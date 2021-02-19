378
THE MOST LIKELY TIMELINE

Submitted by Jon-Michael Poff
Daily life should get better soon, then maybe a little worse, then almost surely much better.

The Lede

Though the next three months remain a mystery, the summer could be somewhat normal. Improvements could continue into fall and winter, although there is also the chance of a modest relapse — but after that, almost certainly a return to life as we knew it.

Key Details

  • For most, the next three months will look a lot like the preceding 12; virus variants loom, but vaccines nevertheless make serious illness less likely.
  • Summer '21 could resemble summer '19, including indoor dining and domestic travel.
  • The following colder months will likely see cases rise due to the virus's seasonality, and a new variant could make the situation worse. Come spring and summer '22, though, life should be back to normal, with a seasonal form of the virus less likely to kill people.

