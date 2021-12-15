A Cat Named Jorts Is Breaking The Internet After A Redditor Said They Were Accused Of 'Perpetuating Ethnic Stereotypes' About Orange Cats

A viral post from the subreddit r/AmITheAsshole had one Redditor questioning whether they "perpetuated ethnic stereotypes" by joking that orange cats were dumb.

In the post, Redditor u/throwawayorangecat explained that their worksite has two cats, a female tortoiseshell named Jean and a male orange cat named Jorts.

Jorts is not the sharpest tool in the shed and is often getting stuck outside of rooms.

The original poster tried putting down a door stop to help Jorts, but Pam (his coworker, whose real name was changed in the thread) said that they were "depriving Jorts of the chance to learn." Pam also continuously tries to get the rest of the staff to do daily team tasks surrounding special learning activities for Jorts.

The final straw came after the OP installed a "cat cutout thing in the door" and made the off-handed remark that "you can't expect Jan's tortoiseshell smarts from orange cat Jorts." The quip caused Pam to cry and go home early.

She sent a companywide email that said that the poster was "perpetuating ethnic stereotypes by saying orange cats are dumb," and demended they take a racial sensitivity training course.

In the subsequent update, the poster met with HR about the incident. HR said they were "concerned about Pam's comparing ethnic stereotypes with giving a cat a doorstop," and that she had overstepped her bounds by assigning "other staff Jorts-related tutoring."

The OP agreed to "apologize to Jorts about some things that were insensitive or disrespectful."

He also will change a "staff photo" of a sweet potato representing Jorts to the actual cat.

But the coup de grâce of the Redditor's update was the revelation that Pam had been "putting margarine on Jorts in an attempt to teach him to groom himself better."

HR advised Pam not to "apply margarine to any of her coworkers."

The thread found its way onto Twitter and soon became a trending topic as the saga of Jorts the cat captured the imagination of the internet.

"Jorts" is absolutely the first time I've seen a trending topic on twitter, explored it, and then not walked away completely disgusted with everything that exists. Bless his unbuttered paws. — Nic Healey 🎙️🥃 (@dr_nic) December 15, 2021

here's Jean and Jorts pic.twitter.com/EzthwbezaT — Helena Fitzgerald (@helfitzgerald) December 15, 2021

I am still thinking about Jorts. pic.twitter.com/DJLMg2CuAg — Lizzy Dent 🔮 (@DentLizzy) December 15, 2021

I think we all agree @time made a huge mistake today. I demand some recognition for Jorts. pic.twitter.com/XCX0RJbcZo — no dead weight (@no_dead_weight) December 15, 2021

Fox News: if you force people to get vaccinated they will quit and your business will collapse!!!!1!



Reality: people will fold and get vaccinated as soon as they're forbidden to go into the building with Jorts the cat pic.twitter.com/4zhuu0OAVS — Pavel A. Samsonov (@PavelASamsonov) December 15, 2021

I would die for Jorts. Also, every ginger boy I've ever had has been dumb as a box of cheese, unable to groom themselves and the snuggliest bits of miracles to ever exist. Don't butter them. https://t.co/9fGCUvZBxt — Jenny Lawson (@TheBloggess) December 15, 2021

I was trying to figure out what the Jorts saga reminded me of and I realized it was the time when my brother Colin was in seventh grade and his teacher forced him to formally apologize to a bird — this is a Jorts the Cat stan account (@clairewillett) December 15, 2021

this is, hands down, the best thing that has ever been on the internet. this, my friends, is the internet that was originally promised, that I dreamt about, back in the 90s. https://t.co/AOZPIwuEpK — Karen VanHouten (@designinginward) December 14, 2021

The response was so overwhelming that the Redditor set up a Twitter fan account and joked that Jorts didn't need to be buttered.

I don't need to be buttered, Pam — Jorts (and Jean) (@JortsTheCat) December 15, 2021

update: Jean says all workers need a union pic.twitter.com/Z54ZA23S6i — Jorts (and Jean) (@JortsTheCat) December 15, 2021

[Read the original Reddit thread of Jorts the cat here.]