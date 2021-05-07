Over 440 people have been charged for participating in the January 6 riot at the US Capitol, with the largest number of arrests coming from Texas (40), Pennsylvania (40) and Florida (39). But which state has the highest number of Capitol insurrection-related arrests per capita?

Using 2020 census data and information on the Capitol arrests from USA Today, Reddit user jinkinson made this map that shows the number of Capitol rioters arrested per million people in each state.

From the map, you can see that Montana has had the most Capitol riot arrests per million people. With a population of just over a million people and five total arrests, Montana stands out with a ratio of 4.607 arrests per million residents, the highest in the country. Following Montana is Pennsylvania, which has a ratio of 3.07 arrests per million residents.

Some states, on the other hand, have had no residents charged so far. Mississippi, North and South Dakota, Rhode Island, Vermont and Wyoming currently don't have any arrests, though the FBI's investigation into the Capitol insurrection is still ongoing.

It's worth noting the importance of the scale in determining the states' color in the map. For example, had the map creator used the darkest red to indicate 10 arrests per million residents of a given state instead of 4.607 as it is on the map, Montana would appear much less of an outlier and many of the states would bear similar colors.



[Via Reddit]