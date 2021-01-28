Budweiser Hollandaise, Mr. Bean Turns His Life Around, And More Of The Week's Best Tweets
Here at Digg, we make it our mission to curate the most interesting and well-reported stories and the most engaging videos for you, our readers. A side effect of this task is that, along the way, we have become what they call extremely online. And when you're extremely online, you inevitably find yourself on Twitter.
This week, the internet has been obsessed with GameStop jokes and memes, which we've covered in its very own post — and we'll have more memes for you tomorrow. Meanwhile, the rest of Twitter continues to cope with pandemic life, pop culture and gender standards the way it always does: via jokes. Enjoy.
- Media is setting impossible standards once again, smh:
2. Nothing more universal than this:
3. Dark!
4. Mr. Bean strikes again:
5. Oh.
6. Feeling attacked:
7. ICYMI, Anne Boleyn was King Henry VIII's second wife, and she did NOT fare well.
8. Most accurate application of this photo to date:
9. Big if true:
10. We are exhausted.
And for one bonus tweet/reminder, just in case you weren't paying attention:
Sorry.
