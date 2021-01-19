The Most Popular Vehicles In Every Country, Visualized
What are the most popular cars around the world?
While the Ford F-150 pickup truck has been the top-selling vehicle in the United States since 1981, it's interesting to see what the best-selling automobiles are in other countries.
The data visualization team at Budget Direct crunched the numbers from the website BestSellingCarsBlog and produced a fascinating infographic detailing the top vehicle sold for nearly every country in 2019.
World
Europe
North America
South America
Africa
Central Asia & The Middle East
Southeast Asia & Oceania
[Read more at Budget Direct]