The Most Popular Vehicles In Every Country, Visualized
THAT ESCALADED QUICKLY

· Updated:

What are the most popular cars around the world?

While the Ford F-150 pickup truck has been the top-selling vehicle in the United States since 1981, it's interesting to see what the best-selling automobiles are in other countries.

The data visualization team at Budget Direct crunched the numbers from the website BestSellingCarsBlog and produced a fascinating infographic detailing the top vehicle sold for nearly every country in 2019.


World

Budget Direct


Europe

Budget Direct


North America

Budget Direct


South America

Budget Direct


Africa

Budget Direct


Central Asia & The Middle East

Budget Direct


Southeast Asia & Oceania

Budget Direct


[Read more at Budget Direct]

James Crugnale
James Crugnale is an associate editor at Digg.com.

