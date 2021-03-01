We Are All Coping With The Fact That It's March Again With Some Very Good Memes
Folks, it is once again the month of March in the year of our virus 2021. But did we ever truly leave March 2020? Though the calendar says yes, experts and laymen alike say no. Emotionally, the past year has simply been one long March, and we have the tweets to prove it. (Unsurprisingly, somehow, images of Nic Cage make up the vast majority of them.)
Anyway, hope you're all coping all right out there. The end is, like, maybe kind of near, ish?