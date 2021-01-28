Here at Digg, we make it our mission to curate the most interesting and well-reported stories and the most engaging videos for you, our readers. A side effect of this task is that, along the way, we have become what they call extremely online. And when you're extremely online, you inevitably find yourself on Twitter.

This week, the internet has been obsessed with GameStop jokes and memes, which we've covered in its very own post — and we'll have more memes for you tomorrow. Meanwhile, the rest of Twitter continues to cope with pandemic life, pop culture and gender standards the way it always does: via jokes. Enjoy.

Media is setting impossible standards once again, smh:

this is the ideal male body. you may not like it but this is what peak performance looks like pic.twitter.com/xsg8D7cJgt — sara david (@SaraQDavid) January 25, 2021

2. Nothing more universal than this:

🤢🤮🤢🤢 🧚🏾‍♀️💖💗💓✨❤️

🤢school🤢 💞school supplies 💖

🤢🤢🤢😷 💖 💘 😍 ❤ 💗🥰

🤮🤮🤢🤮 💗✨🧚🏾‍♀️💕💞 — kalechip :$ (@justcaem) January 23, 2021

3. Dark!

4. Mr. Bean strikes again:

Turned on the tv and Mr bean was wearing a chef's outfit, apparently employed in a kitchen. So he's finally turned his life around, I thought. It turned out it was just another one of his idiotic misadventures. I'm so fucking angry, yet sadly not surprised — lewis (@Lewiswbt1) January 24, 2021

5. Oh.

me pic.twitter.com/lgD44qch7B — Scooby Doo on shrooms (@Jonabirb) January 26, 2021

6. Feeling attacked:

Me after reading 3 pages of a book I've already read pic.twitter.com/7Jj22mRCG3 — Carey O'Donnell (@ecareyo) January 28, 2021

7. ICYMI, Anne Boleyn was King Henry VIII's second wife, and she did NOT fare well.

I don't fancy her chances at this point tbh pic.twitter.com/hJ0zQvmTih — Josh Spero (@joshspero) January 25, 2021

8. Most accurate application of this photo to date:

when you click on a slack room you haven't checked on in weeks pic.twitter.com/QyI8c2aWOy — gabe bergado (@gabebergado) January 25, 2021

9. Big if true:

Buddy Holly was short for Budweiser Hollandaise — Hoon McMunch 🚩🏴 (@biasbe) January 25, 2021

10. We are exhausted.

Four Wednesdays in January pic.twitter.com/61EWuxkBsM — We Did It Joe! (@PatrickOfToday) January 27, 2021

And for one bonus tweet/reminder, just in case you weren't paying attention:

Sorry.

