THE MOST LIKELY TIMELINE
The Next Four Seasons Of Pandemic Life
Daily life should get better soon, then maybe a little worse, then almost surely much better.
The LedeThough the next three months remain a mystery, the summer could be somewhat normal. Improvements could continue into fall and winter, although there is also the chance of a modest relapse — but after that, almost certainly a return to life as we knew it.
Key Details
- For most, the next three months will look a lot like the preceding 12; virus variants loom, but vaccines nevertheless make serious illness less likely.
- Summer '21 could resemble summer '19, including indoor dining and domestic travel.
- The following colder months will likely see cases rise due to the virus's seasonality, and a new variant could make the situation worse. Come spring and summer '22, though, life should be back to normal, with a seasonal form of the virus less likely to kill people.
