The Meaning Of Life, Songs About Sickass Lobsters Who Rule, And More Of The Week's Funniest Tweets
Here at Digg, we make it our mission to curate the most interesting and well-reported stories and the most engaging videos for you, our readers. A side effect of this task is that, along the way, we have become what they call extremely online. And when you're extremely online, you inevitably find yourself on Twitter.
If there's any commonality among this week's best tweets, it's getting owned: by your parents, by your childhood best friends, by companies' emails you never signed up for but can't be bothered to unsubscribe from, you name it. They say you are what you own (or, the musical "Rent" says that, anyway) but Twitter makes a convincing case that, actually, you are what you get owned for. Enjoy the schadenfreude.
- If this isn't the most relatable thing I've read all week:
2. Same but for relatable images:
3. So true:
4. Great question:
5. Here we begin a series of people being brutally owned. First up:
6. A beautiful self-own:
7. BMW spectacularly owned in their own Twitter poll:
8. Finally, the classic: getting owned by your parents.
9. Speaking of parents:
10. In case you hadn't realized this yet:
And here are a couple of bonus tweets, to follow up on both recent and very old, but still relevant, events:
