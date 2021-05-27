Millennials Listening To Olivia Rodrigo, And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked

Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream and instead just bounce around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit.

Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked. This week, we've got millennials listening to Olivia Rodrigo, "the scene/the camera man" and Brooks Koepka rolling his eyes at Bryson DeChambeau.

3. Brooks Koepka Rolling His Eyes At Bryson DeChambeau

The meme

In a leaked PGA interview outtake that went viral this week, pro golfer Brooks Koepka appeared visibly annoyed by the presence of arch rival Bryson DeChambeau. In the clip, Koepka rolls his eyes and curses in disgust as DeChambeau and his caddie walk by.

Koepka's moment of disdain quickly became a meme, with netizens adding their own witty captions.



Examples

When people tell me to get an Only Fans pic.twitter.com/idZc1T55Hs — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) May 25, 2021

My wife's face as I'm trying to explain the Brooks-Bryson beef pic.twitter.com/0CrQRH8Q6s — åwebster84 (@awebster84) May 25, 2021

Tom Brady even joined in on the action, poking fun at DeChambeau and Aaron Rodgers, who he's facing off against with Phil Mickelson in an upcoming golf match.

For his part, DeChambeau enjoyed the attention, joking that he was living rent-free inside Koepka's head.

just posted to Bryson's Instagram story 😂 pic.twitter.com/BaJN9RmIko — Eric Patterson (@EPatGolf) May 26, 2021

@BKoepka It's nice to be living rent free in your head! — Bryson DeChambeau (@b_dechambeau) May 26, 2021

James Crugnale

2. The Scene/The Camera Man

The meme

Ever watch an emotional scene from a movie or a TV show and just get completely destroyed inside? Of course you have. But have you ever imagined the camera person filming those moments trying their hardest not to break down too? From the iconic "I love you" moment between Jim and Pam on "The Office" to the opening sequence of "Up," here are some of the most emotional moments in popular culture that are perfectly captured by this "The Scene/The Camera Man" meme.



Examples

the scene / the camera man pic.twitter.com/fQVYqpXYa6 — La clau (@claaupm00) May 21, 2021

The scene The camera man pic.twitter.com/a9v7u4NU50 — 🎮Gary🎮 (@GareBearDood) May 25, 2021

The scene The camera man + Elisabeth Moss pic.twitter.com/xV5wO5Ovya — mad men pics (@madmenpics) May 21, 2021

teen wolf;

the scene the camera man pic.twitter.com/fL2ZKqG6PJ — tracy (@goIdenobrien) May 21, 2021

the scene the camera man pic.twitter.com/scnGU3HGNF — isabreulla communist clown ☭ (@jotajessie) May 21, 2021

the scene the camera man pic.twitter.com/z13s3a5RpZ — Ziri 🧠 (@sadgirlririh) May 24, 2021

BJ Pang-Chieh Ho

1. TK

The meme

Olivia Rodrigo, the teen singer-actress who stars in the Disney+ series "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" and whose single "Driver's License" rocketed her to widespread fame, released her full-length album "Sour" last Friday. It's a collection of catchy, belty, heart-wrenching songs about young heartbreak and teen angst.

listening to sour by olivia rodrigo and wishing i had a high school romance that ripped my heart out #SOUROlivia pic.twitter.com/w4Zmz5IKAr — kianna (@thisisnotkianna) May 21, 2021

Taylor Swift cried so Olivia Rodrigo could sob — Chelsea Davison (@chelsea_davison) May 21, 2021

POV YOUR LISTENING TO SOUR BY OLIVIA RODRIGO AND IT GOES FROM

GOOD 4 U TO HOPE UR OK pic.twitter.com/xVzYnrvueo — chris ♡ || claims track 6 of lt2 (@Chrisaine28) May 21, 2021

Olivia Rodrigo's therapist listening to sour this morning pic.twitter.com/yCzF7fFhsC — emma c (@earthnerdemma) May 21, 2021

If you haven't listened yet, it must be said: the album is honestly, objectively good. And this is coming from a millennial.

me, an old, listening to olivia rodrigo write and sing her goddamn heart out pic.twitter.com/WScb4fzJLn — Anne T. Donahue (@annetdonahue) May 21, 2021

Which, incidentally, is the crux of many of the best jokes about the album. Enjoy a good wholesome meme at this author's — and quite possibly your — expense.



Examples

millennials before and after listening to olivia rodrigo's album pic.twitter.com/QPF9yXARly — gabe bergado (@gabebergado) May 21, 2021

Millennials listening to Olivia Rodrigo today pic.twitter.com/3FzN5k2Qv8 — Ben Yahr (@benyahr) May 21, 2021

Millennials listening to Olivia Rodrigo pic.twitter.com/hUPcZo5Mv2 — carolyn (@ballerguy) May 21, 2021

millennials listening to Olivia Rodrigo pic.twitter.com/ANANoSP8Z1 — roshan (@roshaniel21) May 22, 2021

Millennials listening to Olivia Rodrigo pic.twitter.com/NxLzx77tJ5 — Panlasang Pinay (@thysz) May 23, 2021

millennials listening to olivia rodrigo pic.twitter.com/UmbbqaWmVT — José Alonso Muñoz (@JoseAlonsoMunoz) May 21, 2021

millennials listening to olivia rodrigo 😭😭 you didn't get your license last week u got it in the 2000s 😭😭 — (hotter) andoy 💛 (@bernahornet) May 22, 2021

(This one in particular hurts:)

millennials listening to olivia rodrigo like pic.twitter.com/EzPPpfSINV — KYLE RAYMOND FITZPATRICK (@1234KYLE5678) May 24, 2021

Molly Bradley

