spochadoir) May 29, 2021

The Irish Embassy in the United States bested everyone by inserting LeBlanc into a pub.

When the rain starts to fall… pic.twitter.com/VOsMi10Bvl — Embassy of Ireland USA (@IrelandEmbUSA) May 29, 2021

James Crugnale

