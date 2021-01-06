Police placed the Capitol building on lockdown on Wednesday and multiple congressional buildings were evacuated amid rising agitations by pro-Trump supporters. Members of Congress went into hiding as the joint session of Congress assembled to count Electoral College votes was interrupted by an insurrectionist mob.

Whoa: Trump supporters going at it with the police on the steps of the Capitol as Congress counts the Electoral College ballots inside pic.twitter.com/LiQhaa5KkQ — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) January 6, 2021

Hundreds of Trump supporters have stormed the barricades at the back of the Capitol and are marching toward the building. pic.twitter.com/68nB7QyiP9 — Rebecca Tan (@rebtanhs) January 6, 2021

Trump supporters breached the Capitol around 2:15 PM as police tried unsuccessfully to de-escalate the situation.

BREAKING: Clashes reported inside the U.S. Capitol building pic.twitter.com/2twyZAD6wJ — BNO News (@BNONews) January 6, 2021

The Confederate battle flag has reached the United States Capitol building, something that did not happen during the Civil War. https://t.co/8knlrEzCzQ — Joseph M. Adelman (@jmadelman) January 6, 2021

Per HuffPost reporter Matt Fuller, the mobs at the doors shot inside the chamber of the Capitol building, and security drew guns. People in the chamber tried to talk the insurrectionists down.

Video from the chamber. pic.twitter.com/UKF7MScHKN — Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) January 6, 2021

The insurrectionists then made it into the chamber, searching for Senators.

They're in the chamber. One is up on the dais yelling "Trump won that election!" This is insane pic.twitter.com/p6CXhBDSFT — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) January 6, 2021

Several people got on to a scaffolding outside Senate, took it to second floor, which looked like the area where McConnell's office is located, and started banging on windows pic.twitter.com/IIZ21nkzFT — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) January 6, 2021

A woman is reported to being in critical condition after being shot on Capitol grounds:

A woman is in critical condition after being shot in the chest on the Capitol grounds, per @NoahGrayCNN. No other details were provided. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) January 6, 2021

There is graphic video circulating of what appears to be a female Trump supporter who appears to have been badly shot inside the Capitol during the police response. We are working on verifying it. — Evan Hill (@evanchill) January 6, 2021

The National Guard has been deployed.

BREAKING: The entire D.C. National Guard will be activated today, putting about 1,100 guardsmen on duty tonight, defense official tells me. Comes after breach of Capitol by pro-Trump protesters. — Dan Lamothe (@DanLamothe) January 6, 2021

And a city-wide curfew has been imposed that will begin at 6 PM.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has ordered a citywide curfew as Trump supporters clash with police and breach the Capitol.



The curfew begins at 6 p.m. Wednesday and lasts until 6 a.m. Thursday. https://t.co/xRLqo1nhHC — NPR (@NPR) January 6, 2021

Trump tweeted at 3:13 PM, urging people to be peaceful:

I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order - respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021

According to New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, Trump's refusal to issue a stronger statement stems from his resentment of Pence.

Per people close to the White House, several official and unofficial aides are trying – without success – to get the president to issue a stronger statement. He simply won't do it. He's been furious at Pence for refusing to do something he doesn't have power to do and that's that — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) January 6, 2021

Outside of Washington DC, mobs have also breached the Kansas statehouse.

For a clearer breakdown into how a Trump rally devolved into the storming of the Capitol, here's an explainer from Vox.

