Lorde's New Album Cover Teaser, Paul Vs. Mayweather Fight And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked
Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream and instead just bounce around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit.
Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked. This week, we've got "normal pills," reactions to the internet outage, Paul vs. Mayweather fight memes, and Lorde's new album teaser.
4. 'Normal Pills'
The meme
Dream, the celebrated YouTuber and avid Minecraft player, recently branched into music and released an animated music video.
The autobiographical video, depicting Dream wearing a mask to hide his true inner feelings, features a scene of his animated persona throwing away "normal pills" — based on the time he decided to toss his ADHD medication.
Fans were divided about the video, with some questioning the wisdom of throwing away drugs prescribed by a doctor for mental health.
Others decided to have some fun with it and clown on Dream's use of "normal pills" — which spawned numerous jokes and photo captions.
Examples
3. Internet Outage Reactions
The meme
This Tuesday morning, many major websites experienced an outage that lasted for around an hour. Websites that were hit included The New York Times, the Guardian, Twitch, Reddit and even the UK government's webpage. While the problem was identified at the cloud service Fastly and quickly fixed, internet users were swift to react to this unexpected turn of events.
Examples
Amidst all the outages, Twitter was one of the platforms that emerged unscathed, and people wryly commented on the situation:
2. Paul Vs. Mayweather Fight
The meme
In things you'd least expect on a 2021 Bingo Card, internet brat Logan Paul faced off in a boxing match against veteran Floyd Mayweather Jr. The fight was unusually boring and many fans and critics speculated about whether Mayweather took this fight seriously at all, as it went on for eight rounds. What's certain is that both entertainers got paid handsomely and the Internet got its memes off.
Examples
1. Lorde's New Album Teaser
The meme
It's been four years since Lorde released her last album, "Melodrama," and her fans have finally given up hope.
Just kidding. It seems like every day, at least a handful of fans are lamenting the lack of new Lorde in their lives and looking out for the next drop. And now, at last, Lordies (are we calling ourselves that? I just made that up but I like it, let's do it, pass it on) have been blessed: on Monday, the singer's website was updated with album cover art with the words "Solar Power" and the message "Arriving in 2021... Patience is a virtue."
Everyone concluded that this means we can expect a new album this year, which is very exciting, and people have been tweeting excitedly about that. But people have also been gently clowning on the album cover image, in which Lorde appears to be bounding over the camera in a sort of bodysuit (?), in what is actually a very tasteful shot — you really don't see anything other than her bare legs — but by all measures feels very explicit.
So enjoy the jokes, but please, please, please: do not attempt to recreate this shot. Nobody wants to see that.
Examples
