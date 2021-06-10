Here at Digg, we make it our mission to curate the most interesting and well-reported stories and the most engaging videos for you, our readers. A side effect of this task is that, along the way, we have become what they call extremely online. And when you're extremely online, you inevitably find yourself on Twitter.

If there's any commonality among this week's best tweets, it's getting owned: by your parents, by your childhood best friends, by companies' emails you never signed up for but can't be bothered to unsubscribe from, you name it. They say you are what you own (or, the musical "Rent" says that, anyway) but Twitter makes a convincing case that, actually, you are what you get owned for. Enjoy the schadenfreude.

If this isn't the most relatable thing I've read all week:

hmm should I spend 2 seconds clicking unsubscribe or 1 second deleting an email from this company every single day for the rest of my life — Ben Rosen (@ben_rosen) June 6, 2021

2. Same but for relatable images:

eating the salt in a pretzel bag pic.twitter.com/cqbYshqDSa — yeah (shiesty season) (@ryantheguyan) June 5, 2021

3. So true:

academia should consider changing "et al." to "& besties" — PUEBI Bridgers (@Dongoevsky) June 7, 2021

4. Great question:

why are there a million songs about some jerk breaking your heart but only one song about a sickass lobster who rules — rax 'preorder TACKY 💋' king (@RaxKingIsDead) June 9, 2021

5. Here we begin a series of people being brutally owned. First up:

most devastating own i've ever endured is when my childhood best friend and i had a falling out a few years back and he found out i was still using his hbo login so he changed the parental controls and tweeted "have fun watching sesame street bitch" — wrecks (@oldredtree) June 3, 2021

6. A beautiful self-own:

asked the bartender if they had fernet and he said "no but we have something else that sucks." it was Malort and I loved it. — samm severin (@waitressboner) June 8, 2021

7. BMW spectacularly owned in their own Twitter poll:

Twitter is often terrible. Sometimes it is awesome. pic.twitter.com/v7DAAGTcDe — vanshnookenraggen (@vanshnook) June 7, 2021

8. Finally, the classic: getting owned by your parents.

told my dad i got a new job and this is his response? 🥰 pic.twitter.com/8rROnxI3wH — neha (@ughneha) June 7, 2021

9. Speaking of parents:

science teacher: now does anyone know why the water and oil separated



me: [remembering what my parents told me] is it because of me — seán 🐸 (@seanfrom0nline) June 8, 2021

10. In case you hadn't realized this yet:

took me 23 years to realize that the meaning of life is to just walk aroudn — cam (@harleybaghdad) June 6, 2021

And here are a couple of bonus tweets, to follow up on both recent and very old, but still relevant, events:

Yes excuse me! I'm looking for that lady that pushed my kid off that wall!! pic.twitter.com/tXi9WVZ95Y — L͟o͟r͟d͟ F͟e͟r͟r͟e͟l͟l͟ (@Sirferrell1) June 6, 2021

OMG SHE DID THE THING 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/FT3jIvQ7Vt — deja wintour ❀ (@P0SITIONZ) June 9, 2021

