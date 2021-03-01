👋 Welcome to Digg

THE MARCH OF OUR DISCONTENT

Updated:

Folks, it is once again the month of March in the year of our virus 2021. But did we ever truly leave March 2020? Though the calendar says yes, experts and laymen alike say no. Emotionally, the past year has simply been one long March, and we have the tweets to prove it. (Unsurprisingly, somehow, images of Nic Cage make up the vast majority of them.)

Anyway, hope you're all coping all right out there. The end is, like, maybe kind of near, ish?

Molly Bradley
Molly Bradley is an editor at Digg.
Adwait Patil
Adwait Patil is an editor at Digg.

