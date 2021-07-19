Here's The Logic Behind How Interstate Highways Are Numbered
While it might seem random at first sight, there is a system behind the number of the US highway interstate system.
[Via TikTok]
While it might seem random at first sight, there is a system behind the number of the US highway interstate system.
[Via TikTok]
Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.
While TikTok's #PickMeGirlTrend may have started as an attempt to call out harmful pick-me behavior, the trend has devolved into mainly female TikTok users accusing other women who participate in anything that might attract male attention as pick-mes.
What happens when you do your job a little too well.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
While it might seem random at first sight, there is a system behind the number of the US highway interstate system.
Jon Landau, the Boss's longtime close collaborator in matters musical and financial, offers a definitive answer about what Mary's dress is doing in "Thunder Road."
While almost any problem is fixable and an inspection will catch many major issues that could be hiding beneath the surface, there are signs of a well-maintained home that will be visible to the untrained eye.
International Space Station (ISS) Commander Col Chris Hadfield relays in compelling detail what it feels like to be on a space shuttle launch.
"At 29? I was out every weekend, drinking and smoking."
Women eat, breathe and weigh less than men, which, in context of months-long space flight, could be a real game-changer. Plus, they bring soft skills that might make the trip a lot more pleasant.
It's almost like a choreographed ballet of errors.
In his new book "This Is Your Mind on Plants," Pollan compares the social and physical effects of plants both legal (caffeine) and not (mescaline, opium).
Backed by the digital fortunes of Silicon Valley, biotech companies are brazenly setting out to "cure" aging. (From 2017)
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Matt Gaetz's facial expression immediately changes when he realizes the "supporter" is not who he seems to be.
I really do think the devil is in his "details."
Lucas is definitely taking home the best shot trophy in this 3v3 street ball tournament.
It's not all #vanlife dreams and road trips with this classic camper van, but it's fun for the right driver.
We review the key takeaways from the first three Disney+ Marvel series — "WandaVision," "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" and "Loki" — to see what the series tell us about the movies and TV shows to come, and the major characters who will shape Phase 4.
Much has been said about the Tesla Model S Plaid Model and how it can accelerate from 0 to 60 miles per hour in a little under two seconds. But does the claim actually hold up when you road test it?
Adopting used to be a good thing that good people could do. These days, you're probably not good enough.
And elite universities deserve a huge share of the blame.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
When life gives you obstacle courses, make slide rides.
The "Dimension of Miracles" author paved the way for Philip K. Dick and Harlan Ellison.
Shine will keep your toilet squeaky clean without having to break out the brush. Even better, you can save 28% on a single cleaner.
Not only are these Trailheads from Lems Shoes built for comfort on long hiking trips, they're low-profile and attractive enough to wear out on the town.
In spite of the heat, we're trying to spend as much time outside with our friends as possible. Spikeball is the perfect way to keep everyone entertained.
It's awkward enough going on a blind date. What happens if you have three grandmothers whispering in your ear and coaching you on what to do or say.
In honor of the show's 25th anniversary, "The Daily Show" co-creator Lizz Winstead opens up about how they changed TV
news" forever.
Therapy apps are booming, but mental health experts have vetted precious few.
A theory that the beds at the Olympics, which are made out of cardboard, were built to prevent intimacy between athletes was debunked quickly by gymnast Rhys Mcclenaghan.
A roundup of the most interesting questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
Katie Hopkins said she had been trying to surprise quarantine officials by sprinting to the door when she heard a knock, opening it "naked with no face mask."
Fans at the British Grand Prix caught the moment Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton crashed, on lap one at Copse Corner, on camera.
Ken Carbone, Ayse Birsel and Allan Chochinov discuss how bad design can prompt creative breakthroughs — and what even constitutes "bad design" in the first place.
Anthropology and evolutionary biology help demystify the groove.
Coffee connoisseur James Hoffmann goes in depth about the history of Espresso drinks and what you can do with them.
"Pig" star Nicolas Cage on how his tortured relationship with Hollywood celebrity inspired one of his greatest performances.
For $10, you can claim a royal title for yourself or your friends. But most of the time, they're not what they seem.
Late night talk shows used to be a cherished part of American culture. Why aren't they so beloved anymore?
In an hours-long interview with Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker from his Mar-a-Lago throne, the former president repeated his election lies, bashed Mitch McConnell ("he's a stupid person"), and teased a triumphant comeback.
Everybody needs some extra power. Right now, Amazon is discounting wall adapters, Qi wireless chargers, Lightning cables, battery backups and more from on of the top-selling charging brands.
She's a natural at this.
With vaccination rates still not at the threshold needed to stop the spread of COVID-19, most Americans who are unprotected will likely contract the rapidly spreading Delta variant, one expert said.
A previously unreleased 2010 Prince record arrives this month. His collaborators look back on the sessions and offer a glimpse into the icon's private world.
Ramon Sosa, a successful businessman from Texas, found himself in a weird position — he had to fake his death to help uncover the truth about his relationship.
The twisted story of Harrison Post, a gay man put under guardianship in the 1930s.
It is a sick, sad secret I don't want to give up.
Jeff Ostroff explains how a poorly constructed pool deck could shed some light on the Surfside condo collapse.