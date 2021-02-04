Birds Named By People Who Hate Birds, Getting Owned By My Kid, And More Of The Week's Best Tweets

Here at Digg, we make it our mission to curate the most interesting and well-reported stories and the most engaging videos for you, our readers. A side effect of this task is that, along the way, we have become what they call extremely online. And when you're extremely online, you inevitably find yourself on Twitter.

This week, as we close in on one year since the coronavirus was declared a global pandemic, we're watching the vaccine roll out painfully slowly and experiencing the crushing pain of isolation and ennui. Fun!

When your government has a very normal and very cool taxation system that penalizes you for not understanding very complicated tax code:

Just did my own taxes . I should be in jail by Friday. — THEMESS (@cityyyy___) February 1, 2021

2. I'm a Moderna, because I'm a modern woman:

I can't tell if I'm a Moderna, a Pfizer, an AstraZeneca, or a Miranda — Ginny Hogan_ (@ginnyhogan_) February 2, 2021

3. Can someone get a status update on Sufjan?

republicans just said the quiet part loud pic.twitter.com/PLgIlLCyIm — Ben Rosen (@ben_rosen) February 3, 2021

4. This whole thread is truly incredible; you will learn of bird names you never knew existed, and you will have a lot of questions about them. Here are just a few examples of birds with hateful names:

My favourite species of birds are the ones named by people who clearly hate birds. (thread) pic.twitter.com/81Ztls7B2O — Stu Royall (@stu_bot3000) February 3, 2021

Why even go into this line of work? pic.twitter.com/aaJ2GibmXo — Stu Royall (@stu_bot3000) February 3, 2021

Did I make this one up? You're not sure are you? pic.twitter.com/kExBrdEWXC — Stu Royall (@stu_bot3000) February 3, 2021

5. Kids: they're cooler than you.

my daughter was wearing a flannel hoodie so I said "hey, the 90's called" and she replied "yeah cause they couldn't text" and godDAMMIT I'm getting really tired of my kids owning me — Grant Tanaka (@GrantTanaka) January 29, 2021

6. Eeby deeby:

eeby deeby pic.twitter.com/TsRt168myL — back pain milf (@cryptcrier) February 1, 2021

7. But actually WTF:

ALIENS, JUST BEFORE LEAVING EARTH: so wait. crunchy things get soft if you leave them out but chewy things get hard? lmao keep it — Devan (@devan_) January 29, 2021

8. Personally I'm rooting for a tiny sky-tyrant:

just planted some birdseed hope it's a fuckin eagle — whale 🐳 (@prestovision) December 27, 2020

9. What a year:

Pandemic Day 25: I made bread 🙂



Day 95: I sure do miss my friends



….



Day 310: The White House appears to be under the control of a shirtless man in a Viking helmet



Day 330: Reddit's coordinated attack on Wall Street is going as planned — Bird Facts (@SupramanTrax) January 27, 2021

10. I SAID, what a year!!!

"these trying times" lmao i haven't tried in months — slate (@PleaseBeGneiss) February 1, 2021

