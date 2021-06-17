Here at Digg, we make it our mission to curate the most interesting and well-reported stories and the most engaging videos for you, our readers. A side effect of this task is that, along the way, we have become what they call extremely online. And when you're extremely online, you inevitably find yourself on Twitter.

We are seeing the effects of reintegrating into IRL society this week, and while some of us are out there being icons, others are wreaking havoc. Perhaps it's best to just go home and get safely back behind a screen.

This has to be illegal:

Yall... this DJ just played the entire "Monster" song but skipped Nicki verse.... The best fucking part of the song.... I'm in the bathroom calling the fire department... everybody got to go — Prince Piérre (@PrinceCharmingP) June 13, 2021

2. The hero we need AND deserve:

the most powerful "devastating news for my haters" energy I've ever seen pic.twitter.com/2wvMwaya4M — Amy (@amyis_trying) June 14, 2021

3. Give him his money back:

That's the last time I buy AirPods from the farmers market 😒 pic.twitter.com/ryTj8G6EL0 — Matt👽 (@Chxmbs) June 10, 2021

4. Extremely good question:

How does the Advil know which body part to go to — olivia (@livstadler) June 15, 2021

5. Another great question:

Do caterpillars know they're going to turn in to butterflies or do they just wake up one day like wtf I am stunning — holly✨ (@hollyshortall) June 15, 2021

6. Beautiful:

To the groom & bride, I'm sorry i interrupted your wedding night for this picture I was drunk❤️ pic.twitter.com/91qSlQ1qDo — Kelv (@1Kelvv) June 14, 2021

7. Horrifying:

The best thing about virtual conferences is that you can run out of time to cut your hair and still be on time for your panel pic.twitter.com/FYYRxIyTkN — thomas, the grad school app coach (@td_ny) June 15, 2021

8. Quarantine has really released all of our inner demons out into the world:

when I leave the Zoom and my smile disappears I do feel like a serial killer — JP (@jpbrammer) June 10, 2021

9. Yes, we're all going to die someday, but at least we'll be unreachable:

I hope this email doesn't find you. I hope you've escaped, that you're free. — ¢har🌈 (@shesatornado) June 10, 2021

10. Then again…

Me: *closes twitter*

My brain: so what now?

Me: *opens twitter* — HÃMÕR (@moh__mi) June 10, 2021

