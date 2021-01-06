US Capitol Under Siege As Mob Storms Chamber With Guns. Here's What You Need To Know
Police placed the Capitol building on lockdown on Wednesday and multiple congressional buildings were evacuated amid rising agitations by pro-Trump supporters. Members of Congress went into hiding as the joint session of Congress assembled to count Electoral College votes was interrupted by an insurrectionist mob.
Trump supporters breached the Capitol around 2:15 PM as police tried unsuccessfully to de-escalate the situation.
Per HuffPost reporter Matt Fuller, the mobs at the doors shot inside the chamber of the Capitol building, and security drew guns. People in the chamber tried to talk the insurrectionists down.
The insurrectionists then made it into the chamber, searching for Senators.
A woman is reported to being in critical condition after being shot on Capitol grounds:
The National Guard has been deployed.
And a city-wide curfew has been imposed that will begin at 6 PM.
Trump tweeted at 3:13 PM, urging people to be peaceful:
According to New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, Trump's refusal to issue a stronger statement stems from his resentment of Pence.
Outside of Washington DC, mobs have also breached the Kansas statehouse.
For a clearer breakdown into how a Trump rally devolved into the storming of the Capitol, here's an explainer from Vox.
This is a developing blog.