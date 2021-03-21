Should I Tell My New Coworkers I Reported My Boss's Sexual Harassment On My First Day At Work, And Other Advice Column Questions

There are too many excellent advice columns to keep up with, so we're committed to bringing you links to the best advice column questions and answers every week. Here's a roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists (and subreddits) addressed in recent days.

Should I Tell My New Coworkers I Reported My Boss's Sexual Harassment To HR On My First Day At Work?

Last week, I started at a new job that relocated me across the country. I took this job because the manager I was supposed to work for has great experience in our niche industry and anyone I asked said I would learn a lot from him. We got along great at the interview and in subsequent communications, so I took the job. I'm a man in my 30's and he's a man in his 40's. On my first day, he gave me a tour around the office and was making disgusting comments about women's bodies. For example, he said the receptionist is dumb but is put in front because she has large breasts and is eye candy, he said another woman only got a promotion because she must have had sex with a higher up, etc… At lunch he was taking about the list of woman he would "bang" at the office and which ones were "sluts." I told him this was really not appropriate for us to discuss and could we please focus on the job. He said I shouldn't be so uptight but changed the subject. Back at the office, he resumed being disgusting again, I tried to change the subject as much as I could and ignored it. I told him I had to step out for a minute to make a personal call and called his boss (who works in another state) and explained everything to her. She was horrified and conferenced in local HR. They told me it would be taken care of, and when I walked back into the office HR was walking over to speak to him. He hasn't been back since and it sounds like he's on paid leave while they figure things out. A lot of people in the office are asking me what happened and I just keep saying I have no idea. He keeps calling and texting me so that we can discuss our "misunderstanding." Should I talk to him or let HR handle it? Do I need to explain what happened to my coworkers? Some seem to be getting suspicious that I had something to do with him not being around.

[Ask A Manager]

Alison Green advises the letter writer to ask HR for advice on talking to colleagues and handling the boss's calls and texts. "He sounds like a blight on your office culture, and I wouldn't be surprised if everyone else working there just thought they had to put up with it," she writes. Read the rest of her answer.

Should I Believe My Girlfriend When She Says The Confederate Flag In Her Bedroom Is Just A Symbol Of Her Love For History?

My(24M) girlfriend(24F) and I have been dating for a month and a half. About a week ago, I went to her place for the first time. It seemed a perfectly normal apartment and all, but when we went into her room her closet door was open and she has a Confederate flag hanging in her closet. Now, she's never given me any reason to think she's a racist or bigoted or anything like that but I suppose she also hasn't given me any particular reason to think that she isn't. When I asked her about the flag, she said she's really into history and the civil war is her main topic. She did also have a bachelor's in history hanging up in her room so that seemed legit. But since then I've asked a couple of my friends who were into history (one of which is going to college for it) if they would ever own something like that and they both said they thought it was weird. Am I over thinking this? Is my girlfriend a racist or does she just like history? Owning a medal from Nazi Germany doesn't make you a Nazi but why would somebody want something that symbolizes oppression? Is it just a history buff thing?

[Reddit via Twitter]

The commenters on the r/relationship_advice subreddit express skepticism about the girlfriend's stated motives for owning the flag and counsel the letter writer to ask his girlfriend more questions about her understanding of the Civil War and the meaning of the flag. "[I]f you think your girlfriend could be racist, really reflect on her behavior and don't sugar coat it because you love her," one of them writes. Read the rest of their answers.

How Can My Husband And I Get Our Regular Waitress To Stop Kissing Us On The Lips?

My husband and I frequent a local restaurant every week. We have been going to this place sometimes two or three times a week for the last four years. There is one waitress who insists on serving us. She is good at her job, but every time she greets us, she kisses us on our lips. It makes me very uncomfortable. I have mentioned to her a few times that I have a cold and so "no kisses for me," but then the next time we go in, she does it again!

[Tribune Content Agency]

Amy Dickinson encourages the letter writer to be direct, since the waitress hasn't picked up on hints. "The only thing left to do is to tell this person, 'I apologize because I should have told you a long time ago, but I really don't like to be kissed when we come in. It makes me very uncomfortable,'" she writes. Read the rest of her answer.

How Can I Make My Son's Fiancée, A Stay-At-Home Parent, Take One Of The Jobs I've Found For Her?

My son, "Tim," is engaged to "Jennifer," a woman whom he's been seeing for many years. They have two small children together. My problem is that Jennifer will not get a job. Tim supports all of them. She used to work, before their first child, but has not since. We have all hinted to her about getting a job and even found jobs for her, but her answer is always the same: "I can't put my kids in day care! Nobody knows them there." Well, sure — nobody is going to know them if they are always home and don't meet new kids and people. Tim and Jennifer plan on getting married in the next couple of years, and I feel like she's taking advantage of him. Her mom was the same way when she was growing up. Help! What can a person do? He shouldn't have to work his butt off to support all of them.

[Creators]

Annie Lane urges the letter writer to stop trying to find a job for Jennifer and start focusing on Tim. "The most you can do is let him know that you're always there if he wants to talk about things," she writes. "Offer an empathetic ear. If he asks for it, then offer your perspective." Read the rest of her answer.

How Can I Tell My Cousin That Her Husband And I Agree That She Needs To Stop Livestreaming And Start Addressing Her Trauma?

My cousin "L," whom I was raised with, began livestreaming last fall due to the pandemic affecting her work and social life. She quickly found success as she is naturally witty, talkative, outgoing, and good at video games. She was networking and made a lot of friends on the platform and even gained some sponsorships! I am truly happy for her success, but it's coming at a great cost — her real day-to-day life. Her streaming consumes her day. She streams almost 12 hours a day, and has stopped socializing outside of the platform entirely. She makes less than $1,000 per month from it, in a high cost-of-living state. She refuses to speak to her husband while she's on, breaks just to eat dinner, and neglects her marriage until he goes to bed. L's husband reached out to me concerned because she has completely prioritized her streaming and stopped looking for a new job. The streaming doesn't pay the bills, and she spends more than she earns in "supporting other streamers," while debt racks up… After an hourslong conversation with L's husband, we concluded that L is using streaming to tick her social boxes, which we support, but that she's also using it to avoid a job search and that it's actually damaging her mental health. Without going into too much detail — she has a lot of trauma she's never truly addressed (some of it we share) and has never genuinely pursued therapy for it… After speaking so candidly with her husband and giving him my insights as someone who's been on most of her journey with her, we've concluded the only real option we have is to sit L down and tell her she needs help, and that while we support her streaming, we'd like to see her prioritize working on herself over chatting to a bunch of "yes people" on the internet. Her husband and I are of the same mind: If the marriage fails, it fails, but she needs to address WHY it's failing and the trauma that she is using streaming to avoid processing. Is there any way we can have this conversation with her without completely pushing her away from us?

[Slate]

Danny M. Lavery directs the letter writer to stay out of it and let L's husband talk to L on his own. "[H]aving an 'hourslong' conversation with her husband where the two of you swapped theories about her trauma seems designed to put L on the defensive," he writes. "It would have been better to encourage her husband to talk to her directly rather than spend hours discussing her perceived shortcomings with him yourself." Read the rest of his answer.

What Kind Of Lesson Do Students Learn When Teachers Dress In Casual Clothing?

What kind of lesson do students learn when teachers dress in gym clothes, blue jeans, spandex tights or bosom-revealing tops? Teachers need a strong reminder, from their administrations and school boards, that dressing appropriately and professionally models an important life lesson for our youth.

[UExpress]

Judith Martin, Nicholas Ivor Martin and Jacobina Martin reply, "OK." That's the entirety of their answer, but read the rest of their column.