BUD GOT WISER

Submitted by Molly Bradley
For the first time since 1983, when Anheuser-Busch used all of its ad time to introduce a beer called Bud Light, the beer giant won't be advertising Budweiser during the Super Bowl.

The Lede

Budweiser's company, Anheuser-Busch, will still be advertising other products for four minutes — but it's donating the money it would have otherwise spent on Budweiser advertising to coronavirus vaccine awareness efforts.

Key Details

  • PepsiCo is similarly skipping ads for Pepsi, its biggest brand, though it will advertise other products. Coke, Audi and Avocados From Mexico won't be advertising at all.
  • Super Bowl ads cost an estimated $5.5 million per 30 seconds of airtime, which is especially steep for a year when many companies have experienced financial setbacks due to COVID.
  • Budweiser says the brand will make a "multi-million dollar" commitment that includes donating airtime for vaccine awareness ads throughout the year.

