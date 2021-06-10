Lorde's New Album Cover Teaser, Paul Vs. Mayweather Fight And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked

Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream and instead just bounce around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit.

Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked. This week, we've got "normal pills," reactions to the internet outage, Paul vs. Mayweather fight memes, and Lorde's new album teaser.

4. 'Normal Pills'

The meme

Dream, the celebrated YouTuber and avid Minecraft player, recently branched into music and released an animated music video.

The autobiographical video, depicting Dream wearing a mask to hide his true inner feelings, features a scene of his animated persona throwing away "normal pills" — based on the time he decided to toss his ADHD medication.

Fans were divided about the video, with some questioning the wisdom of throwing away drugs prescribed by a doctor for mental health.

Hey dream what's the message behind throwing out the "normal pills" and basically implying that if you have a mental illness do not seek medical help because it's "bad"?



Really weird message to say fuck medication for any form of mental illness basically pic.twitter.com/6hFVB4Nolm — nick (@24framesofnick) June 9, 2021

Others decided to have some fun with it and clown on Dream's use of "normal pills" — which spawned numerous jokes and photo captions.



Examples



babe are you ok??? you haven't been taking your normal pills pic.twitter.com/F2iOtnTPRI — elle (@KrashHash) June 9, 2021

Imagine going to the doctor and they give you fucking normal pills pic.twitter.com/l8swIZQdf0 — Toast 🍞 (@relaxedsumwhat) June 9, 2021

*forgets to take his normal pills once* pic.twitter.com/nKU7txyigz — YouTube Kids (but gay now) (@RealYouTubeKids) June 9, 2021

taking a dose of my Normal Pills pic.twitter.com/3jpLtH0LXi — ️stickfab (@stckfb) June 9, 2021

James Crugnale

3. Internet Outage Reactions

The meme

This Tuesday morning, many major websites experienced an outage that lasted for around an hour. Websites that were hit included The New York Times, the Guardian, Twitch, Reddit and even the UK government's webpage. While the problem was identified at the cloud service Fastly and quickly fixed, internet users were swift to react to this unexpected turn of events.



Examples



Regular internet users heading to Twitter while half the internet is down pic.twitter.com/MGZoRYmRXl — James Felton (@JimMFelton) June 8, 2021

Internet is down. huge web outage going on right now.



Reddit is Down

Twitch is Down

Amazon is Down.

and many others.



It's TIME TO PANIC

pic.twitter.com/Aro2pZwWZK — SVM (@ShivamChatak) June 8, 2021

Me on my first day at #Fastly: What does this button do?



The internet: pic.twitter.com/IYYEbDEC0n — Mark the Blogger (He/him) (@MarktheBlogger1) June 8, 2021

Do you know what never gets Error 503 Service Unavailable messages? That's right, BOOKS. https://t.co/Sid1QSBmJ5 — Bloomsbury UK (@BloomsburyBooks) June 8, 2021

Amidst all the outages, Twitter was one of the platforms that emerged unscathed, and people wryly commented on the situation:

The whole internet going down except Twitter is like cockroaches being the sole survivors of a nuclear explosion — Jack Sommers (@jack_sommers) June 8, 2021

With the internet down people flock to twitter for their news, which is the equivalent of looking in the fridge for food and not finding any so having to search the bin instead. — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) June 8, 2021

BJ Pang-Chieh Ho

2. Paul Vs. Mayweather Fight

The meme

In things you'd least expect on a 2021 Bingo Card, internet brat Logan Paul faced off in a boxing match against veteran Floyd Mayweather Jr. The fight was unusually boring and many fans and critics speculated about whether Mayweather took this fight seriously at all, as it went on for eight rounds. What's certain is that both entertainers got paid handsomely and the Internet got its memes off.



Examples



My computer after opening one (1) product from the Adobe Creative Suite pic.twitter.com/Vtwsxvwgv9 — Liz H. 😇 (@LizHagelthorn) June 7, 2021

Logan Paul after trying to land one (1) single punch on Floyd Mayweather pic.twitter.com/O6fndoRlD1 — Whistle (@WhistleSports) June 7, 2021

Floyd Mayweather after he played tag with Logan Paul for 8 rounds #MayweatherPaul pic.twitter.com/OHXDhvsFdh — LeBron James ➐ (@uKingJames) June 7, 2021

Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul after hugging for 30 minutes straight pic.twitter.com/7EMEVDwHqw — YouTube Kids (but gay now) (@RealYouTubeKids) June 7, 2021

What Mayweather told Logan Paul after the fight pic.twitter.com/Hj46LoT2pV — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) June 7, 2021

Adwait Patil

1. Lorde's New Album Teaser

The meme

It's been four years since Lorde released her last album, "Melodrama," and her fans have finally given up hope.

Just kidding. It seems like every day, at least a handful of fans are lamenting the lack of new Lorde in their lives and looking out for the next drop. And now, at last, Lordies (are we calling ourselves that? I just made that up but I like it, let's do it, pass it on) have been blessed: on Monday, the singer's website was updated with album cover art with the words "Solar Power" and the message "Arriving in 2021... Patience is a virtue."

Depression? CANCELLED.

Pandemic? NEVER HEARD OF HER.

Personality? HOT GIRL SOLAR POWER COOCHIE SUMMER.



— Lorde Stans right now. pic.twitter.com/NLBIn1FBm8 — SOLAR POWER COOCHIE🌞 (@joannini818) June 8, 2021

Lorde leaving Adele's cave after years of inactivity pic.twitter.com/BDdYq2aeSX — gabriello🐍 (@taylorxadele) June 8, 2021

Gays after Lorde post the artwork for solar power: pic.twitter.com/YKjoA5KamV — Benedickt || STREAM evermore (@LoverWillow13) June 8, 2021

Everyone concluded that this means we can expect a new album this year, which is very exciting, and people have been tweeting excitedly about that. But people have also been gently clowning on the album cover image, in which Lorde appears to be bounding over the camera in a sort of bodysuit (?), in what is actually a very tasteful shot — you really don't see anything other than her bare legs — but by all measures feels very explicit.

So enjoy the jokes, but please, please, please: do not attempt to recreate this shot. Nobody wants to see that.



Examples



remember the sun from teletubbies? turns out it was lorde pic.twitter.com/AiftDf0jsC — gabe bergado (@gabebergado) June 8, 2021

wishing I had put my cheeks on my book cover like Lorde — JP (@jpbrammer) June 8, 2021

told lorde my idea to make my album cover my gooch and asshole at a hotel bar 6 months ago and im kicking myself for it now — ◍ ◯ Garrett (@smilingnodding) June 8, 2021

me obsessing over lorde's ass so true pic.twitter.com/8Ymts4ITB7 — reputation (@repIyrics) June 8, 2021

Can't believe I've just seen Lorde at Buchanan bus station pic.twitter.com/r0KKfllb6t — Katy Johnston (@katyjjo) June 8, 2021

Lorde on the cover of solar power pic.twitter.com/eJSZdNnS5h — fire walk with lisa ♡☭ (@firthism) June 8, 2021

Lorde coming in with the new testament pic.twitter.com/gZlN7exD98 — Ry | LORDE IS COMING (@rinasivy) June 8, 2021

Molly Bradley

