Millennials Listening To Olivia Rodrigo, And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked
Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream and instead just bounce around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit.
Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked. This week, we've got millennials listening to Olivia Rodrigo, "the scene/the camera man" and Brooks Koepka rolling his eyes at Bryson DeChambeau.
3. Brooks Koepka Rolling His Eyes At Bryson DeChambeau
The meme
In a leaked PGA interview outtake that went viral this week, pro golfer Brooks Koepka appeared visibly annoyed by the presence of arch rival Bryson DeChambeau. In the clip, Koepka rolls his eyes and curses in disgust as DeChambeau and his caddie walk by.
Koepka's moment of disdain quickly became a meme, with netizens adding their own witty captions.
Examples
Tom Brady even joined in on the action, poking fun at DeChambeau and Aaron Rodgers, who he's facing off against with Phil Mickelson in an upcoming golf match.
For his part, DeChambeau enjoyed the attention, joking that he was living rent-free inside Koepka's head.
James Crugnale
2. The Scene/The Camera Man
The meme
Ever watch an emotional scene from a movie or a TV show and just get completely destroyed inside? Of course you have. But have you ever imagined the camera person filming those moments trying their hardest not to break down too? From the iconic "I love you" moment between Jim and Pam on "The Office" to the opening sequence of "Up," here are some of the most emotional moments in popular culture that are perfectly captured by this "The Scene/The Camera Man" meme.
Examples
BJ Pang-Chieh Ho
1. TK
The meme
Olivia Rodrigo, the teen singer-actress who stars in the Disney+ series "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" and whose single "Driver's License" rocketed her to widespread fame, released her full-length album "Sour" last Friday. It's a collection of catchy, belty, heart-wrenching songs about young heartbreak and teen angst.
If you haven't listened yet, it must be said: the album is honestly, objectively good. And this is coming from a millennial.
Which, incidentally, is the crux of many of the best jokes about the album. Enjoy a good wholesome meme at this author's — and quite possibly your — expense.
Examples
(This one in particular hurts:)
Molly Bradley
